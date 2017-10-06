Pepsi: Strong Dividend Plus Growth

The shares of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) are up about 4% over the past year, and in my view there's more to come. The company has grown robustly in the first nine months of this year compared to last, and the dividend is rock solid. In spite of the decent performance, the shares continue to trade at a discount to the overall market. In my view, investors with a long time horizon would do well to buy at these levels.

Financial Snapshot

When reviewing the financial history of PepsiCo, some things immediately pop off the page. For example, the company is able to increase net income, in spite of the fact that revenue has been sluggish. Revenue is down for obvious reasons (the deconsolidation of the Venezuelan businesses, and unfavorable foreign exchange effects), but what is particularly interesting is that in spite of a slowdown on the top line, the bottom line remains largely intact. I like this a great deal as it indicates that the firm has become more efficient over time. Also, the firm has grown earnings per share and dividends per share at a healthy clip, on the back of a declining share count.

Also, management has reacted quite well to the volatile top line. Over the past five years, for example, they have returned just under $34 billion to shareholders ($15 billion from stock buybacks, and $18.7 billion in dividends). This is an enormous signal to me, in that it suggests that management is very shareholder friendly. This is critical to me because if management is not shareholder friendly, there's little reason to invest.

In regard to the capital structure, the debt level has increased fairly steadily here, but I'm less concerned about it than I otherwise might be for a few reasons. First, the vast majority of it is due between 2022 and 2046, suggesting that there's little reason to worry about a short term solvency crisis. In addition, the interest expense is about 4%, which is not too high in my view. The company is earning more than this rate on its capital, suggesting that it's better to maintain some debt in the capital structure.

Modelling the Dividend

Although the financial history here is quite interesting, investors are obviously more interested in the future than the past. It's with that in mind that I'll spend some time trying to predict what will happen to the shares in future. Whenever I perform a forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption meaning that I hold all variables constant but one. It makes forecasting easier for me, and in my experience, the more variables, the more likely there will be a massive "miss" in terms of forecasts.

The variable that I want to focus on today is the dividend. I'll hold every other variable (i.e., yield) constant, and grow the dividend at the historical rate and infer what will happen to prices in future. Over the past five years, the dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of about 6.8%. Given the growth in net income, the low payout ratio (currently about 61%), and the reduction in share count, I consider this to be a reasonable forecast.

When I perform this forecast, I infer a CAGR for the shares of just over 9% over the next four years. I consider this to be a very reasonable rate of return in light of the relatively low risks present.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for PEP would turn bullish with a daily close above $110.501.00. This would signal a bullish breakout above this resistance line. The shares initially dropped on the morning of the most recent earnings release on Oct. 4, but found buyers at the $107.00 support level and bounced. We view this as bullish price action for the shares going forward. From here we see the shares climbing to the $115.00 level over the next three months.

We will buy Pep call options when the shares post a daily close above $110.50. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $109.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $115.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe PEP is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

Although this iconic company is growing nicely, the shares trade at a slight (8%) discount to the overall market. This makes little sense to me in light of the fact that the business is relatively stable, as is the dividend. In my view, investors who are interested in the potential of growing dividend income from a stalwart like this should strongly consider buying PepsiCo for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PEP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our Seeking Alpha BlogPost to get a feel for our trading style.