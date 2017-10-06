What Does Google Clips Mean For GoPro Stock?

GoPro (GPRO) stock has fallen sharply over the past several days as investors expressed concern over a new potential competitor from Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) called Google Clips. While we do not view Google Clips as a direct competitor to GoPro, we do understand the recent sell-off. We maintain that GPRO's fair value is around $10 per share.

Google Clips isn't a competitive threat to GoPro. Google Clips simply underscores how niche GoPro's market is.

Google Clips isn't designed for the GoPro user. In fact, its lack of durability makes it more comparable to a home monitoring camera than a GoPro camera. You wouldn't take a Google Clips camera out on a dirt biking trail, and so Google Clips isn't a competitive threat to GoPro.

But that isn't why GPRO stock is selling off. GPRO stock is down big because it has become crystal clear that GoPro is nothing more than a stable camera company that sells durable action cameras to a very specific, adventure-oriented audience.

Maybe there was some hope that GoPro would break out of its niche and invent something more casual like Google Clips, or somehow successfully break into a more mainstream market. That would grow GoPro's reach, and undoubtedly boost operational metrics. The rebound in the stock price since August showed that investors were clearly hopeful about this happening.

But those hopes have quickly faded.

Between smartphones, Snap's (SNAP) Spectacles, and now Google Clips, consumers have pretty much all other aspects of life covered from a video capture perspective. There really isn't much room for GoPro to bust out of its niche and go mainstream, because the mainstream video capture market is saturated with competition and GoPro has no real advantage there.

In this sense, reality is sinking in. GoPro is a stable camera company that will sell between 5 and 6 million action cameras per year and a couple hundred thousand drones, and that's about it. Operational stability and expense cutting will lend itself to margin normalization, but long-term growth is limited. Under these assumptions, we peg GPRO's fair value around $10 per share.

This is a level GPRO stock has failed to consistently trade above this year. We do not believe this trend will break, as there isn't much reason for the stock price to detach too far from the fundamentals. Consequently, we maintain that GPRO is a great trading stock (buy on big dips below $10, short on big rallies above $10), but nothing by way of a long-term investment.