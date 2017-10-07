Medtronic Is Not A Replacement For Johnson & Johnson

Neither MDT or JNJ is currently at a good value, so I recommend holding and collecting the dividend rather than doing any big buys or swaps.

While both Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Medtronic (MDT) are good companies, I see no compelling reason to sway JNJ for MDT.

The case for replacing JNJ with MDT

Dividend Sensei wrote a very thought-provoking article suggesting that dividend growth investors might want to swap JNJ for MDT in their portfolios. He based this suggestion on MDT having a better projection of earnings and dividend growth and on his estimate that MDT was trading at a better valuation than JNJ at this time. I do agree with Dividend Sensei that both companies are great investment partners and that it’s likely that MDT will grow its dividend at a faster pace most time. However, I don’t see MDT as a replacement for JNJ.

A different take on how JNJ compares to MDT

When considering a replacement for a stock, I first look at why I own that stock and what I expect that stock to do in my portfolio. With JNJ, I have a reliable dividend paying company with a history of 55 years of annual dividend increases. What I want from them (and have gotten for many years) is a steady predictable dividend payment with steady and fairly predictable growth in that dividend. For a replacement, I would want the same thing.

Ideally, what I would like in a stock filling the role of JNJ in my portfolio is for the dividend payment to be the sole driver of price. So what I want is for the yield to stay fairly constant. In the YChart, I compare the yields of JNJ and MDT over the last 5 years. The trend for both while not perfectly flat are fairly constant, with perhaps MDT showing a little less price influence from its dividend. I don’t see anything that would make one better than the other here.

To me, profits and cash flow are important metrics to judge how well a dividend is currently covered. These metrics also give an indication of how the dividend could grow in the future. In the YChart® above I plot both the EPS and FCF per share over a 20 year period. JNJ is the bigger company so it has higher absolute values for these metrics, but the trend lines are very similar with MDT having a slight edge in growth. However, since 2015 the picture has changed. For EPS, the numbers are fairly flat for MDT with a modest increase for JNJ. FCF per share is even more unfavorable for MDT has it has a slight decline while JNJ has a modest increase. Both companies saw a decline early in the period, but JNJ had a more modest decline and a better recovery.

Since both JNJ and MDT showed a decline in EPS and FCF at the start of 2015, it's likely that part of why MDT had a bigger decline was because the decline was caused by issues in the medical device business. Likely exacerbating the decline for MDT was that the Covidien deal resulted in more shares being issued. MDT also made multiple small (less than $1 billion each) acquisitions in the first half of 2015. Between them and the Covidien deal, there was likely some integration issues that impacted profitability. While some difficulties are to be expected when integrating multiple acquisitions and when integrating a large acquisition, the big drop in FCF still concerns me. I expect management to know what they are doing and this looks to me like management took on more than they could handle well.

In contrast, JNJ sold off two of its brands, Splenda and KY. This happened in the second half of 2015 when EPS and FCF were already recovering. I like it that JNJ management did a better job at increasing EPS and FCF while selling off assets than MDT management did when buying more assets. That is the sort of action that increases my confidence in management.

Since the whole point of replacing JNJ with MDT is to get a company with better growth potential, the performance since 2015 of MDT is of concern. JNJ produces more than medical devices, so it’s likely to have smoother growth. It looks like MDT management is doing a good job of growing in a consistent fashion, but I am not seeing significantly faster growth either.

As a dividend growth investor, the dividend and how fast and consistently it grows is important to me. By the same token, I recognize that a dividend that isn’t well supported by profits will eventually have to be cut or at least the growth will slow. So in the YChart above in the top graph is a plot of the dividend paid by MDT and JNJ over the last 20 years. Both have the stair-step pattern that is the hallmark of a dividend growth company. In the lower graph, I have plotted the payout ratio of both companies over time. For most of the last 30 years, JNJ has had the higher payout ratio. That has changed since 2015, and now MDT has the higher payout ratio. This change is caused by the decrease MDT experienced in EPS starting in 2015 and by the fact that it hasn't gotten EPS to return to that level yet. JNJ has a much smaller decline in EPS and recovered faster.

