Take-Two: A Perfect Gaming Hedge?

We view Take-Two’s stock as a hedge against our other positions from the gaming industry and plan to acquire it closer to its fair value.

We believe that there is going to be a pullback in Take-Two’s shares due to the lack of AAA projects and new content during the current fiscal year.

In the last few years, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) grew its business exponentially by expanding into the digital retail sector, monetizing its ongoing gaming series and betting big on its already existing franchises. With the CAGR of over 50% in the last five years, Take-Two could be truly named one of the best companies in terms of value creation of the recent half a decade. But while the first half of the year was positive for Take-Two in terms of net revenue and sales, due to its conservative outlook and lack of competition during the spring-summer season, it seems that the stock is currently in the overbought territory.

If you follow our articles, you know that the majority of our portfolio consists of companies that we short sell and we already have short positions in other gaming companies like Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). Thereby, we decided that in order to hedge those positions and reduce the risk we would look for some other entertainment businesses, shares of which we could acquire.

When we looked at Take-Two, we saw that it has a number of competitive advantages, primarily strong brand awareness of its titles and a long lifespan of its products. Its Grand Theft Auto 5 game that was released back in 2013, still brings growth to the company as the management continues to monetize the multiplayer part of the series and keeps its customer base engaged for long periods of time. Also, its sports franchises from the 2K series continue to outperform its competition in terms of shipped units and bring revenues from sales on an annual basis. However, the problem with Take-Two at the moment is that the only AAA title Red Dead Redemption 2 that was scheduled to be released during this fiscal year was rescheduled for the Q1 of the fiscal year 2019. This means that the current fiscal year 2018 won’t have any major title released in the upcoming months and the management will need to do its best in order to meet its forecast goals. In addition, the upcoming holiday season promises to bring a wide variety of gaming titles from different publishers, which will make harder for Take-Two to keep its customer base engaged due to the lack of new content (excluding sports franchises). And this is the main reason why we believe that the company’s stock is in the overbought territory at the moment.

When we valued Take-Two, we used the traditional tools of the DCF model, which included numbers from the company’s earnings statements and forecasted the revenue for the upcoming years to be in-line with the Capital IQ estimates. WACC in our model was calculated by the CAPM formula and tax column represents an effective tax rate, which consecutively increases to the sector’s average rate.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

The revenue growth in the terminal year could be too low, considering that Red Dead Redemption 2 could be a great success in terms of value creation as it was the case with Grand Theft Auto 5, and there still is a possibility that Take-Two’s recent acquisition of mobile developer Social Point will help the publisher to establish a strong presence in the mobile market, but it’s too soon to tell whether it will be true or not, and thereby the conservative outlook prevailed in our model.

Adding everything together, the DCF model showed Take-Two to represent a ~16%-17% discount from the current share price.

Source: Own estimates

In addition, we made a peer analysis, which also showed Take-Two to be trading at a premium of ~18%-19% from its fair value.

Source: Capital IQ, Own estimates

In the end, we combined both of those analysis and came to a conclusion that the fair value of Take-Two is $84.05 per share, which represents a discount of ~17% from its current price:

Source: Own estimates

As we can see, our analysis shows that Take-Two’s stock indeed is in the overbought territory and the potential pullback could be happening soon, since that there are no AAA titles scheduled to be released this fiscal year and the customer engagement is expected to fall as the new major games from other publishers are about to come out this holiday season. Lack of new content will also help the stock to come closer to its fair value, and we think of opening a long position in the company around $90-$92 per share as a hedge against other gaming companies in our portfolio. If the stock will come to that trading level by the end of the current fiscal year, then we will greatly benefit from our bullish position, as Red Dead Redemption 2 alone is expected to sell around 15-20 million units worldwide, which will make our holdings in the company even more attractive in terms of investment return. As for now, we are looking closely at the daily price action of the stock and wait for the right moment to acquire it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.