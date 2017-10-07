30% upside from emerging markets internet pair trade

This discount has grown in the past year primarily due to fund flows and index rebalancing, independent of the fundamentals of the business.

The market capitalisation of Naspers is 30% less than the value of its stake in Tencent alone, valuing the rest of its business at negative $40bn.

Investors can gain exposure to one of the most interesting emerging market internet growth stories, effectively for free. Because of fund flows independent of company fundamentals, the “stub” assets of Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY), a collection of media and internet businesses collectively worth $18bn, are currently assigned a negative value by the market. By buying Naspers and selling short Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), investors can synthetically create a security worth $8, currently trading for negative $6. The trade is largely market neutral, and the payoff is likely to be uncorrelated with the broader market.

Naspers and Tencent – the whole is worth less than the sum of the parts

Naspers may well be the most important media and internet conglomerate you’ve never heard of. This $100bn market cap company was founded in 1915 as a newspaper publisher in South Africa. Today, it operates in 120 countries and is one of the largest technology investors globally. The crown jewel in its portfolio is a 33% stake in Chinese internet juggernaut Tencent, which it acquired in 2001 for $32 million. Today that stake is worth $140 billion.

Tencent, which has its primary listing in Hong Kong, derives the bulk of its revenue from internet value-added services. These include the largest online gaming platform, the ubiquitous WeChat messaging platform, the QQ and QZone social networks, payment platforms, leading positions in AI and machine learning, as well as a host of investments in other tech companies. Its $424 billion market cap makes it only slightly smaller than Alibaba (BABA) and Facebook (FB). Tencent is a truly amazing business that is wonderfully profitable, has strong franchise, entrenched user base and in all likelihood has a long runway for growth ahead of it.

The market has recognized these attributes and accordingly, the stock has gained 85% this year so far. With the stock trading on 31x EV/EBITDA, high not only in absolute terms but also relative to peers, much of the good news appears priced in.

Name Enterprise Value ($bn) P/E EV/EBITDA Return YTD Tencent 424.2 44.5 31.2 85 Facebook 459.7 29.1 18.8 49 Alibaba 450.8 36.3 27.5 104 Alphabet 584.9 25.0 13.7 26

However, Naspers’s share price has not kept pace with the dramatic gain in Tencent. Consequently, the rest of Naspers’s assets have become dramatically undervalued over the course of the past few months. The market capitalization of Naspers is currently $40bn less than the value of its stake in Tencent alone. In other words, the market currently values Naspers at a 30% discount to its Tencent stake and ascribes no value to the rest of the portfolio.

We see an opportunity to create synthetic exposure to an $18bn business, currently trading for (less than) free.

Figure 1: Naspers market cap less value of Tencent stake

Figure 2: Naspers market cap as percentage of value of Tencent stake

Why does the opportunity exist?

In my view, the discount has expanded purely due to differential fund flows, driven not by company fundamentals but rather by index rebalancing and market rotation.

Naspers is listed in South Africa, while Tencent is listed in Hong Kong. Typically this difference – different indices, time zones and currencies – results in small temporary disconnects between the securities.

Over the past 6 months, South Africa has experienced net fund outflows – international investors have been net sellers of South African stocks, while at the same time, Hong Kong has seen net inflows. These flows, driven by macroeconomic factors and country-level asset allocation decisions, are important. Naspers represents 24% of the MSCI South Africa index, the primary benchmark for global investors tracking South Africa. Consequently, selling by international investors for macro reasons results in a great deal of somewhat indiscriminate selling in Naspers. By the same token, Tencent is the largest constituent of the Hang Seng index, resulting in somewhat indiscriminate buying as a result of flows into Hong Kong.

Domestic South African investors have also been forced sellers. During the year, the primary benchmark for many large investment houses changed from a market cap weighted index to a capped index (the FTSE/JSE Capped SWIX All Share). The benchmark weighting for Naspers in the capped index is 10%, compared to 25% in the uncapped version. As managers rebalance their portfolios to track the lower weighting, they naturally have to be net sellers.

Clearly, a substantial share of volumes traded over the past few months have been driven by decisions completely unrelated to valuation. As these forces subside – for instance, once the collective rebalancing to the new index has been completed – the spread is likely to revert.

Besides Tencent, what else does Naspers own?

Naspers owns a number of very attractive media and internet properties that collectively are worth ~$18bn

Figure 3: Naspers Group structure

Source: Naspers FY17 Analyst booklet

Pay TV: Naspers is the dominant pay-TV operator in sub-Saharan Africa, including the de facto satellite TV monopoly in South Africa. With 12m active subscribers, it generates $4bn in annual revenue. It is a deep moat asset – no cable TV market and low broadband penetration has meant little competitive threat from OTT services and cord cutting. Naspers operates ShowMax, a competitor to Netflix; importantly, Naspers owns the rights to and libraries of local language content which adds a further layer of differentiation.

Sizable minority stakes in listed internet businesses: Naspers owns large stakes in Mail.Ru (the leading Russian social network), MakeMyTrip (a provider of travel services online) and Delivery Hero (a leading food delivery platform operating in 40 countries).

Online classifieds: Through majority stakes in platforms OLX and Avito, as well as mobile-specific platforms like LetGo, Naspers is building a large-scale classifieds marketplace that is dominant in a number of important markets, such as Russia, India and others. This business is growing rapidly and forecast to turn profitable in the current year.

Online retailing: Through stakes in a variety of businesses, the most prominent of which is Indian retailer Flipkart, Naspers has built venture capital-like portfolio of online retailers operating in multiple verticals in a host of primarily emerging markets.

Division Enterprise value ($m) Pay TV 7,159 Listed Internet 3,732 Classifieds 3,733 eTail 2,810 Other 451 Total 17,885 Shares 440 Value per share 40.69 Value per ADR 8.14

Creating synthetic exposure to a $18bn business for free

There are two ways to play this – buy Naspers outright, or create exposure to the stub (my preference).

Each Naspers share is equivalent to 7.2 Tencent shares, plus the stub. Thus, one share of the stub can be manufactured by buying one share of Naspers and selling short 7.2 Tencent shares. To account for an appropriate holding company discount (or tax liability), I would reduce the Tencent leg by 20%, leaving 1 Stub equal to 1 Naspers – 5.8x Tencent.

For investors trading in the ADRs, the ratio is 1 NPSNY – 1.15 TCEHY (1 Naspers share is equal to 5 ADRs). The market is currently valuing this synthetic security at negative $6, compared to an intrinsic value of $8. The difference of $14 represents 30% upside to Naspers. The position is largely market neutral and the payoff is likely to be uncorrelated with the broader market.

Figure 4: Implied market value of the "Stub"

Tough to point to the catalyst

While I have a very high conviction on the value in the trade, I’m less certain about timing. After all, the driver of the widening discount is fund flows and these are tough to predict. In addition, management has made clear they will not do anything proactively to close the discount. Nevertheless, I think that the tide could turn in coming months as:

The index rebalancing process completes.

The Classifieds business turns profitable in the current year.

Tencent’s growth rate slows down.

