Risk Rises With Price In Oil - Those Saudis Better Hurry

Crude oil had a great run from June 21 through Sept. 28. In three months and one week, the price of the energy commodity moved from $42.05 to $52.86 on the nearby NYMEX crude oil contract. The price of WTI oil moved $10.81 or 25.7% higher over the period. While oil spent August in consolidation mode and the price fell back to $45.58 from just over the $50 level, the rally created a pattern of higher lows and higher highs since late June.

Brent oil did even better over the period as the price moved from $44.36 to $59.49, a rise of $15.13 per barrel or 34.1%. The premium for Brent over WTI crude rose to a high of $7.15, the highest level since July 2015. Chinese buying lifted the benchmark for European, African, and Middle Eastern crude while increased hedging activity from shale producers in the U.S. weighed on the price of WTI as prices rose over the $50 pivot point for the energy commodity.

After hitting a high of $52.86 on Sept. 28, November NYMEX crude oil futures retreated to the $50 per barrel level as the risk rose with the price and oil traded back to its pivot point price.

NYMEX crude oil went back to its sweet spot

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, crude oil traded below $50 per barrel on the active month November NYMEX futures contract for the first time since Sept. 19 and it settled at $49.98 per barrel. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, NYMEX crude oil traded to a low of $49.76 on Oct. 4, and the next day it did not even make it down to that level and rallied from $49.85 to settle on Thursday's session at $50.79 per barrel. However, on Friday, the energy commodity fell back through the $50 per barrel level to close the week at $49.29 close to the lows at $49.10. This week, the API told markets that oil inventories fell by 4.1 million barrels and the EIA said that they declined by 6 million. Crude oil returned to test its sweet spot, which is a price that is satisfactory to consumers and producers alike. The correction from recent highs could eventually put it in a better position to challenge the 2017 high at $55.24 per barrel before the end of this year. Meanwhile, the price of December Brent crude oil continues to trade at north of $55 per barrel.

Brent crude oil is higher

At the end of September, November Brent crude oil rolled to December futures, and they were trading around $5.88 per barrel above the price for December WTI NYMEX crude oil on Thursday. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of Brent versus WTI oil shows, the Brent premium has been rising since August, and the rise in the benchmark pricing mechanism for oil that comes from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East has been the result of three significant factors. First, the OPEC production cut and quotas have caused a decline in output. Second, a price over $50 per barrel in NYMEX crude oil causes an increase in hedging activity from shale producers which depresses the price of WTI crude compared to Brent oil. As you can see on the daily crude oil chart, open interest had risen to an all-time high at 2.48 million contracts on Oct. 4 and remains close to that level indicating that shale hedging may have picked up over recent weeks. Finally, China has been buying industrial commodities over recent months, and the Brent pricing mechanism accounts for around two-thirds of the world's oil, Chinese buying has increased the demand side of the fundamental equation for the energy commodity and has boosted the price of Brent crude oil.

Currently, the production cuts from the international oil cartel are in place until the end of the first quarter of 2018. However, there are signs that an extension is on the horizon.

OPEC meeting at the end of November could add volatility

In an unprecedented meeting on Thursday, Oct. 5, between the king of Saudi Arabia and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow, the leaders discussed oil policy and the potential for an extension of the production quotas until the end of 2018. Oil rallied on the news which could set the stage for the upcoming biannual meeting of OPEC on November 39 in Vienna. The meeting was, in many ways, a marriage of convenience between the Russians and Saudis. Saudi Arabia's mortal enemy in the Middle East is Iran, and the Russians have a close relationship with the theocracy. However, the top two oil producing nations in the world have a vested interest in keeping the price of oil as high as possible. Russia needs the oil revenue, and the Saudis are planning an IPO of Aramco to capitalize their sovereign wealth fund so the nation can diversify away from dependence on oil. The IPO is likely to come to market sometime in 2018 or 2019, and it is an imperative that crude oil remains at or above the $50 per barrel level when it comes to the ultimate valuation for Aramco.

Electric cars are coming soon

The Saudis have indicated they will sell 5% of Aramco via the IPO. The offering is likely to be the biggest in history, and it is possible that the valuation of the company will exceed $1 trillion. If that is the case, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund will receive an injection of $50 billion if they sell 5% and if demand for the Aramco shares is strong, they could decide to sell even more raising lots more capital.

Meanwhile, it will not be long before electric cars begin eating into the market share of automobiles that run on traditional oil-based fuels. In China, the government is pushing electric cars to fight the nation's terrible pollution problems. It will not be long before technological advances make battery life a lot longer, perhaps longer than a tank of gas when it comes to mileage for cars. At that point, crude oil demand is likely to plummet, so the Saudis need to get on the stick and get their IPO to market sooner rather than later.

The Saudis better hurry

There is another reason that the Saudis are in a rush to get their IPO to market and that is the current level of the stock market. It seems like a case of today's highs are tomorrow's lows in the equities market and will all of the buying there may never be a better time to bring an initial public offering of Aramco shares to market than right now. When it comes to the price of petroleum, a high price for oil is a mixed blessing for the Saudis. While is brings in more revenue on as short-term basis it will be likely to accelerate electric car technology. It is only a matter of time before the changeover from gasoline to electric takes place.

While the waiting list for registration and licensing of new automobiles in China can be a multi-month or even multi-year process, the country is granting documentation to electric vehicles to encourage the technology that benefits the environment. Many analysts believe that in a short number of years, half the cars on the road will be battery powered and that is bad news for oil producers all over the world. Each dollar higher for the price of crude oil will serve to accelerate the demand for vehicles that run on cleaner and cheaper fuels. It will not be long before planes, trains, and automobiles are filling up with a plug rather than a nozzle.

It is still possible that crude oil will rise to a new high in 2017 above the $55.24 per barrel highs seen in January. However, the long-term prospects for the energy commodity suggest that the Saudis better act fast and sell that stock while the market is still willing to put an attractive valuation on the shares, if they snooze they may lose big time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.