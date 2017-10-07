Marketplace Roundtable: Do Your Homework

The old adage goes, “ignorance is bliss.” That may be true of some things, but not when it comes to investing. Many iconic investors advocate researching and doing due diligence on the companies you’re buying first, before committing hard-earned dollars - Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch and Phillip Fisher, to name a few. Investing is like anything - if you don’t do your homework and really understand what you’re getting into, you’re bound to make mistakes, and potentially get burned.

Kirk Spano agrees that doing the legwork is critical to risk management. He knows what he’s talking about. Kirk has quite a sterling reputation in the investing world. He has been lauded as a top analyst by TipRanks, and MarketWatch dubbed him “The World’s Next Great Investing Columnist.”

Kirk is a frequent interviewee on investing, asset allocation, and oil, and SA Marketplace got in on the action by asking him to join us on the Roundtable. He is the author of Margin of Safety Investing on Marketplace, where he offers actionable investment ideas in a variety of sectors, teaches intelligent asset allocation, and gives investors the opportunity to tap into his Core 4 Investing method to help them manage risk and keep their strategies on course. Kirk joined us to discuss his investing approach, which borrows from Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett, and others; share his perspective on the future of electric vehicles and oil; and offer up his take on the Internet of Things (IoT) space (spoiler alert: He thinks it’s super-hot).

Seeking Alpha: You’re a devotee of investing legend Benjamin Graham’s “margin of safety” approach, and you clearly have a fairly well-developed sense of what works to help investors protect and grow their money. It’s interesting, though, because you also seem to have your finger on the pulse of some potentially volatile situations, i.e., oil in the Middle East. How do you juxtapose that “safety” mindset with some of the more risk-oriented sectors you follow?

Kirk Spano, author of Margin of Safety Investing: While I have read Graham’s “The Intelligent Investor” several times, I’m more a follower of Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch and Jim Rogers. All three of them include various aspects of growth investing, contrarianism and seeking asymmetric upside for the risk taken.

And I can’t forget to mention Phillip Fisher. His “Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits” really brings home the idea of truly learning about a company before investing. Unfortunately, too many people really have no idea about the companies they invest in.

Lynch said, “The worst thing you can do is invest in companies you know nothing about. Unfortunately, buying stocks on ignorance is still a popular American pastime.” I see that all the time.

Rogers talked about reading annual reports and trade magazines putting him ahead of 98% of folks.

Buffett talks about getting to understand a company’s business all the time. I love this quote, “Buy a stock the way you would buy a house. Understand and like it such that you’d be content to own it in the absence of any market.” That resonates with me because I hold most of my investments for years.

To me, risk management comes down to doing the homework. That’s why I have the Core 4 Investing principles: look at secular trends, understand the impact of central banks and government, dig into company fundamentals and respect price trends because prices give us important clues to what we have right and wrong.

From Graham, I have adopted and modified his asset allocation technique. His approach of shifting more or less into stocks depending on the market cycle is a great way to control volatility in a portfolio. Of course, I don’t accept his base 50/50 asset allocation. I’m more in line with Buffett’s be nearly 100% in stocks most of the time. Right now, I’m up to about 25% cash.

Since we know that asset allocation is the most important determinant of portfolio volatility, studies have shown up to 93% of it, simply adding cash or treasuries to a portfolio at the right time can tame volatility a lot. We also know that big downturns are hard to overcome, so avoiding big losses is hugely important. I talked about that in a recent article on dividend growth investing.

I see risk rising the next few years as the Fed tightens and geopolitical risk seems to be rising as well. That’s why I’m 25% in cash. It’s rare I go to 50% cash, the last time was early 2008. I talk about that in a letter to clients. My brokerage warned me not to be 50% cash. Good thing I didn’t listen to them. If I had I wouldn’t have had clients to leave with a couple years later when I opened my fee-only advisory. So, I’m not saying I’ll go 50% cash soon, but it’s on the radar for the first time in a long time.

With regard to risky sectors, I don’t look at it that way. Equity risk is equity risk. The betas are close and we saw in 2008 how correlation works on equities. Would I be happy to ONLY LOSE 40% when the stock market loses 50%? No. I want to come as close to breaking even as I can, and if I’m really smart and a few small hedges do well, then maybe make some money. That brings up all the hero traders out there. Yes, somebody will get their trade just right, mainly on luck, and get super rich on the next crash, but so what? Most folks who try to be heroes crash into a wall and break their financial necks.

The bottom line is it all comes down to doing the homework, keeping unemotional and not letting biases get in the way. That’s hard to do. That’s why I have the Core 4 process; it keeps me straight.

SA: You’ve taken a contrarian view against Chevron (CVX), a stance many dividend stalwarts might take umbrage with. You have written you’re bullish on Encana (ECA), Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Helmerich & Payne (HP) instead. Why are you a fan of these three, and what gives on CVX?

