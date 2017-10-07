10% return for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners going forward

Summary

Brookfield recently had its investor day with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) giving a great presentation with a management perspective. In this article, I give additional information and my opinion which might be relevant for investors evaluating the company.

Current situation

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is the most successful of the listed partnerships management by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) of which more information can be found here. Past returns have been great with 20% annualized returns since inception in 2008. Since 2012, Adjusted AFFO increased from $352M to $926M due to smart investments and a favorable environment. The company has a distribution yield of 4% while it has an AFFO yield of 5.84%. This means that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is retaining 1.84% to grow the business and additional funds have to be found through selling additional units.

Future growth

Infrastructure is a huge market with plenty of growth opportunities. In addition, BIP's current operations have growth opportunities as well. Therefore, Brookfield aims to increase the distribution annually between 6 and 9%.



Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Personally, I think these targets are quite aggressive given that inflation is a lot lower currently in developed countries. True, most developing countries have higher inflation but they also tend to have a decreasing currency.

Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Past same-store EBITDA growth for BIP has averaged 5% which is right in the middle of their targeted range. However, if one reads the small print carefully it is mentioned that this is on a constant currency basis. Furthermore, the period mentioned was a period without a major crisis something which cannot be guaranteed going forward.

The 2-3% growth from reinvested cash flows seems doable given that BIP retains 1.84% and can rotate mature assets into higher yielding ones.

Historic yield and the benefit of overvaluation

Historically, Brookfield Infrastructure partners has yielded significantly more than the 4% that unit-holders receive currently. For example, only two years ago, BIP shares traded at a yield of 5.4%. This lower yield is primarily caused by an increase in the stock price and only somewhat mitigated by an increase in the payout to unit-holders. While this makes the shares less attractive for new investors, it has a benefit for current shareholders. The benefit is that new capital in the form of unit issuances can be invested at rates significantly above the current AFFO rate. This increases the average AFFO per unit which is beneficial for current unitholders. This is also exactly what BIP is doing by issuing more units to invest in attractive assets that yield significantly more than the current units of BIP. Realty Income (O) shareholders benefit from the same effect to a certain extent. Please click here for more information on Realty Income. The danger with growth through selling additional units is that this is dependent on the price that these units are trading. This means that a decline in the unit price does not only has a direct negative effect on BIP unitholders but also on the growth rate of their future distributions.

Valuation and Conclusion

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has had fantastic past returns. However, given current valuations, future returns are likely to be less rosy especially in today's extended bull market. This, however, does not make BIP an unattractive asset to own. It still yields 4% which is significant in this low yield environment and inherent growth in their businesses combined with asset rotation and retained cash flows make this dividend extremely safe and likely to grow with 6% going forward. This would result in a total return of around 10%, which is good but just not as great as returns have been in the past.

