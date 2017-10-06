Do Netflix's Subscription Fee Increases Justify A Significantly Higher Share Price?

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) announced price increases in the U. S. yesterday. The basic plan monthly fee stays at $7.99, but the two-stream standard plan fee increases from $9.99 to $10.99 and the four-stream premium plan fee is raised from $11.99 to $13.99

We do not know the mix of subscribers on each of the three plans but we can surmise what the price increases could do for NFLX’s revenues and operating income based on some reasonable assumptions. NFLX subscriptions are such an overwhelming bargain that for these calculations we assume that the number of subscribers who downgrade to a cheaper plan or drop the service will be negligible to no more than a couple percentage points.

If we postulate that 50% of the 51 million-plus U. S. subscribers are on the two-stream plan, 20% are on the four-stream plan and 30% are on the single-stream plan, the additional $138 million from the higher fees would increase total company quarterly revenues 4.6% and increase pretax income 58%.

If anything like this kind of percentage increase and subscriber plan mix were deployed globally (international subscribers now slightly exceed U. S. subscribers) these percentage increases would more than double. And EBITDA would be about 50% higher and free cash burn would be halved.

Recall, NFLX is spending about $6 billion on programming this year with plans to increase that to around $7 billion in 2018. Recent deals include with David Letterman and Shonda Rhimes. This combined with the costs of expanding into nearly every country results in the overall current company cash burn. In the U. S., contribution margins were 37% in Q2, before these price increases so investors can reasonably bet this can be replicated globally, at least in good part.

NFLX’s costs are much less variable than revenues as the company expands subscribers globally. Total global subscribers should expand from 104 million at the end of Q2 and 108 million-plus at the end of Q3 to 200 and then 300 million over the next five and 10 years, respectively, at just the current rate of 20 million-plus per year without an acceleration in this rate despite management’s work to increasingly localize the service everywhere.

NFLX has created and leads the streaming video sector, one of the major markets being disrupted today. Of course there is increasing competition as streamed video increasingly replaces linear programming. For more than a decade, most millennials never sign up for cable or satellite that are priced far higher than NFLX.

These price increases could take 2018 earnings expectations up 25%-50%+ from $2.00 to the $2.50-3.00 area. And especially if implemented globally at similar rates with minimal impact on net subscriber growth sometime within the next 12 months, earnings could rise to the $4.00-5.00 range by 2020 or significantly earlier.

This may be the optimistic case but the visionary and excellent NFLX management team deserves this kind of confidence. And combined with the potential for price increases has been the basis for our Focus Strong Buy rating for NFLX shares despite the valuation based on past and current earnings with the company so greatly in the “investment mode."

NFLX will be one of the first companies to report September quarter results a week from Monday, October 16th. Expectations are $2.97 billion and $0.32 based on $2.96 billion and $0.32 guidance that was nicely above prior expectations for $2.87 billion and $0.23 when provided on the July 17th Q2 earnings call. The all-important net new subscriber additions will likely be 4.5-5.0 million, taking total subscribers to 109 million-plus versus that 108 million guidance. Current Q4 expectations are $3.12 billion and $0.31.