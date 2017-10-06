Stop Shorting Tesla For The Rest Of The Decade

"There is nothing that forbids an electric Dacia car in the future. The day there is demand, of course, we will be able to produce it."

Renault CEO, Carlos Ghosn (2013).

One more quarter ended and Tesla (TSLA) once more disappointed on a major forecast. It was revealed that only 220 Model 3 cars were delivered during the quarter. Same day that this was revealed, Tesla stock actually went up, despite other potentially slightly disappointing numbers such as the fact that y-o-y total car deliveries were only up 4.5%. Not exactly the kind of growth an investor would like to see, given that Tesla sold fewer than 100,000 cars last year, while it is currently trading at a similar market cap as car-makers that record yearly car sales volumes in the 10 million car range. Despite all this, Tesla stock is doing just great, because it is not just selling cars, but is a vision about the future of cars. It is in regards to where it is likely to fit within that future that its stock trades. The key in regards to when Tesla might be a good short may lie with what its competition is likely to do. Have to say however that the much-desired Tesla crash may never come. It might instead be a relatively gradual decline, which might not be as enticing for the ones looking for a big short play.

Dacia may be the future after all.

I started keeping an eye on Tesla a few years ago, not so much because I saw it as a potential investment opportunity (long or short), but because I was intrigued by the increasingly loud claims that it will single-handedly end the age of oil, and do so imminently. I started exploring the likelihood of Tesla doing so, and in the process I indirectly started exploring the particular prospects of Tesla living up to its expectations. In one of my first articles on the subject entitled: "Tesla Vs. Renault: Low Cost, Not High Cost Is The Future" I pointed out the fact that Tesla was never going to have a huge impact with its then existing product line-up, as well as any new model, because the price tag attached to these products was and in fact is currently incompatible with the income of the global middle class, which is currently the world's main new car buyer. I pointed to the success that Renault (OTC:RNSDF) has had with its Dacia brand, which offers decent cars for a price that is almost as low as the current estimated price of the Model 3's battery. I was ridiculed by many readers back then due to the sharp contrast between the two products, one a high-end high tech brand, while the other as simple as can be, based on ICE tech, which many consider that it will become obsolete some time this century. My goal was of course to point out what product can cater to the majority of global car buyers and what cannot. It was by no means a product comparison, but a market one.

That was four years ago, and now we of course have Tesla's Model 3 hitting the markets, which is supposedly a mass-market car, meant to be relatively affordable. Only problem is that even if we are to look at the North American middle class, it is not all that affordable within the context of the sedan market.

As we can see from the chart, all sedan models that make it in the top 10 in terms of sales volume in the US, sell for less than $24,000. Tesla's Model 3 base price is $35,000, while the average car is supposed to sell for over $40,000 once options are included. It is hardly a typical car for the middle class in the US in terms of tastes and affordability, never mind the global middle class, where from China to Poland, average net monthly wages are in the $500-$1,000/month range.

Renault purchased Romania's Dacia brand and facilities two decades ago having the growing global middle class in mind. It set out to provide decent cars at a very affordable price, with models such as Dacia Logan selling for as little as 7,000 Euros ($8,200). When it comes to EVs, Renault's strategy is very similar to its Dacia approach, with its Renault Zoe model continuing to dominate the first spot of the European EV sales rankings. Part of the reason why this model dominates in Europe is because it now offers a similar driving range as the Model 3, with a real-world range of 186 miles, while in terms of price, the 186 mile version sells for about $26,500. Of note, the battery lease is extra, but it still comes out cheaper than the Model 3 base price. The battery can be purchased outright for about $7,000. Bottom line, Renault offers the cheapest EV with a decent driving range, which is the key to its success.

It is not yet certain what Renault has in mind when it comes to a Dacia EV. It is not yet clear whether it intends to just electrify one of the existing models, or whether it plans for a brand new model. Right now, we only know that Renault is getting ready to do with its Dacia brand what it has already done, namely provide for the cheapest decent EV on the market. Either way, with most facilities already in place, and all the technology needed to produce an EV already in the possession of Renault, it will not take long from the moment the decision is made to produce such a car. If it were to simply opt to electrify the Dacia Logan for instance, Renault could potentially have an EV with a similar driving range as the Model 3, most likely for well under $30,000, within about a year of making the decision to do so. If we are to include all the cost savings of producing such a car in a place like Romania for instance, such as labor and cheaper supply chain costs, I would not be surprised if such an EV would sell in the $25,000 range, with everything included. This is a car that would truly become a mass-market car for not only the Western middle class, but also for better-paid professionals in the developing world and now word is that it is on the way.

Model 3 may end up looking like a mistake once we will have the benefit of hind-sight.

Given the hundreds of thousands of pre-orders for the Model 3 that have been accumulated, I personally have no doubt that if I were to create a chart of the top 10 selling sedans in the US for the year of 2019, the Model 3 will be on that chart. At first sight, this will be a huge achievement for Tesla. Keeping this in mind, it seems that it might be foolish to short this stock at any point for the rest of the decade. But there will be one measure found in that chart which will suggest that it is not perhaps such a huge longer term achievement after all, and that is the price that will tower over the price of all other models that will share that top 10 spot. What this outlier situation tells us is that the people purchasing a Model 3 are not making a logical market decision, but rather most likely an ideological one. Question therefore arises for just how long Model 3 sales can be sustained. I'm assuming that most potential car customers out there are most likely to make a relatively practical decision rather than an ideological one when comes to such a major purchase as a new car. While I expect the Model 3 to make it into that top ten selling list, perhaps for a few years, I do not believe that it will stay there for very long. Certainly not long enough to be replaced by a new potential Tesla model contender, which is when shorting this stock will make a lot of sense.

Given that a mid-size sedan with a base price starting at $35,000 is not really the answer to breaking into the mass market, it is clear now that Tesla's decision to spend about a decade unveiling, marketing and selling the Model 3, while there are no realistic prospects of another major model for the rest of the decade, may be a mistake. I provided the example of Renault, which can at any point pull the trigger and provide the market with an EV with similar range as the Model 3, but which will cost well under $30,000 within a year or two of making such a decision at the most. I believe that many other car manufacturers can do the same on short notice, and as I pointed out in the past, many companies are already building up the capacity to do just that. For instance, Daimler is building a flex production line at its existing facilities in Hungary. Based on my own observations, it seems to me that most car makers, especially in Europe, are gearing up to compete for market share in the EV sector by around the end of this decade. If anyone thinks that most established car makers have been competing for EV market share up until now, they are mistaken. Right now they are just probing the market and learning.

By the end of this decade or the beginning of next decade Tesla is likely going to have serious problems stemming from multiple directions, including the drying up of the ideologically driven customer pool, as well as very fierce competition from a number of competitors, which will be able to offer a very wide variety of EV options, including cars that will compete with the Model 3 on range and other features, while most likely costing significantly less. While Tesla is facing a tough situation by the end of the decade, next year and in 2019, it is set to have perhaps the best years in the company's existence. The ramp-up of production and deliveries of the Model 3 will continue. There will most likely be problems, such as delays, and possibly technical issues with the car itself, but none of that is likely to derail the wider mass-market success story. Not even the fact that Tesla will most likely produce the Model 3 at a loss will be enough to dent the Model 3 deliveries success story in the next two years. The Model 3 will be seen as a huge mistake in hindsight, but not right now and not for the rest of the decade.