Is This 12% Yielder A Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity?

When we see a REIT trading at less than 50% discount to NAV despite a fairly favorable performance, it is good to ask if this presents a unique buying opportunity.

Retail REITs are very disliked today. The market is in full panic mode as on one hand it sees Amazon (AMZN) growing at a fast pace, and on the other hand, it sees retailers such as J.C. Penney (JCP), Macy’s (M), and Sears (SHLD) losing significant market share.

Not good for brick-and-mortar, right? This is pretty much how the market thinks today when considering investments in retail REITs which are the landlords of retailers.

This very negative market sentiment has resulted in sharp share price declines for most retail REITs - even the higher quality names such as Simon (SPG), Tanger (SKT) or Macerich (MAC).

While we consider each of the above-mentioned names to be undervalued today, we believe that one of the most evident mispricing is that of Washington Prime Group (WPG):

WPG is a mall REIT that has disproportionally suffered from the market sell-off because of the lower quality of its assets. It is a large owner of class B malls and the perception of the market is that these properties will sooner or later become obsolete. As a result, WPG sells today at only 4.9 times its "Fund from Operations" ("FFO"), based on a midpoint projected FFO of $1.67 per share. So one may ask: will Class B malls really be worth close to nothing in a few years from now? Will e-commerce have replaced them completely?

We do not believe so. On the contrary, we believe that malls, including Class B, are attractive assets to our society and that their utility is not in danger. It is clear that e-commerce will keep on growing and that certain tenants will suffer. That said, WPG is not a retailer, it is a landlord. If tenants vacate, it can replace them with other ones that may be more resilient to e-commerce. Some of the large tenants that we know today will disappear, but others will come replace them. It is just part of retailing.

B-Malls are still doing lots of business, and consumers still prefer shopping at malls to shopping online by a large margin. As of 2016, online sales were only about 10% of total retail sales. This number will grow over time, but the significance of this is not as substantial as the market is predicting. We don't know about you, but we do still enjoy going out to the mall. I actually think that shopping at a mall is much more entertaining than shopping online which I find quite boring. People enjoy going out to see, feel, touch the product that they are considering buying. Malls provide a different shopping experience that the internet simply cannot fully replicate.

Moreover, the battle between malls and e-commerce is NOT a zero-sum game.

US retail sales have grown at an average of 4.5% per year since 1992. As such, the pie keeps on growing, and even though Amazon-like firms grew their share of the pie, it does not necessarily come exclusively at the cost of traditional retailers. In less than 30 years, US retail sales have almost tripled, and as such, even if e-commerce takes a larger share of the pie in the future, the total retail sales are also expected to be much higher assuming that the growth continues.

Therefore, we do not anticipate that one will replace the other, instead they will co-exist together, and Class B malls will adapt themselves to the changing environment by focusing more and more on entertainment. This is what WPG has done as it has consistently improved the quality of its portfolio by replacing poorly performing tenants with entertainment - or focused on tenants that are less affected by e-commerce. It has allowed the REIT to maintain favorable performance with steady cash flow despite its sharp share price decline. Below is a table showing WPG's FFO since the year 2012, extracted from the company's website:

This very clear mismatch in fundamental performance and share price performance is what makes WPG a compelling investment. While the market has been panic selling the shares at each negative news, WPG has been consistently collecting its rental income, and has managed to maintain fairly consistent profitability. Shares are down over 60% in the past 3.3 years, but the cash flow and fundamentals have not deteriorated nearly that much. In fact, most major portfolio metrics have remained stable or even slightly improved despite the massive share price decline:

Same center "net operating income" (or "NOI") increased for its core assets.

Sales per square foot is stable and growing at close to $400.

Occupancy rate of core properties is consistently above 90%.

So, while you would expect the worse from a REIT trading at 4.9 times FFO, WPG is actually doing pretty well.

NAV Calculations - Calculating the NAV of a REIT is as much a science as an art. Depending on the selected inputs, the valuation can vary and therefore we usually prefer to rely on FFO Multiples. That said, we note that capitalizing the NOI with an 8% cap rate we arrive to a valuation that is close to the double of the current share price (Taking the first six months property income and doubled it to get $546 million. Then multiplied by 12.5 to get $6.825 billion property value based on the 8% cap rate. We subtracted net debt plus preferred stock of $3.10 billion to get $3.72 in equity value of property. Then divided by 221 million general and limited partner units to get $16.85 in Net Asset Value). According to our research of the private mall market, the 8% cap is a fairly accurate for the properties which WPG mostly owns. From this exercise, we conclude that WPG currently trades at 51% discount to NAV.

