Northern Dynasty Minerals: The Probability Of Successful Permitting Grows

The economics of the modified project haven't been presented yet, but the modifications should boost the chances of obtaining the permits notably.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) has presented a new development scenario for its world-class Pebble project. Although the presentation contains only general information regarding the proposed modifications to the project development plan, it provides no updates to the projected production volumes, OPEX, CAPEX, NPV and IRR and it contains a warning that it is only one of the development scenarios that are being investigated and that it shouldn't be used as the basis for any investment decision, it is definitely worth reading.

The good news is that given the measures included in the new development plan, the probability of obtaining all of the required permits should increase notably. The bad news is that given the extent of the changes, it is possible to expect that the economics of the project will be affected as well. However, it is hard to speculate how much. It is also possible to expect that the re-partnering will probably occur only after the updated economics of the project are provided. As a result, the shareholders should prepare that the re-partnering will occur slightly later than by the end of 2017.

What is important, the total footprint of the project should be reduced, the mine will not use any cyanides, the waste rock piles should be eliminated as well and a road around Lake Iliamna should be replaced by a ferry route.

EPA originally criticised that the pit, tailings facilities, and waste rock piles will cover an area of 13.5 square miles. According to Northern Dynasty, EPA considered being acceptable, if the covered area was only 4.2 square miles. Right now, Northern Dynasty works with a scenario where the pit, tailings facilities, and waste rock piles cover an area of 5.4 square miles, which is quite close to EPA's vision.

The need for the waste rock piles will be eliminated by starting mining in the areas where the ore is closest to the surface. As a result, the volume of the waste rock should be reduced notably. Moreover, the waste rock that will be produced should be used to build the tailings dams.

The CEO of Northern Dynasty Minerals also stated that the buttresses and slopes of the tailings storage facilities should be improved so that they can withstand a major earthquake. Although for the Pebble area, withstanding an earthquake with a peak ground acceleration of 0.25g should be enough, Northern Dynasty has used some very conservative assumptions and it wants to build tailings storage facilities that will be able to endure an earthquake with the peak ground acceleration of 0.61g.

The new development scenario also plans to separate the tailings that can potentially generate acids. These tailings will be built even stronger so that the risk of a spill is minimised even more.

Moreover, all of the tailings facilities should be concentrated into the North Fork Koktuli area (map below), in order to minimise the potential negative impacts on the fish habitats. The company originally intended to drain three creeks (North Fork Koktuli, South Fork Koktuli, and Upper Talarik), however, according to the new development plan, the Upper Talarik creek should be preserved.

Source: Northern Dynasty Minerals

After the modifications, the whole mining operation, including pit, tailings, processing facilities, etc., should cover an area of 12.7 square miles. Moreover, the impacts on nature should be further lowered by building a ferry route across Lake Iliamna. In this scenario, the damages of the wetlands should be significantly lower, compared to the original idea of building a road around the lake.

Northern Dynasty has decided not to use the cyanide leaching. The cyanide leaching is used for secondary gold recovery. In the case of the Pebble Project, eliminating of the cyanide leaching should mean that the gold production should decline approximately by 15%, according to the CEO.

The impacts of the proposed modifications on the economics of the project are hard to estimate, as there has been not enough information provided yet. The operation will be smaller, however, it hasn't been announced how much smaller the throughput will be. A smaller project should lead also to a lower CAPEX, however, a big part of the potential CAPEX savings may be eliminated by the proposed security measures, such as building stronger and less steep dams. Also the OPEX will be impacted, as a smaller operation means lower economies of scale. Moreover, eliminating the cyanide leaching should mean that approximately 15% less gold will be recovered from the ore.

Conclusion

From the permitting point of view, the proposed modifications to the Pebble project development plan are positive. Building a smaller operation with a much smaller footprint, eliminating the cyanide leaching and waste rock piles, building stronger dams and protecting the wetlands by establishing a ferry route should mitigate a better part of the environmental issues. As a result, the probability of obtaining all of the necessary permits has improved notably. On the other hand, the economics of the project will be affected as well. The impacts on the CAPEX are hard to predict, however, the OPEX will probably increase. It is also possible to expect that the NPV and IRR will decline. However, the exact numbers are yet unknown. More information should be known after an updated PEA is released, sometimes next year. Although there are a lot of unknowns regarding the updated economics of the project, the permitting risks are lower now. At the current market capitalization of approximately $500 million, the potential upside outweighs the potential downside significantly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NAK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.