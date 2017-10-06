Franklin Street Properties: An Attractive, Undervalued Real Estate Play

Potential impact of hurricanes Irma and Harvey on the REIT's earnings are currently weighing down on the stock.

Franklin Street Properties (FSP) is a small REIT (approx. $1.1 billion in market cap) that has a very narrow focus. It only owns office buildings, and that too in just five markets: Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. Its portfolio comprising of office buildings are situated predominantly in and around the business districts of these five cities.

The REIT owns 35 income producing real-estate assets, 90% of whose available office space is currently leased out. I make a bull case base for this REIT based upon its strong performance against my REIT checklist.

REIT Checklist

I evaluate REITs based on a 7 point checklist -- below is a summary of how FSP performs against each of the criteria:

1. Low Price-to-FFO

Note: REITs are typically evaluated using FFO (funds-from-operations) instead of GAAP income, therefore this and several of the other criteria on my list are based upon this metric. (FFO is defined as the net income with depreciation and amortization of real estate assets added in, while extraordinary items such as sales of investment properties and other one-time items are subtracted out).

Management’s FFO guidance for FY 2017 is between $1.04 and $1.08 per share. During the past 30 days shares of FSP have traded within a band of $9.85 to $10.65. Taking a very conservative approach, I picked the lower end of management's FFO guidance along with the highest price the share attained; this resulted in a Price-to-FFO of 10.2. This is a bargain considering that any P/FFO below 15 is considered to be a decent value.

Verdict: PASS

2. Low Book Value Multiple

Book-value is a cornerstone of my investment decisions. Franklin Street Properties currently trades at just 30% premium to its book value -- P/B: 1.3.

The shares have had a run up lately, and as a result the premium has expanded somewhat during the past month. Nevertheless it still remains a bargain. It also helps to keep in mind that the book value of REITs generally do not reflect the true market value of their underlying assets. This is because of two GAAP requirements: a) GAAP accounting requires that real estate be valued at its historical cost, and b) GAAP accounting requires real estate be subject to depreciation.

Verdict: PASS

3. Low FFO Payout Ratio

Similar to the traditional income based payout ratio, this REIT specific metric tracks the percentage of FFO being paid out as dividends. FSP’s forward FFO ratio is expected to be greater than 73% (calculated using the current annual dividend of $0.76 and the FFO guidance of $1.04-$1.08 per share). Despite this healthy payout ratio, the stock yields about 7.5%!

Verdict: PASS

4. Self-Managed

I prefer REITs that are self-administered (as opposed to being externally administered). A self-managed REIT is able to send more of its rental income to unit-holders, as it isn’t subject to the management and incentive fees that an externally managed REIT is.

In the case of FSP, I wasn’t able to find an explicit statement regarding this either on their web site or any of their recent annual/quarterly reports, nevertheless the absence of any management or incentive fees in financial statements leads me to believe that this is an internally managed REIT.

Verdict: PASS

5. Insider Holding/Buying

I like cooks who eat their own cooking – strong insider buying signals undervaluation and/or strong future prospects for a company. Managers and directors at Franklin Street purchased 150,000+ shares during the past 12 months, of which 131,275 were purchased during the past 3 months. No shares were sold by insiders during this period.

Additionally, one of the independent directors Dennis J. McGillicuddy owns over 3 million shares of FSP, and he has continued to add aggressively to his holdings.

Verdict: PASS

6. Tenant Diversification

Dependence on one (or a few) tenants can subject a REIT’s cash flow to concentration risk. Franklin Street does not suffer from this risk, the following graphic taken from a recent investor presentation illustrates this aptly:

Verdict: PASS

7. Grade Credit Ratings

Not all REITs are rated by credit rating agencies -- where ratings are available, I like to see investment grade ratings. FSP's unsecured debt is rated Baa3 by Moody's. Although this rating is just a hair above junk status, it is within the investment grade territory.

Verdict: PASS

In evaluating REITS, there are other factors that can be looked at, such as leverage ratios, the match between average lease durations and debt maturities, etc. However, I like to keep things simple, and for me these seven factors suffice in decision making.

Downsides

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma – Houston is one of the key markets for FSP, and they own properties in Miami and Atlanta. Therefore, the impact of Harvey and Irma on FSP's cash flow is indeterminate at this point. Interest Rate Risk – FSP has significant floating rate debt, quoting from their 2016 annual report:

We are exposed to changes in interest rates primarily from our floating rate borrowing arrangements. We use interest rate derivative instruments to manage exposure to interest rate changes. As of December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015, if market rates on our outstanding borrowings under our BAML Revolver increased by 10% at maturity, or approximately 21 and 17 basis points, respectively, over the current variable rate, the increase in interest expense would decrease future earnings and cash flows by $0.9 million and $0.5 million annually, respectively.

Bottom-line Takeaway

Franklin Street Properties is attractively valued based upon FFO based metrics, as well as the underlying assets values. Additionally the insider trends are strongly positive. The stock is currently trading near a 52-week low, primarily due to uncertainties surrounding the impact from recent hurricane activity. For a long-term oriented investor, this price weakness may be a good opportunity to initiate a position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.