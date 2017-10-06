Gray Television: One Of The Most Undervalued Companies In The Broadcast TV Sector

GTN is underestimated in terms of its intrinsic value and the market as a whole.

Despite the fact that Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) shares are close to a 52-week high, I still consider it very cheap. The company has good free cash flow growth and is strongly underestimated when compared to its closest competitors.

Gray Television is a broadcast TV company headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. It operates in the U.S. and has access to 57 markets through the ownership of stations. Also, Gray covers 12 state capitals and 37 university towns. The company ranks first in the household rating analysis conducted at the end of 2016.

From a financial point of view, the company is also doing well. In the second quarter of 2017, we saw revenue growth of more than 10% compared to the first quarter of 2017. In general, for several quarters the company has shown revenue, profit and free cash flow growth. Concerning the risks of liquidity and debt burden, these are also stable. The company's quick and current ratios are 4 and 4.5, respectively. The D/E ratio has recently increased and now equals 3.2. However, net debt/operating cash flow is declining and has reached historic lows.

Why This Company Is Very Undervalued

According to my calculations, the weighted average cost of capital for this company is 9%, taking into account the very expensive cost of capital and large debt burden. Free cash flow is changing in a very unstable way, and there have been significant downturns and similar upturns over the past five years. In 2016, FCF amounted to $163 million, almost double the level of the previous year and 60% more than the 2014 level. For this calculation, I used 10% FCF growth over the next seven years. To calculate the terminal value, I used the EV/EBITDA multiplier. According to the most conservative estimates, with FCF growth less than 10%, the company's market capitalization should be $1.4-$1.7 billion, which is 25%-50% higher than the current price.

The average P/E (ttm) of the broadcast TV sector is 20.57. For comparison's sake, I decided to add a couple of peer group companies like CBS (NYSE: CBS) and FOX (NASDAQ: FOX) because they cover the same sector as Gray Television. Additionally, direct competitors like Sinclair (NASDAQ: SBGI), Nexstar (NASDAQ: NXST) and similar companies (by capitalization and market share) were added to this group. For my analysis, I used the following key indicators: P/S, P/E and EV/EBITDA.

The group's average P/S was 1.4, EV/EBITDA was 10.8, and P/E was 15.5. That compares to GTN's performance of 1.3, 7.625 and 9.77, respectively. In my opinion, the company's potential upside is 30%-35%. Considering the DCF analysis, these figures seem quite real.

I also want to note that the average P/E ratio for three years for Gray Television is 16.67, and for five years it's 17.18. In terms of EV/EBITDA, there is also a huge gap -- the average for three years is 9.496, and for five years it's 9.626. Based on my comparative analysis and valuation using the DCF method, I recommend this company as a buy with potential upside of at least 25%. That's because it's strongly undervalued when compared to the market and to its intrinsic value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.