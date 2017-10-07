S&P 500 Weekly Update: Q4 Is Here, Positive Global Economic Data Extends The Rally

The Trump Trade misconception should now be evident to investors; this was always about positive change in the economy.

This year has been the poster child for listening and following what the market price action is telling us.

“A good listener is not only popular everywhere, but after a while he gets to know something." - Wilson Mizner

The fourth quarter is here, and with what investors have dealt with this year, many didn't believe the S&P would be trading north of 2,500. Turmoil in the White House, discontent on every piece of legislation that is proposed with a divided House and Senate unable to get anything done made the headlines daily. Those that spent the time listening to what the stock market was telling them all year are not surprised.

The reason equities have been so strong is what is going on in the real world. A synchronized global economy that continues to improve, confidence levels near highs because the war on the corporate world here in the U.S. ended, and finally a robust earnings rebound. The equity market results may also be making a statement that it's best to leave the economy alone. Let corporate America do its thing.

The media is focused on the D.C. drama but small business surveys seem to be telling us that business owners are concentrating on investing in their business. The fear of looking in every direction to see where the next set of rules and regulations will come from is now gone. Investors can continue to worry about Washington’s dysfunction and the negative impact on the economy, or they can ignore it and invest in companies that continue to innovate, grow and profit from ideas, not policy.

The consensus view stated that unless we saw accomplishments on the pro-growth agenda, the stock market would fall, and fall precipitously. A lesson here that what happens in the real world also has some impact on where stocks trade. Of course, it would be nice if bullish investors did get the cherry on top of the cake with healthcare and tax reform, but as stated here all year, this was never a Trump Trade.

Drawing from history, October has been a good month for stocks with solid gains achieved in the last 20 years. So we can conclude it's off to the races.



Not so fast please. Astute investors realize that after a nice run, a pullback is always possible. So with the market entering October at the top end of the up-trending channel, some giveback could easily be the next short-term move.



Interestingly when the S&P 500 has been up over 10% year to date through September 30th (as was this year), the index has been down in October more than half of the time.

Conversely, when the S&P 500 has been up YTD through 9/30, but by less than 10%, it has been up in October more than 80% of the time. Go figure. It would be ironic, and shows us just how the market operates, for stocks to pull back some when it really isn’t expected.

It is also possible that the recent sector rotation underneath the surface might have represented a pullback so many keep worrying about. The S&P is up 4.4% from June to the end of September, with sell-offs occurring among its various sectors, Industrials, Energy, Consumer Discretionary, and most recently, Technology. All during this year we have seen how indices have taken a breather while others plow ahead. Transports, Small Caps are good examples. So in a way, we’ve had a rolling correction. Taking that into consideration along with the recent market strength, a pullback that would upset the long-term trend that is in place is assigned a low probability of occurring.

Nautilus Research reports:

“September became the sixth month in a row that SPX has risen. In the past 90 years, this has happened 26 other times, with SPX closing higher either 1 or 3 months later in 92% of instances. In the two instances that it failed, stocks closed higher by 1 year later. A bear market did not start within 3 months of any of these instances; there was always a higher high ahead.”

The balance of risks near term is leaning in favor of another move to the upside in the intermediate term. More on that in the summary.



Economy

Despite concerns that the three hurricanes hitting the U.S. over the last month would negatively impact economic data, it hasn’t shown up much in the numbers yet, and in some cases where it has shown up, the impact hasn’t been nearly as much as expected. The regional manufacturing reports lately have all shown positives. Even jobless claims have remained steady. Spikes like we saw when Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy hit taking claims well above 400K did not materialize. Jobless claims have now been under 300K for 135 straight weeks.

Dudack Research notes:

“At 99 months, it is the third longest expansion since 1945 and will soon become the second longest. However, length is not the defining characteristic of an economic cycle or most stock market peaks. The most common trigger for a recession is an inverted yield curve, which is not a concern at this juncture.”

