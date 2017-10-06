Energy Recap: Is There A Place For Blockchain Technology In The Energy Sector?

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week we wanted to examine the interesting topic of blockchain technology and what it might mean for the future of the energy sector. Blockchain has been called the "next revolution" in energy by some, while others seem less convinced of its possible influence.

To put it simply, blockchain technology "enables the cheap, safe, and direct processing and recording of transactions, without the need for a trusted third party acting as a central mediator - such as a bank, a public authority, or a power supplier." Check out this graphic for a good explanation of how a transaction works:

Source: GASWINNER Magazine. Graph by C3 Visual Lab 2017.

A likely scenario for this technology getting integrated into the energy sector is described by HBR.org as follows:

[B]lockchain will become part of the answer to updating and improving centralized, legacy systems with a distributed hybrid system made up of a patchwork of both large power plants and microgrids powered by distributed energy resources such as solar power. Such a decentralized energy system would be capable of delivering efficient, reliable, and, in many cases, renewable energy. This coming shift is prompting the industry to focus on blockchain's potential to make peer-to-peer energy trading a reality, though it's unclear how soon the nascent technology can be scalable.

So, what's your take on this technology's possible role in the energy sector? Do you think it's "revolutionary" or not?

Energy Articles of Note

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended Oct. 6, 2017

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- None

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs moved lower this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

