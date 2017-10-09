Coffee Reverses At The Bottom Of Its Trading Range

Coffee futures are not for the faint of heart. In fact, the commodity that gets many of us going with a dose of caffeine each morning tends to be supercharged when it comes to price volatility. While price variance is high in the coffee futures market, there is a good amount of liquidity. The current level of open interest is at over 213,000 contracts. Open interest is the metric that represents the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. At the same time, daily volume in the coffee futures market that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange is typically in a range from 20,000-50,000 contracts. However, ample liquidity does not stop the price of coffee futures from vacuuming up or down at times. Meanwhile, coffee has been in a bear market with prices making lower highs and lower lows since November 2016, and most recently it headed for the bottom end of its trading range.

Coffee has been in bearish mode since November 2016

In November 2016, the price of ICE coffee futures traded to a high of $1.76 per pound. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of the soft commodity has made a series of lower highs for the past eleven months. Coffee spiked down to a low of $1.13 per pound in June and quickly recovered to $1.4375 by early August, but since then it is back to its old tricks making lower highs and lower lows. The most recent low occurred this past week.

A historically volatile commodity - a bullish key reversal

On the active month December futures contract, the August high was at $1.4725 per pound. By Sept. 6 the price was back down at $1.2675. Coffee made its way back up to $1.4325 on Sept. 18 but failed once again. Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, coffee fell to its most recent low on Thursday, Oct. 5, at $1.2430 per pound which was a lower low than on Sept. 6, but the price quickly turned around and closed the session north of $1.27 per pound. When the price of a commodity trades to a price that is lower than the previous session's low and then rallies and settles above the prior session's high, a bullish key reversal trading pattern results. Often, volatile commodities will follow through on the upside after this type of trading pattern. While technicals can influence the herd of traders and speculators that venture into the coffee futures market, it is supply and demand fundamentals that tend to drive the price over time. On Friday, Oct. 6, December coffee futures settled at $1.30 per pound.

Abundant supplies, but a year-to-year affair when it comes to production

As we move into the winter season in the northern hemisphere, Brazil is now looking forward to summer. Brazil is the world's leading producer of many commodities and Arabica coffee beans are just one of the many agricultural and other raw material products the country supplies to the world. Therefore, the weather conditions and potential for crop disease in Brazil is the primary determinate of the path of least resistance for the price of coffee futures. Over recent weeks, weather conditions in the Brazilian coffee growing regions have experienced bouts of dry conditions. Drought is no friend to the annual coffee crop, but it can be a friend to the price of the java beans.

Coffee has been making lower highs and lower lows for the better part of a year as abundant supplies have satisfied demand. However, supply is a year-to-year affair in the coffee market, and a weak crop can lead to some explosive price action in the coffee futures market.

Growing global demand

While supply can be extremely volatile over time, demand has been consistently growing for two reasons. First, each quarter the world adds more than twenty million new people to total population and a good percentage of those people will become coffee drinkers. Second and perhaps more importantly for the coffee market in the short and medium term, Starbucks has opened 5,000 new stores in China, and across Asia, the traditionally tea-drinking population has been changing their tastes and switching to coffee. Growing global demand continues to increase the demand side of the fundamental equation for the coffee market.

More upside than downside for the future

With demand growing steadily, and supplies highly volatile and a function of weather and crop health each year, the coffee market is susceptible to violent price movement at times. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of ICE coffee futures shows, coffee has been in a bear market making lower highs since the May 2011 peak at $3.0625 per pound. However, in November 2013, the soft commodity fell to a low of $1.0095 and has since been making higher lows. Coffee futures are a lot closer to the lows over the past six years than the highs. At under $1.30 per pound, the risk-reward when it comes to a long position in ICE coffee futures is attractive. And, the bullish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart on Oct. 5 could be a sign that coffee futures are now ready to try the upside and the upper end of the trading range, at the least, once again soon.

Coffee futures are not for everyone as volatility in the market can give even the most experienced traders a queasy stomach. However, for those who do not care to venture into the rough waters of the highly-leveraged futures arena, the JO ETN product does a reasonable job reflecting price changes in the ICE coffee futures market. Over the past 52 weeks, JO has traded in a range from $15.17 to $26.21. JO trades an average of around 270,000 shares each day and was trading at $16.92 on Friday, Oct. 6. JO is a lot closer to the lows than the highs of the year, and at the current price with the positive technical trading pattern in the coffee futures market, the odds favor the upside on this ETN product.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.