KS: I’ve read some of the Seeking Alpha pieces about whether Chevron (CVX) will cut its dividend. I don’t know about that anytime soon, but just think about the idea in general. What are people seeing in Chevron right now? What I see is a company with challenged growth from its size and the potential for a lot of stranded assets a decade out. That’s going to cause balance sheet and cash flow problems eventually.

Chevron would need a lot of high cost assets to work out to ever grow again. A lot of deepwater assets. It’s not going to happen. Anybody who think deepwater drilling is going to make a major comeback is just outright wrong because they refuse to look at the numbers. Go to IHS Markit’s website. Day rates and utilization are still in the tank for deepwater drillers. Why? Because investment is down huge and the banks, investors and majors know the risk is high with EVs coming at some point.

Chevron is already writing down assets. It’ll keep happening. At some point the market punishes Chevron. It might be after an oil market rally, so I’m watching, because there might be a great short opportunity someday.

Enanca (ECA) is smaller and focused in great growth areas. Good assets and balance sheet too. Their Permian and Montney assets are prolific. They’ll either do well on their own, or a major in desperation will buy them out or part of the company maybe. I see Encana hitting $20 by 2020. That’s a 3-year double. I’m good with that and it might do better.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) also has great Permian assets and pays a 5% dividend. That’s the oil dividend stock you want. They also could be a buyout target by a desperate major.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) has the most drilling capacity in North American shale. If oil prices rise and we “drill, baby, drill” shale oil the next decade, these guys will do great. Services companies are very levered to oil prices, even more so than most E&Ps, so keep an eye on oil prices. They pay a 5% dividend to boot. So, while there’s risk, the upside is big.

Position sizing on these is important. The three I like fit together nicely as a sort of personal oil mini-ETF. I own a few percent of NAV in each.

SA: In mid-September, you predicted conflict could arise with Iran. That could cause somewhat of a freakout for oil enthusiasts, although by any measure, relations are certainly tenuous at best. You suggested that investors position themselves in U.S. oil stocks - including the three mentioned in the previous question. Are you making any other adjustments to your outlook or investment approach in connection with your current sentiment on Middle East relations?



KS: You know I got a lot of comments on that viral “An Iran War Is Coming” article. Some of the folks called me outright delusional and stupid for postulating that an Iran war of some sort could be coming. Well, a week later President Trump gives an inflammatory U.N. speech and this weekend he’s talking about the “calm before the storm.”



Understanding the big picture, without ideological or political bias, can give us a big heads up for managing our money. That’s why I pay attention to geopolitics and macro trends. I’ve been involved with these things since college and understand that for now, oil is still a big, big deal for the global economy.

War is always a concern, even though the world has had a couple decades of relative peace - like I talked about in the “World Is Getting Better” article - but, that doesn’t mean there won’t be bad periods ever again. We have to try to keep our heads up looking for black swans even if we rarely catch them before they hit us. That’s part of managing risk.

For the overall portfolio, as I’ve said, I’m up to 25% cash. Actually, half of that is in the PowerShares US Dollar Bullish ETF (UUP) as of a couple weeks ago. I agree with Jim Rogers, the dollar is going to get much stronger short term, and maybe longer term if the petrodollar doesn’t end before the age of oil does.

SA: You also said on Cheddar TV that you expect hybrids to outsell regular cars in the U.S. - by 2020! That is much sooner than anyone would have believed. What makes you think that, and in light of your prediction, which companies will be the biggest beneficiaries of this trend?



KS: What I said was that some combination of EVs and hybrids would outsell gasoline powered cars by the LATE 2020s. Hybrids make sense to me in America due to the spread-out nature of how we live. EVs will dominate places that are much more urban.



I actually think the car companies will be hard places to make money. Look at Tesla (TSLA) - it’s priced to perfection. They’d have to become the world’s biggest auto manufacturer in about five years to justify that valuation. It ain’t going to happen. I’ve talked on Twitter with Mark Yusko about this. He’s way more bearish that me, suggesting maybe Tesla goes bankrupt. I don’t believe that, but it could drop 50% easy.



General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and others all have huge capital expenses to transition to hybrids and EVs. It’s going to be tough having EVs, hybrids and ICE cars overlap for a while. It’ll be like fighting a multi-front war.



The money will be in the picks and shovels, and the IoT aspects of transportation. Alphabet (GOOG) and Apple (AAPL) are places to look. Plus, there are smaller companies that will develop valuable niches or get bought out. Intel (INTC) with their acquisition of Mobileye is a holding of mine now.

SA: If electric vehicles experience such a prolific uptake, does all this nonsense over oil even matter?



