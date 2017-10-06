Uniti - Asset Value And Dividend Not Impaired, 70% Upside

The payoff is asymmetric and in bulls’ favor: the value of the lease is defensible and unimpaired, the dividend is intact, and growth, while challenging, is not off the table.

UNIT has become a battleground stock, with 108% of its free float having traded in the past two months.

Uniti (UNIT) has become a battleground special situation stock – more than 108% of the free float has traded since Windstream (WIN) cut its dividend in early August. While the market quite correctly has focused on what could potentially go wrong for UNIT, it has completely overreacted. In my view buying UNIT here offers a significant margin of safety to the value of the underlying assets, with a 15% yield to compensate for any lag in realizing the value.

Quite simply: The lease is intact, the dividend is intact, and the business is not ex-growth. Fair value is around $26, 60-70% higher than current levels. While the near term may be volatile, the 15% dividend - which has a very high likelihood being maintained - more than compensates for waiting. The return profile of the stock is likely to be highly idiosyncratic, and not correlated to the broader market.

Background

Uniti is a telecoms infrastructure REIT that was spun out of Windstream in 2015. Approximately 70% of revenue is derived from an exclusive triple-net master lease with Windstream, whereby Uniti owns approximately 80% of the fiber and copper on which Windstream delivers its service. The remaining business is comprised primarily of fiber assets, providing services to wireless carriers, schools, government and enterprise customers. The business strategy is to build a platform of communication assets centered on fiber in tier 2 and 3 markets, analogous to cell tower operators; and diversify revenue to dilute the reliance on Windstream.

Uniti has grown its fiber division from a standing start through acquisition, and will continue to grow in this manner. Its REIT structure gives it a tax advantage, and its focus on tier 2 and 3 markets means competition for assets are relatively lower than in tier 1 markets. The industry dynamics are supportive too – data consumption is growing exponentially, requiring densification of networks; 5G and small cell deployment is further driving demand for fiber backhaul from wireless carriers.

The stock has fallen over 40% over the past 2 months on concern over the stability of Windstream, its largest tenant. On August 3, WIN announced the suspension of its dividend; this was interpreted by both the equity and credit markets as a signal of further deterioration to come in WIN’s business. In lockstep, UNIT shares sold off as well, now trading 7.1x P/FFO and 8.3x EV/EBITDA, with a dividend yield of 15%. By contrast, specialty REITS are currently trading on average 15x P/FFO; tower owners like Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) trade on 20x.

The market justifiably is asking questions of WIN – operating performance is weak, and leverage is high. While there is no near term liquidity risk, approximately $1.4bn in senior notes and revolver come due 2020; given current yields, a refinancing may not be possible on viable terms, and a restructuring is therefore a possible scenario. The market is currently valuing UNIT equity in the same fashion as WIN unsecured credit, effectively implying that WIN is likely to be forced to file for Ch. 11, and during reorganization UNIT will be forced to concede to lower terms on the lease.

To complicate matters, a large holder of WIN 2023 debt has opportunistically claimed that the spin-off of CSL (now UNIT) in 2015 constituted a breach of covenants and hence the debt is in default, and must be repaid in full. While ISDA has ruled that no default has occurred (which determines whether or not a payout of the credit default swaps must occur), WIN still needs the Delaware Chancery court to rule on the bonds. Given WIN’s stretched balance sheet, distressed level funding costs and cross-default covenants, a ruling against WIN (however unlikely) will almost certainly force it into Ch. 11.

To be a buyer of UNIT you need to believe three things:

The value of the Windstream lease is intact, since WIN is unlikely to file for Ch. 11, and even if they do, the lease will not be impaired

Management have no incentive to cut the dividend, in the near term, as long as there is sufficient coverage and liquidity

UNIT can continue to grow through acquisition to diversify away from WIN, despite current market yields

The Windstream lease is intact

The lease is a triple-net master lease with a 15 year term, renewable every 4 years thereafter for a total lease term of 35 years. The annual rent is $654m, with a 0.5% escalator beginning in April 2018. The EBITDA margin on the lease is >99%, and all infrastructure improvement are paid for by WIN, but the assets revert to UNIT. The critical feature is the indivisible nature of the lease – WIN has to accept it in full, or not at all; it cannot cherry-pick markets. As a result, there is no practical way for WIN to operate without the lease.

To understand the value of the lease, one needs to form a point of view of the ability of WIN to pay the rent under normal circumstances and, in the event of a reorganization, the likely recovery value to UNIT.

Windstream currently has 3.4x EBITDAR coverage and 3.8x net leverage, and no liquidity concerns until 2020. They have just completed the acquisition of Earthlink which they believe will result in $180m in synergies, and the elimination of the dividend frees up more than $100m in annual cash flow. While the environment for WIN remains very challenging, the most likely outcome remains that WIN generates sufficient EBITDAR to continue paying both the lease and debt coupons. Furthermore, WIN could raise additional capital through asset sales in order to buy more time.

Uniti has no incentive to renegotiate the lease currently, and unless conditions deteriorate dramatically in the near term, there is likely no catalyst for a potential renegotiation until 2020.

