Micron Technology - Its Different This Time?

I like the improvements made by the company, but after shares have quadrupled in less than two years, I am cautious for now. Looking to buy at a sizeable dip.

This momentum is not sustainable in a very cyclical industry, although diversification, growth and reduced leverage may smooth out future swings.

Micron Technology (MU) is a very hot stock again, supported by incredible strong operating performance. The company just released its fourth-quarter results which indicated that sales nearly doubled on an annual basis. This has a huge impact on the bottom line thanks to incredible operating leverage in the business model, which of course works both ways.

The company is taking measures to reduce the volatility and operating leverage of the business by reducing its net debt load, diversifying its business into other areas, and focusing on structural growth areas. While I can only approve these measures, the stock has priced in a great deal of good news as current earnings are not sustainable. On a significant setback, I might be inclined to buy into the structurally changed story, but for now, proceed with caution.

Very Strong Momentum

Micron posted a 91% increase in revenues in Q4 as revenues came in at $6.14 billion. Growth has been driven by all four business units as the largest computer & networking business was responsible for most of the growth. Revenues were up 128% in this segment to $2.85 billion, driven by cloud and data centres. Operating leverage was astonishing as operating margins improved 55 percentage points to 56% of sales!

Storage revenues were up 72% to $1.30 billion driven by tighter conditions in the storage market. Operating margins of 19% are relatively low but improved remarkably from an 8% loss last year.

Mobile business revenues rose 76% to $1.18 billion as operating margins improved from -5% last year to a very respectable 31% on the back of NAND solutions being in demand. The embedded business unit, which focuses on home automation and automotive among others, saw revenues inch up 61% to $827 million, alongside operating margins of 42%.

Compared to last year, revenues were up by $2.9 billion in absolute dollar terms to $6.1 billion. The +90% increase is largely driven by pricing amidst tighter market conditions as gross profits were up by $2.6 billion at the same time, talk about operating leverage! With operating earnings coming in at $2.50 billion, Micron was able to post fat after-tax profits of $2.37 billion thanks to a small tax benefit as the result of past losses and favourable tax arrangements in Taiwan and Singapore.

Finances Are Improving

Micron is adding to its cash balances thanks to the superior profitability in recent months. Cash holdings jumped to $6.0 billion as total debt had been reduced to $11.1 billion, for a $5.1 billion net debt load. With EBITDA totalling $3.5 billion in the fourth-quarter alone, it is safe to say that leverage is not an issue at this moment. It is furthermore quite common for the company to operate with some financial leverage given the capital intensity of the business, although it remains a highly cyclical business at the same time of course.

On top of the $2.6 billion deal to acquire Inotera, Micron continues to invest into the business itself. It should be said that net capital spending only totalled $1.3 billion last year as $5.3 billion in capital spending has been offset by $4 billion in depreciation charges.

With the earnings power hitting $1.99 per share in Q4 and coming in at $4.41 per share for the year, it can be argued that shares are cheap. Year to date, shares have already nearly doubled to $40 per share, but if one were to annualize the Q3 results, earnings multiples would still look highly appealing. That is very misleading, however. While Micron caters real growth industries, its business is incredibly volatile or at least has been in the past.

What Can Sustainable Margins Look Like?

Micron's operating margins surpassed 40% in the most recent quarter and these kind of margins are clearly unsustainable. Looking at the past ten years, gross margins have on average come in at 18%, as operating margins have on average barely came in above the flat line.

The company has benefited from structural growth as sales have risen from +$5 billion to $20 billion this year, as the market has structurally become more profitable following consolidation. The question is how much the profitability has structurally improved. Operating margins came in at 18-19% in 2014/2015 on revenues of $16 billion as sales hit a high of $35 per share in response to the earnings explosion. Shares plunged to $10 in 2016 as revenues fell to $12 billion while the company essentially broke even. Operating margins approached 30% in this fiscal year and hit 40% in the most recent quarter, as it seems safe to say that this is unsustainable.

If we assume that 20% margins are more sustainable on average on a $20 billion run-rate, operating profits hit an average of $4 billion a year. With interest costs amounting to half a billion, and effective tax rates were seen at just 10-20%, net earnings are seen around $3 billion at a sustainable rate. That works out to roughly $2.50 per share, based on the diluted share count. That translates into sustainable multiples of 16 times, for a business which benefits from long-term tailwinds, but is incredibly cyclical.

The problem is that earnings multiples look cheap now based on superior profits which drive the shares higher. When the cycle turns and the company is posting losses, the outlook is dismal given the financial leverage employed.

To offset the latter concern going into the future, the company might potentially target a flat net debt position by the end of next year. As a result, timing is everything for Micron and its investors, as the company sees large increased in DRAM and NAND supply in the coming quarters, in a move which will probably pressure margins. Samsung and SK Hynix have announced capacity increases in response to the tight market conditions.

Final Thoughts

From the discussion above, it might be clear that I am not a buyer of shares at the moment. This is even the case as the company is guiding for first quarter results for 2018 to surpass those of the most recent quarter. As such, another $2-$2.5 billion might be added to the cash balances of Micron in the coming months.

Using my "sustainable" $2.50 per share earnings potential, accounting for reduced cyclicality and exposure to long-term growth markets, I am appealed to the business. The downside is that shares have quadrupled in a straight line over the past 18 months.

Shares traded at $27 as recent as of August, but I do not expect that a correction could pull back shares to these levels anytime soon. If shares see a decent correction towards the $30-35 region, I might be inclined to initiate a small position and average down from there. The aim to reduce leverage going forward, diversification of the business, and focus on structurally growing markets might reduce cyclicality of earnings going forwards, as earnings are expected to remain volatile nonetheless.

Micron is a dangerous short despite the move higher on the back of earnings power, but at some point, margin contraction will arrive. The question is when and by how much, as I am not inclined to join the momentum run at this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.