KS: Here’s the thing about oil that most people are missing. The investment in long-cycle projects is low and not coming back heavy ever again. That means that the period after we get a balanced oil market will be marked by a higher price range for oil. That’s just beginning to happen, as I’m discussing in the series of oil articles I’m publishing now.

Oil supply and demand are in balance now, but inventory is still a bit high, though falling. OPEC and Russia are about to get a lot of pricing power back, regardless of wars.

Why will we get higher oil prices? In short, the switch to EVs and hybrids will take about 20 years from the time those start to hit the market heavy to the time ICE vehicles are retired. People aren’t going to just throw out a car. They’ll ride it a decade or more in many cases. By 2040 oil demand falls off a cliff, in my opinion. Until then, it’ll be a plateau through about 2030 and then drift down before collapsing.

Don’t forget that there are replacements for plastics too. Plastics won’t be petroleum based within the next couple decades. Think methane and CO2 conversion. There’s a private company called Newlight Technologies on that now and Coca-Cola (KO) is already using their tech for bottles.

SA: Kinder Morgan (KMI) - most dividend investors either love it or hate it. You advocated buying on a dip in late August for a potential doubler. Are you still a fan of the name, and what are you watching for with your thesis?

KS: Kinder Morgan carries the most natural gas by pipe in America. Even after the Enbridge (ENB) and Spectra Energy deal, Kinder carries a bit more natural gas, though that might change in the future. Natural gas has a very bright future. Coal is on its last leg. Everybody who wants to understand that, knows that. While I like solar, we’ll need natural gas a long time.

People who hate Kinder Morgan are being emotional. Richard Kinder didn’t cause the oil and gas price crash. He didn’t cause bankrupt and nearly bankrupt oil and gas companies to fail on or renegotiate deals. Folks who get bent by Kinder are easy to bend in my opinion.

The only thing that could prevent Kinder from doing very well is if they deviate from maximizing their assets as they have said they are focused on. If they go on a huge spending spree, I’d move on. Short of that, I expect a rising dividend and growing share price. It’s a good company for an IRA.

SA: You've been in the investment industry for over 20 years, and have had good success at MarketWatch, Morningstar, and other sites along with Seeking Alpha (as backed up by your TipRanks profile). What drew you to investing, and how have you honed your approach over the years?

KS: I talked about this in an interview with Forex Analytix and I’ve mentioned it in letters. I’m from a hard-working blue-collar family. I remember vividly how tough the early 1980s were when I was 10, 11, 12 years old. I originally thought I could help people by getting into law. A great uncle suggested I wouldn’t like it because of my ethical issues with some of the things lawyers are compelled to do.



I switched to finance after studying economics and politics in college while I had paid internships and part-time jobs at a couple financial firms. I was making $15-$25 per hour in the late 1980s and early 1990s as a college kid, I thought, wow, I better figure this one out.



So, early on, it was the money that drew me to it. I’m not going to lie. The money is a big deal. The thought and study that goes into investing is also a huge draw to me. I like figuring things out. I like to know. So, I dig and push to find answers. That’s not so good with dating, but it’s great for investing.



Ultimately, I do want to help as many people as I can. I’m a Catholic School kid. I have a very complex ethical structure, but I do want to help people. That’s why I’ve moved from looking for investment clients - I’ll still take the ones who find me - and focused on the investment letters.



I’m also very competitive. I played high amateur levels of baseball and soccer. I want to win. Investing is like that. You get to win. I like kicking Wall Street’s ass to be honest. There’s so many hucksters and BS’ers there I like beating them and letting them know I know I beat them. That’s only a small part actually, but it’s fun sometimes.



SA: What’s an investing opportunity you like currently, and what about it is exciting to you?



KS: The whole IoT space is a massive opportunity. There is so much tied to AI, AR and VR that is also IoT that I can’t begin to describe the reading I’m doing. There’s so much opportunity. What is coming really is the maturing of the internet into all it can be. Hopefully it doesn’t turn into Skynet. If it doesn’t, we can make a lot of money and a lot of people will live better lives.

Recently, Margin of Safety Investing members bought Sliver Spring Networks (SSNI), a play on smart grid and smart city. We made about 50% in three months when Itron (ITRI) bought it out. I am actually a little disappointed, I was hoping for a tripler at least.

I recently wrote about Control4 (CTRL), a play on smart homes. They have a bright future if they can keep their current technological and market advantages. They are a high-end of the market leader, much like Apple is in its space. They’re also a buyout target for sure as they partner with Amazon (AMZN) already now. I could see Amazon doing a Whole Foods (WFM) style buyout on them.

There’s so much more in IoT. How it’s in finance, industry, energy, transportation, healthcare, the list goes on and on. It’s where I’m focusing most of my research directly or indirectly now.

