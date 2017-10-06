Sotherly Hotels From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

While searching for newly issued preferred opportunities, I came upon SOHOO, still trading on the gray market. I accomplished this by utilizing the Preferred Channels new preferred offerings as pictured below:





For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics: Underlying Investments Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of a Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online. Be sure to Type SOHO in its search box. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that opening page:



Here we learn that SOHO is a self-managed, self-administered lodging REIT of primarily upscale and upper upscale full-service hotels. The same REIT sector that brought me back from the fiasco of the 2008-9 market crash.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:



Here we learn that SOHO offers a single 7% Note and two preferreds, SOHO-B currently trading on the open market and SOHOO still only traded on the gray market. SOHO-B, at IPO offered a coupon yield of 8.00%, the newly issued SOHOO currently trades on the gray market, which is the preferred I'm primarily interested in potentially placing a bid on. Its coupon rate is 7.875%, which indicated to me that SOHO's cost of borrowing has improved since the B series IPO'd. This usually means that the issuing company's fortunes are on the rise. More importantly, I might be able to buy some at a better pre-market price.

Let's click on SOHOO:





These shares are callable on 10/15/22 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed. This means that it is currently callable.

It pays a yearly dividend of 1.96875, paid quarterly at the rate of .4921875 on 1/15, 4/15, 7/15, & 10/15.

At the time of its IPO, 10/3/17, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.



Although I am not interested in buying SOHO-B at its current price, I decided to take a look at its 7% Note as shown below.

Another bad bet. At its current $25.50 and callable next month, buying it makes little sense, especially since it matures 11/15/19.



However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.



Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

It displays how SOHO performed over the past five years, which, as far as I'm concerned, is the picture of a company that has performed well although not profoundly so during this time, which is fine with me. As a preferred investor, I'm interested more in a company that's built to last rather than a barn-burner.

The following chart displays how SOHO performed in relation to its peers over the past 5-years:



Its peer group of lodging REITs includes Ashford Hospitality (AHT), Hersha Trust (HT), Summit Hotel Properties (INN), Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT), and Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) where SOHO is placed near the top of the pack.

However, according to SOHO's Finviz financial highlights, as shown below, the picture appears not as rosy...

...it has a tiny market cap of $82.80 million and lost $0.30 million on sales of $152.50 million. It shows a large debt/equity of 4.33, and its YTD performance has fallen by 12.52% and was downgraded on 12/5/16 by JMP Securities. Not a pretty picture.

In the latest news, it holds hotels that were exposed to damage by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

However, its SOHO-B pricing appears to be unaffected by the above and is currently trading at $25.48.

Its last CC and financial report came out in August, which makes it a bit dated, consequently, taken all the above into account you must decide whether an investment in this company's preferreds is a safe one. If not, is the risk worth the reward? Frankly, I tried to make a gray market buy, but it was not available to my broker and I could not determine the price it is available at or even place a bid. Concerning SOHO-B, it's too expensive for my taste, and after doing the research, I don't think I would have placed a bid for SOHOO even if I was able to. Yet, I don't think SOHO faces an existential threat and will watch it for an expected preferred price drop in the future, to the point that its preferreds reach the price points to arouse my further interest, enough to place a bid.

