Costco's Amazing Q4 Isn't Good Enough

Photo credit

Last week, I previewed Costco’s (NASDAQ:COST) Q4 earnings report, and it is fair to say that I was cautious. The stock had rallied to a new relative high just before the report and I felt the fundamentals - namely margins - weren’t meeting the expectations of investors. Now that we’ve got the report, the stock is down better than 3% as I write this despite what looks like a pretty strong quarter. Given that it seems the selloff is valuation driven, what’s to come next?

We can see that the stock had rallied up to $167 prior to the report and that put it well in excess of the rising 200DMA. The quote right now is $161, meaning that a showdown is almost certain with the 200DMA for the next couple of weeks. What happens with that will help determine if the bulls are still in charge or if the top we’ve just seen at $167 really is the top for the intermediate term.

One feather in the cap of the bears is that the stock didn’t reach overbought status during the recent rally, indicating that bullish momentum is weaker than it could have been. In addition, if the stock really does begin a selloff of some magnitude, there’s a long way for the momentum indicators to fall before there’d be some sort of pushback from the bulls in my view. If the 200DMA doesn’t hold - I don’t think it will - look for support at $150 as the next stop. If that fails, look out below.

Now, why is the stock selling off? The quarter was actually very strong, but to be fair, everyone expected it would be strong. That’s part of the problem of owning a stock with a stratospheric valuation; even terrific results aren’t good enough to satiate investors, and I think that’s exactly what we’re seeing right now with Costco. Remember that I have never been bearish on Costco’s business, but I’ve pretty much always been cautious on its valuation.

Total sales were up a whopping 16% in Q4 as Costco not only had an extra week in this year’s Q4, but it also crushed it again with respect to comp sales. The ex-fuel comp was up 5.7% for the consolidated company in a continuation of a tremendously successful year. Q4 was even better than the nearly 4% comp Costco produced for this fiscal year and that is truly astounding work that it has been able to produce from a revenue perspective.

Membership fees were up to $943M in Q4, and given that the vast majority of its operating profit comes directly from membership fees, this number is very important. It has nearly 50M members at this point and that number is growing all the time as Costco’s business model continues to resonate with consumers and small businesses. That has really never been in doubt, and I don’t think anyone expects to see weak membership growth anytime soon.

The problem is that none of these things are good enough because Costco’s margins are terrible. I mentioned in my preview that Costco’s business model basically requires it to have substandard margins, and as a result, there really isn’t any way for it to grow its margins on a percentage basis. Dollar earnings growth can result from higher membership fees and revenue but that prohibits outsized earnings growth that most any other retailer can see from margin expansion as a direct result of higher revenue. That simply isn’t in the cards for Costco - through its own choice - and that is principally what has made me so cautious on the valuation.

For instance, Q4, as we know, saw enormous levels of revenue growth, and comps were up almost 6%; those sorts of things would typically result in margin expansion for most retailers as fixed and operating costs would be leveraged down. The problem is that even with the enormity of Costco’s success in revenue growth, its operating margins moved up 17 bps to 3.43%. That’s fine, and yes, that does count as margin expansion, but the numbers are so small that they don’t move the needle on a stock with a PE of 26. The point I’m trying to drive home is that Costco produced a blockbuster quarter of revenue and membership fee growth but operating margins barely moved; what happens if revenue growth isn’t in the stratosphere at some point in the future? And that’s the problem; the valuation necessarily implies margin growth that cannot and will not happen because Costco’s business model precludes such things. Q4 was a prime example of how good things can be for Costco and it still sees virtually no margin expansion to speak of.

As I write this, Costco is going for 25 times the new fiscal year’s earnings. I still find that valuation to be egregiously high, but this is about where Costco normally trades. Thus, on a historical basis, it isn’t expensive, but on an absolute basis, I find it to be very expensive. EPS growth is supposed to be in the 10% range for the foreseeable future, meaning the stock is at a PEG of 2.5. That’s very high for any company, but in particular, one that has a business model that doesn’t allow for any sort of meaningful margin expansion. And given that revenue growth is slated to be in the area of 5%, margin growth is already priced into EPS for the long term. In other words, you have a stock with an extremely high valuation and earnings estimates that look like they will be challenging to meet. That’s not a great situation for longs, and while I’m not shorting Costco here, I think there’s some risk to its EPS estimates and thus, the stock still looks tremendously expensive. Q4 was outstanding, but it wasn’t good enough, and as my thesis plays out, I’ll remain on the sidelines until further notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.