Looking at just the last 5 years and scaling around percentage change reveals how the payout ratio has changed since 2015 (and even a little earlier than that). This tells me that without more growth in EPS, it’s likely that MDT won’t be able to maintain its pace of dividend growth for long. I think this undercuts the case that MDT will be able to grow its dividend significantly faster than JNJ over the next 5 years or so.

My first key characteristic is growing markets or revenues. In the YChart® above I plot the revenues for JNJ and MDT since 1997. Other than an increase due to the acquisition of Covidien, MDT revenue growth seems slower than JNJ growth. I certainly don’t see an indication that MDT is growing substantially faster than JNJ.

While I pay less attention to total return that many investors do, I don’t totally ignore it. And it does become more important when one is talking about swapping out one position for another. As a long-term investor, I decided to look at what 10 year total returns were for both stocks. JNJ over the last 10 years has done better on a total return basis that MDT. I just don’t see any time on this plot where it would have both made sense to swap from JNJ to MDT and where the swap would have worked out. Looking at the current trend, I actually think it makes more sense to swap from MDT to JNJ. Both are heading down, and in the past JNJ went down less for a shorter time than did MDT. In my mind, if I was going to swap, it would be to pick up JNJ based on the total return history. But maybe I am reading this wrong.

Valuation is important, based on DDM how does JNJ compare to MDT?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see that JNJ has a 55-year history of dividend increase. I use the current dividend and a dividend growth rate that matches analysts’ expectations for EPS growth.

Those parameters produce an NPV of $119.21 for the predicted dividend stream. That produces a buy price of $120. With Wednesday’s close being $139.89, JNJ is current over-valued.

I also want to see what the 4-year average yield says about relative valuation. I can see from this page that the 4-year average yield is 2.76% which is higher than the current yield of 2.53%. That gives a price around $121, which is close to my DDM based price.

Turing to MDT I see that it has a 39-year history of annual dividend increases. I will use its $1.84 current dividend and analysts’ expectations of 7.4% growth in EPS as my dividend growth rate. Given that the payout ratio is over 60% and FCF growth seems stalled, I think it’s reasonable to use the growth rate in earnings to estimate growth in the dividend, even though MDT has grown the dividend faster than that in the past.

Using those parameters I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend stream is $67.87 for a buy price of $68. With Wednesday’s closing price being 78.63, MDT is currently over-valued.

For MDT, the 4-year average yield tells a story that is different than for JNJ. Looking at this page, I see that the 4-year average yield is 1.87% which is less than the current yield of 2.37%. This tells me that relative to the dividend, the current price is a better value than it has been on average over the last 34 years. Based on where EPS growth and FCF looks and as well as the last increase in the dividend, I think my DDM based price is mostly correct and so rather than being under-valued now, MDT shares are just less over-valued than they have been in the past.

So both JNJ and MDT are over-valued, but which is a better value? Dividing the DMM calculated buy price by Wednesday’s closing price, I get a value of 0.8578 for JNJ. This means that for every dollar I spend on buying shares, I get $0.8578 net present value of dividends. For MDT the same ratio is 0.8648. So every dollar spent on MDT shares produces just under a penny more of dividends than the same dollar put into JNJ. The commission charge to make the swap could easily eat that, so I see no compelling valuation reason to swap.

Conclusion

I like both JNJ and MDT as dividend growth investments. I just don’t see a compelling reason to replace JNJ with MDT. It’s possible that the growth of the dividend from MDT will be better, but I don’t think it will be a lot better, and that is certainly offset by the higher yield JNJ currently offers. JNJ is still growing at a rate to support a solid growth rate. MDT has struggled of late to grow both EPS and FFO at a rate that will support fast growth, so I don’t think it is wise to count on it growing the dividend faster than EPS is growing. The difference in valuation between the two companies is minor and total return trends don’t support a swap either. I also don’t see that either stock is so over-valued that it makes sense to sell some and put the money elsewhere.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of the future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.