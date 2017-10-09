Air Pollution Was Bullish For Aluminum

The air quality in China has been deteriorating for years. In cities like Beijing and Shanghai, it has become so bad that people wear masks on the streets and ex-pats living in the cities have sent their families home to places on our planet where the risks of breathing the air are far lower. The industrial revolution in China has come at a high price when it comes to the environment. With almost 1.4 billion people and one of the highest economic growth rates on earth, the second-richest nation continues to construct infrastructure and build stockpiles of raw materials for the future. Refining and smelting metals and other aspects of industrial growth created the pollution that hangs over the cities in the Asian nation like a cloud that never departs.

Now, President Xi is addressing the problem that has gotten out of hand, and this year his policies are having a direct impact on the price of one of the most important commodities on earth, aluminum. Look anywhere and you will find the metal. We drive in cars made of the metal, fly in planes, refrigerate food, air condition homes, wrap food, and use aluminum for so many purposes, too many to mention. China's is getting serious about pollution, and that is going to continue to increase the cost of all of those goods that require aluminum.

Aluminum has been the best performing base metal of 2017 through nine months

In Q3, the price of aluminum forwards on the London Metals Exchange posted an 11.42% gain, and through the first nine months of 2017, the metal was 25.37% higher putting it in a virtual tie with zinc for best-performing LME metal of the year as of September 29. Source: LME

As the chart of LME aluminum three month forwards highlights, the price has rallied from around the $1700 per ton level at the end of 2016 to $2132.50 at the end of Q3. Meanwhile, shares in Alcoa (AA) have done even better over the period. Source: Barchart

As the chart of AA stock shows, the shares closed 2016 at $28.08 and traded to a high of $49.30 on Oct. 4. Alcoa shares have appreciated by an incredible 75.6%. The reason for such a huge move in the stock has been three-fold. First, as a major producer of the metal, the rise in aluminum prices has supported profits for the company. Second, the rise in the U.S. stock market has been extraordinary since the end of last year with what seems like a new record high each day. Alcoa's beta is the second reason for the extraordinary performance of the stock. Finally, Chinese production is down and so are stocks, and Alcoa is a major producer of the metal.

China is the major producer and consumer

In the world of aluminum, China is the world's leading producer, and the nation is the leading consumer of the nonferrous metal as well. In past years, Chinese output of aluminum has accounted for around 40% of world production. The other major aluminum producers in the world are Russia, Canada, and the United States. In China, aluminum production has been at least partially responsible for pollution as the smelting process results in emissions that have contributed to poor air quality across the nation.

President Xi gets serious on the environment

With the nineteenth National Congress of the Communist Party of China starting on Oct. 18, and President Xi's support for lowering pollutant levels in the country and around the world, China has cut back on production over recent months. The Party Congress is the first since 2012 and President Xi will continue to lead the nation after the session that will elect the nation's leadership. President Xi has been an advocate of addressing global warming and pollution because he has a vested interest. A side effect of the industrial revolution in China has been poor air quality which deteriorated over recent years to a point where the leadership of the nation has no choice but to address the issue. The aluminum production cut in China is a first step and a significant event for China and the world as it has lifted the price of the base metal.

Aluminum production falls along with stocks

In late 2016, aluminum stockpiles on the London Metals Exchange stood at around 2.2 million tons. Meanwhile, as of Oct. 5, the total amount of the industrial metal held in LME warehouses around the world stood at 1,249,350 tons, a decline of over 43% so far this year. The decline in inventories has caused the price of the metal to rise and be one of the best-performing commodities of the year. Source: Kitco

As the chart of LME stocks illustrates, aluminum inventories have dropped dramatically since 2014 when they stood at almost 5.5 million tons. A decline in Chinese production together with an increase in economic growth around the world has caused the massive rally in the price of the commodity that has lifted the price to levels higher than they were in 2012. Source: Kitco

As the chart shows, the price of aluminum has moved from around 65 cents per pound in late 2015 and early 2016 to close to $1 per pound recently.

The aluminum price needs to see economic growth to continue to power higher

Aluminum has had a wild ride to the upside, but a continuation of the rally will depend on three factors. First, increasing global economic growth would continue to support price gains in the aluminum market. Second, Chinese production capacity remains very high, if China fires up their smelters in response to higher prices it could put a cap on the price of the base metal. Finally, the dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw materials and aluminum is no exception. The bearish price action in the dollar since the January highs has supported the price of the ubiquitous metal. If the dollar continues to recover, it could weigh on the price of the metal along with other commodities given the historical inverse price relationship between the dollar and raw material prices.

The current bull market in aluminum is the result of a myriad of factors. However, the most important contributing issue when it comes to higher prices has been China's serious attempt to address pollution in the nation. A continuation of production cuts to combat poor air quality will keep a bid under the metal and could lead to even higher highs. Keep an eye on the statements that come out of the Party Congress in China as they will give us insight into both environmental initiatives and plans for global growth which will have a significant impact on the price of aluminum, other industrial commodities as well as prices across many asset classes. Chinese economic growth is one of the driving factors when it comes to global economic growth. Alcoa has been a major beneficiary of the change in the aluminum market and to move to even greater heights; we will need to see a continuation of the trend that has dominated 2017 in the base metals market.

To profit from commodities, you have to stay ahead of the trade. As a veteran commodities market watcher, I'm uniquely qualified to help you do that. My Marketplace service, the Hecht Commodity Report, offers a comprehensive weekly outlook on over 30 individual commodities markets, including U.S. futures. One of the most detailed commodities reports available, The Hecht Commodity Report provides weekly up, down or neutral calls on each market and highlights technical and fundamental trends. I also make timely recommendations for risk positions in ETF and ETN markets and commodity equities and related options. The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read if you want to profit in commodities, so subscribe today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.