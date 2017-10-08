Utility LP Raises Guidance, 9 Straight Hikes, 7% Yield, Major Growth

Looking for a utility with dividend and earnings growth? We first wrote an article about 8point3 Energy Partners LP (CAFD) back in March 2017, when it was at $12.60. Since then, it's up 17.7% to $14.83, as of 10/6/17, in a little over six months. It peaked in early July at ~$15 and has since been in a ~$14-15 range.

Investors got excited about CAFD's strong earnings and dividend growth prospects, both of which the company has made good on since, but market enthusiasm has been tempered by a cloud of uncertainty which subsequently appeared over CAFD - namely, its two sponsors, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR). Both want to sell their holdings in CAFD.

(Source: CAFD site)

In most LPs we've covered, the parent company sells/drops down assets to the yieldco periodically. These yieldcos were formed to help the parent company monetize its assets and to fund further growth via the distributions from the yieldco, and the asset sales to the yieldco, which usually has the right of first offer - ROFO - on certain assets from the parent company.

However, CAFD's management decided to waive its rights on several projects in 2017 - the 100-MW Boulder Solar 1 project, the 280-MW CA Flats and 40-MW Cayuma projects. This defeats the purpose of the yieldco ownership for the parent companies, so FSLR and SPWR are reviewing a sale of CAFD.

Meanwhile, CAFD's management can't yet shed much light on future developments. On the fiscal Q3 '17 earnings call this week, it explained that:

"Our sponsors' strategic review related to their partnership interest in 8Point3 is still in process. As a reminder, SunPower announced last quarter that it has joined FirstSolar and its desire to sell its ownership stake in 8Point3. We again note that there can be no assurance as that a transaction will be completed. Given the ongoing nature of this process, we will not be providing additional comments on the status of this process during the remainder of this call or take any questions related to this topic during the Q&A Section."

Even without those waived projects, CAFD has built up an impressive array of power-generating assets, some 964 MW of solar energy generation projects as of 8/31/17, with an average remaining contract length of 19.4 years.

(Source: CAFD site)

Earnings

CAFD has amassed some gaudy growth numbers over the past four quarters, as new assets from acquisitions kicked in. As usual for fast-growing LPs, net income was lumpy on a quarterly basis, due to higher depreciation and amortization costs and interest expense.

Depreciation and amortization costs jumped 30%, and interest expense nearly tripled in the past three quarters. Management adds back interest, taxes, non-cash D&A, compensation, and acquisition costs to arrive at EBITDA.

It then arrives at Cash Available for Distribution - CAFD - via the following addbacks and deductions:

(Source: CAFD site)

Management has grown the distribution/share by 14% over the past four quarters. Although the share count rose 40%, the CAFD payout ratio is still quite low at 35%:

Revised Guidance

On the fiscal Q3 earnings release, management raised its 2017 guidance. Although revenue will be flat to down 6%, it guided for all other categories to show major growth, with ranges of ~100% for EBITDA and net income, ~74% in CAFD, and 12% growth for distributions:

Here's how the company has performed so far in fiscal Q1-3 2017. Little wonder that management raised guidance; all categories except cash available for distribution were up substantially vs. their low and high end guidance ranges. The distribution was off by a penny, but that'll be corrected in Q4 (See below).

Distributions

CAFD just went ex-dividend for $0.2721 this past week. On the Q3 earnings release, management guided for a $0.2802 payout for Q4. Its Q3 payout was ~30% above its targeted minimum quarterly distribution. The payout ratio (based upon cash available for distribution) is 31.33%.

CAFD should go ex-dividend next around 12/29/17, with a payout in mid-January '18.

Management has raised the distribution for nine straight quarters:

(Source: NASDAQ)

CAFD'S distribution coverage reached a very impressive low ratio in fiscal Q3 '17, diving down to 23.77%, on the strength of big cash available for distribution growth of over 33%. There's plenty of room for management to continue its distribution hikes.

Taxes

"Even though we are organized as a limited partnership under state law, we are treated as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Accordingly, if we make distributions from current or accumulated earnings and profits as computed for U.S. federal income tax purposes, such distributions will generally be taxable to Class A shareholders as ordinary dividend income for U.S. federal income tax purposes." (Source: CAFD site)

Options

Risks

Until SPWR and FSLR find a buyer for CAFD, there will be uncertainty surrounding this investment. Interestingly, when pressed for more clarity into 2018 earnings on the earnings call, management responded, "we didn’t guide to 2018, but effectively there is nothing unusual in 2018 different than 2017."

Sounds like you could read "status quo" into that comment. There's no distribution guidance, but it's covering its payouts amply, so that doesn't look to be in jeopardy.

The bigger question is what could SPWR and FSLR sell CAFD for? Nobody knows yet, but CAFD's management did shed some light on how the market is for solar projects currently - things look good in that respect:

"The market for buying FirstSolar and SunPower projects is very, very strong. There is a lot of demand for our projects and the market outside of 8Point3 has been quite robust, competition is quite robust." (Source: Q3 '17 earnings call)

Could the company be sold for all cash, or maybe a combo of cash and shares of the prospective buyer's stock? Will there be a dilution? What price? Who knows? One thing that CAFD income investors may not want to see happen is a buyout by the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has bought several dividend paying companies in the past, but guess what, once Mr. Buffett owns the company, kiss your dividends goodbye. Of course, you may have a nice capital gain to assuage your income sorrows, if Mr. B comes a callin'.

Analysts' Targets

CAFD is right around the $15.00 average price target at present.

Valuations

Even though they don't pay dividends or distributions, we listed CAFD's two sponsors, FSLR and SPWR, in this table, along with Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) and NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSEMKT:NEP).

CAFD has the highest yield in the group, at 7.34%, followed by PEGI, but a higher P/book, P/sales, and EV/EBITDA valuation than NEP. Its P/book compares well vs. PEGI, at 1.59 vs. 5.77:

Financials

We can see why management is concerned with the debt level (see debt section further on) - CAFD's net debt/EBITDA is at 6.19x, 90% higher than in Q4 '16. It's improved the operating margin, but ROA has dropped slightly.

CAFD's ROE leads the group, and its operating margin is second highest, right behind NEP. However, its debt load is also second highest, behind co-parent SPWR:

Debt and Liquidity

Management commented about future acquisitions on the earnings call, and appears to be focused on deleveraging vs. further heavy expansion. This isn't a bad thing, as we've seen several LPs become overburdened with debt in the past few years, and CAFD's trailing net debt/EBITDA is over 6x.

"8Point3 has not been buying because we need to pay down the sellers note for - (before) we would acquire projects. We have held off on the ATM program as Bryan mentioned in the prepared remarks. So at this point, we are not looking at buying. We want the sponsors to complete their strategic review." "We are currently 50% hedged for our debt and that’s proven to be a good decision, because rates have stayed I think lower than people had expected."

(The left column is as of 8/31/17, and the right column is as of 11/30/16, CAFD's most recent fiscal year ending date):

CAFD's debt doesn't mature until 2020:

(Source: CAFD Q3 '17 10-Q)

Summary

We rate CAFD a hold. The company and its industry have good growth prospects, but we're waiting for more clarity on the potential sale of the company.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com unless otherwise noted.



