3 Reasons Why Digital Currencies Might Be Superior To Traditional Exchange Instruments

My first cell phone weighed pounds not ounces. When I went to the movies as a kid, the ushers would come around the theater with a can collecting contributions to help stop pay TV. Today, the monthly cable or direct TV bill is just another utility expense. Vinyl records were replaced by eight-tracks, then cassettes, CDs, and they are stored on my computer and smartphone which does it all. In the 80s, the corner video store was filled with customers; today almost every movie in history is available with the click of a TV remote. My smartphone has replaced nearly every technological innovation that I owned in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. It is a calculator, compass, camera, computer, phone, mail service, alarm clock, egg timer, newspaper, encyclopedia, thesaurus, and much more. For those who doubt the veracity of digital currency, look at the changes we have experienced over the past four decades.

Wall Street and financial institutions, even those in the governmental sector, are embracing blockchain technology. Why not? It will cut expenses and improve efficiency. However, the parent is a digital currency that many call a bubble and a worthless asset with no backing. The most vocal detractors are fighting a losing battle to maintain their franchises. After all, if our savings wind up in computer wallets where will banks come up with the money to lend to customers?

Where will they create the spread between the pennies they pay depositors and dollars they charge borrowers? The banking world better get on the ball because their reluctance could leave them out in the cold when it comes to the future of money and banking. Traditional currency instruments could become like the brownie camera, the Betamax, and the video store. There is one critical reason why bankers are wary of the world of digital currencies; it threatens their very existence.

Digital currencies have been the best-performing asset class of 2017

The performance of the two major digital currencies has been spectacular in 2017. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum have exploded to the upside since the end of 2016. Source: Bitcoin Price Index - Real-time Bitcoin Price Charts

As the chart of Bitcoin highlights, the price was trading at $968 on Dec. 30, 2016, and moved to $4325.70 on Oct. 6. Bitcoin has appreciated by 347% in 2017, and that is after it came down from highs of around $5000. Source: Ethereum Price - CoinDesk

The price appreciation in Ethereum has been even more impressive over the course of 2017. Ethereum was around $8 at the end of 2016 and was trading at $301.06 on Oct. 6, an increase of over 37.6 times. Ethereum has traded as high as over $380. Stocks have had a great year so far in 2017 posting double-digit gains, and many commodities have also moved to the upside over the course of the past year. However, there are no assets that can match the performance of the digital currencies. Last year at this time, the crypto world was a curiosity and sideshow. However, interest has increased with the price, and now some of the most influential names in banking are commenting on the cryptocurrencies, which have become a new and burgeoning asset class.

Conjecture with a capital "C"

A few weeks ago, the CEO and Chairman of the most prominent financial and banking institution in the United States called Bitcoin and its sister cryptos a "fraud." At the same time, other bankers have taken a more cautious and more thoughtful approach to the asset class as many of their customers have expressed interest in owning and holding the new means of exchange. Morgan Stanley's honcho, John Gorman, is taking a wait and see approach to the market while Lloyd Blankfein at Goldman Sachs had perhaps the most interesting observation. Blankfein said he is "still thinking about Bitcoin" and that "folks … were skeptical when paper money replaced gold."

Conjecture is an opinion or conclusion formed on the basis of incomplete information, and these days there are lots of market professionals, regulators, and even government officials including those at the highest levels of finance opining on the world of digital currencies. However, many like Jamie Dimon are advocating views that suit their vested interests. While conjecture with a capital C is likely to continue, with both sides claiming victory when the price of cryptos move up and down, there are three reasons why these markets may emerge as the new means of exchange and in some future form replace traditional currency instruments.

Reason one: Governments and financial institutions have caused problems that led to demand for digitals

The fact is that governments and financial institutions around the world have sowed the seeds of destruction in the currency markets. The global financial crisis of 2008 largely resulted from the mortgage-backed housing crisis in the U.S. and the sovereign debt crisis in Europe. The U.S. government eased lending requirements in the years leading up to the implosion in the mortgage and real estate markets encouraging borrowers to buy properties they could not afford and then use rising home values as an ATM via cash-out refinancing. In Europe, the blend of the fiscally conservative northern countries and the southern spendthrifts caused a financial meltdown as the north had to bail out the south. The cultural differences between northern and southern Europe were a cause of the sovereign debt crisis.

In the aftermath of the 2008 meltdowns, central banks responded by slashing interest rates to the lowest levels in history and instituting policies of quantitative easing or buying debt securities to keep rates low on further-dated maturities. The central banks led by the United States Fed stepped further along the yield curve in an attempt to stimulate borrowing and spending and inhibit saving to avoid a deep recession or worse. However, the enormous amounts of liquidity have had a dilutive effect on the paper currencies of the world. After all, paper foreign exchange instruments like the dollar, euro, yen, and other world currencies, have values based on the full faith and credit of the countries that print the paper money. The policies of running printing presses on overtime to add liquidity to markets is one of the reasons that many people across the world have been losing faith in the paper money instruments.

At the same time, bad behavior, fines, and an overall decline in the reputation of banks over past years have led to an environment of mistrust by the public. Too big to fail and a reputation for greed have destroyed an important element of public trust in the institutions that hold their savings. In this technological age, digital currencies that do not rely on central banks, regulators, governments, or traditional financial institutions hold a special appeal for many who believe that the paper currencies are not worth what they used to be, banks do not act in their best interests, and this trend is likely to continue.

Reason two: Central banks have been putting out fires in the blind

The global financial crisis of 2008 and accommodative policies that followed have turned central bankers around the world from captains of the global economic ship to firefighters. The world's monetary authorities have used the tools at their disposal and developed new ones such as QE. In many ways, with the best interest of the economy at heart, the central banks have been fighting fires in the blind. The effects of these new tools are likely to be felt in the years ahead. More liquidity means more cash chasing finite goods which could ultimately result in an inflationary backlash in markets. However, we have yet to see any spike in the condition that bankers fear the most.

At the same time we have seen bailouts of financial institutions in the U.S. and governments in Europe which has left many individuals with a sour taste in their mouth saying, the big guys get bailed out of their financial woes, what about me? Meanwhile, more money that is worth less and the feeling that central banks and governments are overstepping bounds when it comes arbitrary policies based on the too big to fail concept, have caused many individuals where they stand in the easily manipulated financial systems around the globe. Thus, digital currencies that operate away from the scope of governments, regulators, central banks, and monetary authorities in a free market are a logical reaction when it comes to individual rights.

Reason three: The world is smaller, and globalism is for real

Perhaps the strongest arguments for global digital currency markets are that they operate and reflect the spirit of capitalist free markets where only bids and offers dictate their values. The crypto world is a reasonable step when it comes to the technological advances. Moreover, innovation has made the world a smaller place as travel times have decreased and communication to almost every corner of the world can occur in a matter of seconds. A smaller world will slowly cause cultures to blend over time and globalism has become not just an ideology but a metamorphosis in response to advances. The trend is likely to cause more friction between governments as they attempt to hold onto power and control.

However, when it comes to individuals in this modern age, technology continues to take power from traditional institutions and shifts it in their laps. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital currencies would never have appreciated to the extent they have over the past nine months and one week if the addressable market for an alternative to controlled means of exchange had not expanded.

Are digital currencies better than traditional exchange instruments? It is a question that there is no easy answer for, but the rise of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptos is a sign that technology is a disruptive force and banks, regulators, and governments need to heed the trend soon and adapt before the opportunity slips through their fingertips. Better is a subjective term, but objective analysis points to a significant change going on before our eyes and that the digital currency world is a logical step in a world where technological advance is an ongoing process. The more advances, the faster things go.

