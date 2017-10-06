Charter: Great Potential, But Fully Valued?

Charter Communications (CHTR) is a company in transition and represents a very interesting stock. The company is currently in the midst of digesting the acquisition of Bright House Networks and Time Warner Cable. As a result the company’s current financial and operational performance lags market lags other large cable providers like Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Altice (NYSE:ATUS). Therein lies the opportunity. While Charter looks expensive now at a forward P/E of over 50, it might not be so expensive when we look at what Charter’s finances will be like when it fully integrates it’s acquisitions.

Charter vs. Comcast

Looking at industry leader Comcast we can get an idea of what Charter’s future financial performance may look like. Right now Comcast earns about $375 of EBITDA per home passed and spends about $133 in cap ex per home passed. Comcast’s operating margin and EBITDA margin for the past quarter were 25.11% and 40.4% respectively. Comcast also generated $151.19 per month in revenue per customer.

By contrast Charter is generating only about $285 in EBITDA per home passed and spending about $148 in cap ex. EBITDA margins for Charter are around 35% for the past six months and operating margins were just 9.7% (due to high legacy depreciation charges). Charter also only generates $109.77 of monthly revenue per customer.

There’s no reason to think that Charter won’t eventually be able to get close to Comcast’s numbers. As far as top line performance is concerned, the main thing holding back Charter seems to be video subscription penetration. Video bundles are expensive and that price difference likely accounts for the large discrepancy in average monthly revenue per customer between Comcast and Charter.

Charter actually has superior overall penetration numbers, with 53.56% of the 50 million homes Charter passes subscribing to a service. Comcast’s overall penetration rate is 51.79% of the 56 million homes it passes.

The table below shows the penetration rates for each type of service.

We can see that Comcast’s big revenue advantage comes from their superior video penetration rate. However, there is reason to believe that video subs are not all that important to generating EBITDA, and profits per video sub may be low or non-existent. Cable One (CABO) in a 2016 presentation emphasized that video subs are not very profitable.

While the model Cable One uses differs slightly from industry standard models, the point is that no matter how you want to calculate it, video subs are far less profitable than broadband subs as video subs have enormous direct costs due to network carriage fees.

The main issue seems to be on the expense side of things. For example in their latest conference call they mentioned that they previously had 11 different billing platforms. They are now down to three and on their way to finally consolidating every customer onto one single platform. Consolidating multiple cable companies under one corporate umbrella will take time.

It’s even possible that Charter could surpass Comcast’s performance. Altice USA generates an average of $426 in adjusted EBITDA per home passed likely due in no small part to it’s very high 57.2% penetration rate. Altice USA also has a superior adjusted EBITDA margin of 42.7% and lower cap ex spending at about $100 per home passed.

What is Charter Worth?

Using Comcast’s operating performance we can calculate what Charter might be worth if ((when)) it fully integrates it’s acquisitions. We calculated the value of Charter two different ways.

The first method we assumed Charter was able to increase its revenue per customer to a level on par with Comcast. This is perhaps an aggressive assumption given that the overall universe of video cable subs is declining. We then used Comcast’s 40.4% EBITDA margin to calculate Charter’s projected EBITDA. According to it’s latest 10-Q Charter has net debt of approximately $62B. We used Comcast’s current EV/EBITDA multiple of 9 and then worked backward to calculate the implied equity value of Charter.

For the second method we used a simpler formula and just assumed Charter earns approximately $400 in EBITDA per home passed. The rest of the calculation we kept the same as the first.

This valuation method shows Charter to be undervalued by 20% to 25%. However, it’s worth noting that we are projecting what Charter will look like in the future so based on how long you think it will take Charter to reach the operational performance of Comcast you should adjust those numbers to an appropriate NPV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CHTR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.