Denbury Resources: How Production Can Grow At $55 And $60 Oil

Denbury Resources (DNR) is a company that is particularly dependent on higher oil prices as a high cost producer with a quite large amount of debt, but also production that's 97% oil. This article aims to look at what oil prices may be necessary for Denbury to be able to refinance its 2021 to 2023 subordinated debt maturities, which are Denbury's main barrier to longer-term survival.

Current Production

Denbury is currently expected to exit 2017 with roughly 62,000 BOEPD in production. It is holding legacy production approximately flat at 2016's exit rate of 60,000 BOEPD with a $250 million capital expenditure budget, and its Salt Creek acquisition should add another 2,000 BOEPD.

Denbury also has mentioned that it is aiming to reduce operating costs by another $50 million-plus in 2018 (primarily from lease operating expenses and G&A), while continuing to hold production flat or modestly grow production with a $250 million to $300 million capital expenditure budget.

Growth Potential

Denbury should be able to hold production flat while spending within cash flow at slightly below $50 WTI oil now. If oil averaged $55 instead, Denbury could probably grow production by somewhere in the mid-single digit percentages while spending within cash flow.

For the purposes of this article, I'm modeling Denbury's 2020 production at 72,000 BOEPD, assuming that oil averages $55 from 2018 to 2020 and it matches capital expenditures to operating cash flow during that period. This is roughly 5% production growth per year from the current 62,000 BOEPD level.

If oil averages $60 from 2018 to 2020 instead, I'm assuming that Denbury can deliver approximately 9% production growth per year instead while matching capital expenditures to operating cash flow. That would bring Denbury's 2020 production up to 80,000 BOEPD.

Denbury's ability to ramp up production isn't as strong as shale oil producers, although it also has lower decline rates. Denbury also mentioned that it isn't as exposed to cost inflation should US onshore activity pick up again, since it utilizes some different services than shale oil companies and its operations are generally located outside of the most active areas.

At $55 Oil

With 72,000 BOEPD in production in 2020, Denbury could generate $1.398 billion in revenue at $55 oil. This assumes that production remains at around 97% oil.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 25,491,600 $53.25 $1,357 Natural Gas [MCF] 4,730,400 $2.40 $11 Net Other $30 Total $1,398

This would translate into approximately $631 million EBITDA assuming that lease operating expenses average around $20.00 per BOE. This is slightly lower than the lease operating expense rate in 1H 2017 despite higher oil prices in this $55 oil scenario. I have assumed that Denbury is able to reduce its costs as planned.

$ Million Revenue $1,398 Less: Lease Operating Expense $526 Less: Net Marketing Expenses $49 Less: Production Tax $112 Less: Cash G&A $80 EBITDA $631

At $60 Oil

With 80,000 BOEPD in production in 2020, Denbury could generate $1.693 billion in revenue at $60 oil.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 28,324,000 $58.25 $1,650 Natural Gas [MCF] 5,256,000 $2.40 $13 Net Other $30 Total $1,693

This scenario would result in Denbury generating approximately $819 million EBITDA, with lease operating expenses rising slightly (from the $55 oil scenario) to $20.50 per BOE due to a modest amount of cost inflation.

$ Million Revenue $1,693 Less: Lease Operating Expense $599 Less: Net Marketing Expenses $54 Less: Production Tax $136 Less: Cash G&A $85 EBITDA $819

Oil Prices

I think it would be quite difficult for oil to stay above $60 for a prolonged period of time, so I am not looking at scenarios with oil above $60 in this article. Oil could spike above $60 temporarily, but probably not long enough to affect longer-term production decisions.

The reason for this belief is that production would likely grow very strongly if $60-plus oil was maintained. Denbury is not a low-cost producer, yet it still looks potentially capable of growing production by around 9% at $60 oil. Other producers such as Continental Resources have indicated that $60 oil should allow it to grow production by 20% per year over multiple years while spending within cash flow. Thus if oil prices maintain above $60 for any significant length of time, US production is likely to surge again, putting downward pressure on prices.

Leverage

Denbury may end 2017 with around $2.9 billion in long-term debt principal. This would make its leverage approximately 4.6x in the constant $55 oil scenario and 3.5x in the $60 oil scenario. Denbury may be able to refinance its 2021 to 2023 subordinated debt maturities in the $55 oil scenario, although 4.6x is still quite a high level of leverage and any new debt would likely come with interest rates that are much higher than the rates on Denbury's subordinated notes.

The $60 oil scenario likely would allow Denbury to refinance its subordinated debt maturities, although it would still likely face higher interest rates on its new debt.

Conclusion

Near-term oil prices have improved somewhat recently, although oil futures remain at around $50 over the next few years. It appears that Denbury needs oil prices to average at least $55 over the next three years and perhaps closer to $60 in order for it to be in position to refinance its 2021 to 2023 subordinated debt maturities. Lower oil prices than $55 in the near term means that Denbury needs higher than $55 oil prices later on in order for it to grow production to 72,000-plus BOEPD by 2020 while still spending within cash flow.

Denbury can survive with $50 oil in the meantime, but it will probably be quite tricky to deleverage enough to refinance its subordinated notes if oil averages $50 for the next few years.

Author's Note: If you thought this article was interesting, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" next to Elephant Analytics. Thanks for reading!