Upgrading the Quality of the Portfolio - Moreover, WPG has kept improving the quality of its portfolio by selling low-quality properties, redeveloping malls and decreasing its debt. This strategy may cause some short-term dilution in FFO per share, but will lead in the long term to a higher quality REIT with stronger growth prospects.

Last year alone, WPG completed 26 small and large scale redevelopment projects averaging a 9.5% return on invested capital. These attractive returns can be achieved by redeveloping the properties because they tend to lead to higher rents. Traditional anchor tenants such as Sears or J.C. Penney have in the past typically not paid much rent because they were supposed to generate traffic for the rest of the mall. Today, their initial purpose to generate new traffic is not valid anymore, and by replacing these poorly performing anchor tenants, WPG is often able to recapture higher rates. Additionally, this may also be beneficial for all the other tenants of the mall. Sears generates little traffic today, and so by replacing it with H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) type tenants, the traffic can be increased which may lead to more sales for all other tenants as well.

The main catalyst for WPG price to recover - As WPG keeps improving its portfolio, the market should eventually realize that the current FFO multiple of only 4-5 is excessively pessimistic. Even at double of the current multiple, the REIT would still trade at a massive discount to peers. Higher portfolio quality deserves higher FFO multiple, and this transition has so far been overlooked.

Even if you are bearish on the future of malls, it is hard to argue against WPG when knowing that the underlying performance has so far shown good resilience in comparison to the share price. WPG generates 20.4% cash returns based on the current stock price, out of which 58% is paid out in dividends. The 12% dividend yields that WPG pays look very safe as they are covered at 170%! No growth is needed here to achieve good results. Even a small improvement in market sentiment could unlock substantial value in addition to this stock's very high yield.

Risks - Despite having made great efforts towards improving the quality of its portfolio by successfully replacing many underperforming tenants, WPG remains today exposed to troubled retailers such as Sears and J.C. Penney. While this is an opportunity for value creation, it also creates risks.

Sears, Macy's or J.C. Penney could vacate space faster than expected causing WPG to become overwhelmed with too much space to redevelop and release at once. That said, WPG has proven to have the know-how to deal with these risks and has very well executed its strategic plan thus far. Development skills, relationships to tenants and liquidity are all crucial here to manage the risks, and WPG has all three. Moreover, it is important to note that in terms of revenue, WPG has minimal exposure to any individual tenant as its portfolio remains well diversified. As such, traditional department stores contributed less than 4% of total rent as of June, 30 2017.

Of course, there is also a risk that the price of WPG shares may not recover, or continue to go down, but the expected return - including the dividends - more than compensate for the risk undertaken.

Final Thoughts - We find it fascinating how the market suddenly shifted its mood towards malls. E-commerce and the risks it poses to traditional retailers are topics that have long been known by investors. Despite that, B-malls very quickly turned from being respectable long-term investments to very speculative one based on the large market sell-off. Today, the market is highly pessimistic, which reminds us of investors' pessimism towards the Midstream Oil & Gas sector and towards the "Business Development Sector" during the years 2015 and 2016. During that period, many Midstream companies were trading at ridiculously low valuations such as 5 times "Distributable Cash Flow", and some higher quality BDC companies were trading at discounts of close to 25% to their "Net Asset Value". Of course, the irrational selling did not last, and the two asset classes saw a strong recovery since.

Will we see a similar price recovery for retail REITs such as WPG and CBL & Associates (CBL) soon? We believe so as we view the current sell-off as an irrational market overreaction, as it is not the first time that the market sentiment becomes overly optimistic or overly pessimistic.

Until we see an improvement in market sentiment, the price of WPG could remain volatile. However at today’s price, we consider WPG to have a risk-to-reward profile that is very positively asymmetrical. The same could be said about CBL which is fairly similar to WPG.

WPG's extremely low valuation makes it a compelling contrarian investment.

