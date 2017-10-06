Gold: Ready For The Rally

After joyfully celebrating my 28th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 4, I am back to work, reflecting intensely on the recent fluctuations of gold prices.

Source: FastMarkets.

Fed up with gold?

Like me, many gold bulls are probably fed up with the disappointing market action of gold prices over the past month or so. While gold prices are little changed (-0.3%) so far in October, they dropped 3% in September, marking the worst monthly performance since November 2016 (-11%). On the bright side, gold remains up 11% year to date and is the second-best performer across its complex, beaten by palladium (+37% YTD).

Favourable seasonality for gold in September

At the first glance, the poor gold price performance in September looks surprising from a seasonal perspective.

Source: MikzEconomics.

As the chart above shows, September tends to be the best month for gold, rising on average by 2.30%.

Undermined by a negative macro backdrop

But taking a closer look, the weak gold price performance can be explained by looking at the macro backdrop. Indeed, September marked the end of the friendly macro environment for gold, with a rebound in the dollar and U.S. real rates, as can be seen below.

Source: Bloomberg.

Source: Bloomberg.

The main macro driver behind the negative swing in the macro environment for gold (and the rest of its complex) was a steepening of the expected path of the fed funds rates, reflecting a hawkish Fed repricing, as can be seen in the chart below.

Source: CME.

The probability of a 25-bp rate increase at the Dec. 17 FOMC meeting jumped from 37% on Aug. 31 to 71% on Sept. 29. As of Oct. 4, the probability was still higher at 78%.

This hawkish Fed repricing was underpinned by 1) a revival of the global reflation traded on the back of positive macro data releases, as the latest Citi economic surprise index beautifully illustrates, and 2) a seeming air of confidence from Fed Chair Yellen at the press conference about an additional rate hike by year-end.

Source: Citi.

What's next?

With the hawkish Fed repricing now complete, the macro backdrop for gold is unlikely to become still more negative. On the contrary, there is a risk that a) U.S. macro data releases surprise to the downside (e.g., the U.S. jobs report for September), and b) financial conditions tighten as a result of resurgence of risk aversion. In this scenario, the Fed might be tempted (or rather forced) to delay its rate hike. The risk "b)" is more likely and more important to the Fed's decision. Indeed, as former Fed governor Kevin Warsh (and perhaps the future Fed chair) recognizes, the Fed has become the slave of the S&P -- that is, more asset price dependent rather than economic data dependent.

Against this, I assume the macro backdrop will turn friendly for gold in the final months of the year, which should translate into renewed strength in gold prices.

Trading positioning

To express my bullish view on gold prices, I decided to build a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) this summer. The first position was built on June 5 and the second one on Aug. 31. The total risk of my long GLD exposure represents about 4% of my portfolio.

Although the correlation between spot gold prices and GLD is not perfect because each ETF is driven by its micro dynamics, such as the inflows/outflows, I expect GLD to move broadly in the same direction as gold prices, via rising inflows into this GLD ETF thanks to the friendly macro environment for gold. So far in October, ETF investors have been net sellers of 12 tonnes of gold, according to my estimates. Yet, they are net buyers of 180 tonnes YTD. The bullish macro backdrop for gold prices, as well as the recent dips in prices, should boost ETF buying in the final quarter of the year, thereby making GLD an interesting position to play the bull market in gold.

My level-entries, my stop-loss levels, and my PNL are disclosed at the end of this article.

Let's have a look at the technical picture.

Source: Trading View.

As can be seen in daily GLD chart above, GLD has fallen quite a bit since its 2017 high of $128.32 (hit early in September), breaking firmly below its 20-DMA, thereby suggesting a negative sentiment. GLD appears to have stabilized above $120, probably because it became oversold on its RSI. Yet, GLD remains in a weak posture, so I would not be surprised by a continuation of the downtrend in the days ahead.

But looking at the bigger picture, GLD remains above its uptrend line from its all-time high as well as its 200-DMA. As a result, I am not very concerned about the recent sell-off at the present moment.

Because I am already very long GLD, I do not feel the necessity to buy the dips. I prefer to wait and see. Importantly, the latest position I built on GLD (on Aug. 31) reflects a momentum-based trading idea. I concur that the stop of my position (at $117.50) could be hit in a case of violent sell-off in October. While this is not my base-case scenario, I prefer not to take additional risk at this juncture. Rather, I will simply contemplate the market action before I see clearer.

For the sake of transparency, I will continue to update my trading activity on my Twitter account.

Note: I would really appreciate if you could show your support by clicking the "Follow" button and/or sharing this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.