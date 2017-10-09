Natural Gas Has 6 Weeks Left

In just around six weeks, the natural gas market will undergo its annual transformation from the season where stockpiles build to the time of the year where they decline. Natural gas is traditionally a seasonal commodity and the peak season each year occurs during the winter months. When you examine the shape of the forward curve, which are the price differentials for deferred months, in the natural gas it winter months tends to trade at a premium to the spring, summer, and fall prices.

On Oct. 5, the price spread between the November and December 2017 futures contracts that trade on the New York Mercantile Exchange was trading at an 18.3 cent premium for the December natural gas futures contract. Just a few short weeks ago on Sept. 19, the spread was at 14 cents. However, the market always anticipates increasing demand for heating as cold weather descends across vast areas of the United States during December and the months that follow. Meanwhile, the price of nearby November natural gas futures has declined to the bottom end of its trading range after a false break to the upside when the spread was trading at the lower price.

The current trading range could be all quiet before a volatile storm

Since June 1, November natural gas futures have traded in a range from $2.856 to $3.214, and over recent weeks, that range widened only marginally. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the November NYMEX natural gas futures contract highlights, the price moved 1.4 cents above the top end of the trading range that had been in place since June 1 on Sept. 19 and failed to follow through on the upside. During the first week of October, natural gas fell to a lower low by 3 cents when it traded to $2.856 per MMBtu. Natural gas is now at the bottom end of its trading range as even the lowest injection in the past month could not help the energy commodity higher on Thursday, Oct 5.

Flows into storage point to peak at less than four trillion cubic feet

On Thursday, the Energy Information Administration reported that inventories of natural gas rose by 42 billion cubic feet to 3.508 trillion as of Sept. 29. Source: EIA

As the chart shows, the total amount of the energy commodity in storage stood at 4.4% below last year's level and 0.2% below the five-year average at the end of September. There are now around six weeks left to go in the 2017 injection season. In 2015, natural gas stocks reached the four trillion cubic foot level for the first time in history, and in 2016 they put in a marginal new high at 4.047 before the start of the withdrawal season. It is starting to look like the four trillion level will be impossible to reach this year as injections tend to decline the closer we get to the crossover from builds to declines. With six weeks left, to reach four tcf, we will need to see an average injection of 82 bcf over the period, which is not likely to occur.

The lowest level since 2014 or earlier and a drop below the five-year average

Natural gas will go into the winter season with the lowest amount of stocks in storage since 2014 when inventories peaked at 3.611 tcf. While the number will be higher than the 2014 level, it could come in around the number seen in 2013 at 3.834 tcf. To reach the 2013 high, we will need to see a weekly average of 54.4 bcf which seems possible. The bottom line is that we will go into the winter season this year with the lowest available stocks in three years.

Meanwhile, the natural gas futures market did not react to the last injection numbers even though they market an event in the market. For the first time in 2017, the total available stocks dropped below the five-year average according to the EIA, but the market chose to ignore the fundamental change in the market.

A lesson from the winter of 2014

Mother Nature can be gentle or cruel, and those who live in the Caribbean, Texas or Florida have felt her wrath over recent weeks as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma caused unprecedented levels of damage. The past three winter seasons have been mild across the United States, but that is not guaranty that this coming season will be the same. When stocks rose to 3.834 tcf in 2013 as the market prepared for the heating season, it turned out that the supplies of the energy commodity were not enough. Mother Nature decided to blow cold and frigid winds across the U.S. causing heating demand to skyrocket. As the amount of natural gas in storage plummeting, the price exploded to the upside. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, nearby natural gas futures rose to just under $6.50 per MMBtu in February 2014 as stocks moved lower because of the colder than average winter season. With the current price of February natural gas futures at the $3.20-$3.25 level, they are half the price they were back then.

Natural gas can be the most volatile commodity that trades on the futures exchange

We are coming into an uncertain time of the year in the natural gas market as no one knows for sure what Mother Nature has in store for the coming months when it comes to weather conditions. If temperatures are the same as they have been over recent years, the price of natural gas is likely to remain around current levels. However, if we see a winter as we did at the beginning of 2014, watch out because the price of the energy commodity may just take off to the upside like a rocket ship.

Natural gas is a highly combustible and highly volatile commodity when it comes to both its natural physical characteristics and price. I believe that the market has become complacent which creates an opportunity at this time. The amount of natural gas in storage at this time tells us that it is likely to peak at less than four trillion bcf when the injection season ends in six short weeks. Critical support for natural gas futures currently stands at last February's lows on the weekly chart at $2.522 per MMBtu. With the uncertainty of winter ahead, it is unlikely that the energy commodity will test anywhere near that level on the November contract. On the other hand, the upside for natural gas futures is potentially explosive if temperatures drop and stay low throughout the winter season as demand will eat away at the lowest level of inventories in three years. I believe that risk-reward favors scale-down buying in natural gas futures going in the season of high demand over the coming six weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.