Should WIN fail to execute its business plan and find it unable to roll its 2020 maturities, there is a risk that WIN files for Ch. 11 bankruptcy protection. While counterintuitive, a Ch. 11 reorganization may be net positive for UNIT:

Again, UNIT will have little incentive to renegotiate the terms of the lease. Under Ch. 11, the lessee can choose to Assume or Reject the lease. Since the lease is explicitly indivisible, Rejection of the lease would leave WIN without 80% of its network, unable to operate. Since bondholders in such a scenario are significantly worse off, the only rational outcome is that the lease is Assumed, debt is restructured and WIN equity holders are wiped out.

Post Ch. 11, WIN will emerge with a much healthier balance sheet, and hence higher lease coverage than before, a positive for UNIT.

Should WIN’s profitability deteriorate to the point where its viability is in question, independent of its capital structure, the lease may be permanently impaired (either through a renegotiation or leasing piecemeal to third parties upon a WIN default). Quite a lot needs to go wrong to get arrive at this point, though.

The overwhelming likelihood, therefore, whether or not WIN files for Ch. 11, is that the lease is honored in full; I estimate the fair value of the lease to be ~$8bn, 12x FCF (I don’t include any salvage or terminal value for the assets at the end of the lease, likely conservative).

The dividend is intact

UNIT currently pays an annual dividend of $2.40. While higher than required to in order to maintain their REIT status, management have no intention of cutting the dividend in the near term; the dividend is covered by adj. FFO, but only just. At current levels, UNIT’s yield is 15%. Specialized REITs average 4.7% yields. Sucker yield or opportunity?

A fair amount of debate is raging over the dividend – would UNIT be better off cutting the dividend and using the cash to grow or delever?

There are some constraints here. Since UNIT is a REIT, it must pay out 90% of its taxable earnings to retain its REIT status. According to my conversations with the company, about half the dividend last year was required, and this year likely a little more. As such, only around $1 per share, or $180m in annual cash flow, can be released by cutting the dividend. Considering $4.6bn in net debt, that would amount to around 4% in annual de-gearing. Alternatively, assuming a cap rate of around 8%, new assets generating around $15m in revenue (2% of current run rate) - certainly helpful, but doesn’t really result in a step-change diversification from WIN.

The dividend is covered. The timing differences between cash out and cash in due to the closing of the Southern Light and Hunt deals have led to some confusion; however, on a run-rate basis FFO should exceed the $2.40 (not by much to be sure, but coverage won’t be the trigger for a cut).

Management have stated on multiple occasions there is no plan to cut the dividend (as recently as the Deutsche Bank Leverage Finance conference on Oct 4), and I’m inclined to believe them. They were very surprised at the market reaction to WIN’s dividend cut, and are likely to be very reluctant to send any message to the market that may reinforce the bear narrative.

With no liquidity constraints and a clear disincentive to do so, I think the likelihood of a dividend cut is significantly lower than implied by the current price.

Can UNIT still grow if the stock doesn’t recover?

This is more contentious – the risk is that spiking bond yields and falling equity prices create a negative feedback loop whereby UNIT finds it more difficult to fund new acquisitions. Growing the fiber business and diluting WIN in the revenue mix had always been the key catalyst for an eventual rerating. Currently UNIT has $172m in cash on hand.

UNIT was at pains to stress that they still see a robust deal pipeline when pressed at the Deutsche conference. I suppose the narrative is to be expected, but at a minimum it suggests management are not being reactionary in changing the strategy.

UNIT’s first meaningful deal in May 2016 was PEG bandwidth – the deal was funded with a mix of cash, common and convertible preferred. That deal was announced in January 2016, when UNIT traded in the high teens, not much above its current levels. I would expect future deals to also contain creative mechanisms such as convertibles, deferred payment / earn-out arrangements, joint ventures, vendor financing etc. I have no special insight here, but the point is that the market may be thinking too black and white about their ability to continue to do bolt-on deals.

Of course, not all growth needs to be inorganic. As Hunt and Southern Light is integrated, synergies will be realized. Targeted capex and cross-selling should enable higher monetization of existing assets as well.

This will remain conjecture until proven, but again the risk implied by the market is overly punitive in my view.

Valuation

The fiber business generates slightly north of $100m in annual EBITDA, and has invested capital of $1.5bn. Tower operators (CCI, AMT and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)) trade on 20x EV/EBITDA, making me comfortable carrying Uniti Fiber at invested capital, or 15x EV/EBITDA.

A rough sum-of-the-parts valuation below suggests a fair value north of $26 vs. current $16:

Sum of the parts EV EBITDA EV/EBITDA Lease 7,825 651 12.0 Fiber & Other 1,530 102 15.0 Uniti 9,355 753 12.4 Net debt (4,559) Equity 4,796 Shares 179.5 Target price 26.7

Source: Bloomberg data; author's valuation estimates

So to recap: The lease is intact, the dividend is intact, and the business is not ex-growth. Fair value is around $26, 60-70% higher than current levels. While the near term may be volatile, the 15% dividend - which has a very high likelihood being maintained - more than compensates for waiting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.