Dudack believes it would take two to four new target fund hikes simply to flatten the yield curve. Last week the significance of the Conference Board's leading indicator and recessions was highlighted. Dudack noted that as well in their report, and with the indicator reaching a new high in August, they see no recession in our immediate future.



September PMI Manufacturing continued to show improvement increasing to a reading of 53.1, up from the August level of 52.8.

ISM Manufacturing came in at 60.8, the highest reading in 13 years. Despite some noise in the report regarding the two hurricanes. This comes after the 2.5 bounce that we saw in the August read of 58.8. The index was 51.7 a year ago. This is about as good as it gets. Only 14% of all monthly readings have been above 60, so it’s a pretty strong signal when it gets above that level.

Before we break out the champagne, let’s also put this into perspective. The U.S. economy is considerably less reliant on the manufacturing sector today than it was for the majority of time the ISM Manufacturing report has been in existence. While a 60+ reading is still strong, it’s less significant now than it was in the 1980s and before.

What we can break out the champagne for is the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index that was just reported at 59.8, the highest reading in 12 years. Economists had expected a reading of 55.2. Add in the fact that the two hurricanes have some effect on business, this is a solid report.

U.S. Construction spending increased by 0.5% in August from a revised -1.2% in July (was -0.6%) and -0.8% in June (was -1.4%).

Services PMI remained steady with the September report of 55.3, down slightly from the previous month's reading of 56. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

“Given the disruption caused by recent hurricanes, some pull back in business activity was understandable, so the resilient reading of the September services PMI makes for encouraging reading.”

This research report jumps around a bit too much for my taste, but Atlanta Fed's Q3 GDPNow estimate was recently boosted to 2.8% from 2.3% previously, thanks to ISM and construction gains.



When it comes to sustained job creation, keeping corporate America healthy is key to promoting growth. We all have heard how Amazon (AMZN) almost single handedly destroyed the retail sector lately. It is an amazing statistic that Amazon has created more jobs than 46 states.

The Wall Street Journal reports:

“Amazon is now disrupting business school recruiting becoming the top recruiter at the business schools of Carnegie Mellon, Duke and the University of California, Berkeley and the biggest internship destination for first year M.B.A.s at the University of Michigan, MIT, Dartmouth and Duke.”

The recent dip in share price from recent highs has presented an opportunity to add a core holding.

Non-Farm Payrolls came in negative 33K, as the hurricanes made their impact known on the job front. The same way Hurricanes Sandy and Katrina did. Average hourly earnings increased slightly and now stand at plus 2.9% for the year. The unemployment rate remained unchanged.



Peak auto sales has been the talk lately. Two hurricanes come along and there are estimates that 1 million vehicles were damaged or destroyed. Coming into this week's auto sales reports, analysts were expecting sales to come in at an annual pace of around 17.1 million, the strongest since last February. The actual annual sales rate came in at 18.5 million.

GM (NYSE:GM) reports sales up 12%

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) up 9.5%

Ford (NYSE:F) up 8.7%

Toyota (NYSE:TM) up 15%

GM Chief Economist Mustafa Mohatarem:

“Regions devastated by the recent hurricanes will continue to recover, helping spur new and used vehicle sales. The overall strength of the U.S. economy is the main force driving the market. With the U.S. economy strengthening, retail sales should remain strong for the foreseeable future."



Global Economy

JPMorgan reports that Global Manufacturing PMI remains strong in September matching the 75-month high achieved in August with a reading of 53.2. David Hensley, Director of Global Economic Coordination at JPMorgan:

“The global manufacturing sector continued to expand at a solid and stable clip in September, as output growth ticked higher and new orders continued to rise at one of the best rates over the past three years. The sector looks to have sufficient momentum to see growth continue through to year-end, even in the face of a recent revival in cost inflationary pressures.”



The positive economic data for the European economy continues to roll in. Final data for Eurozone Manufacturing PMI was reported at a 79-month high when it rolled in at 58.1. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

“The euro zone manufacturing boom kicked into an even higher gear in September, with the PMI rising to a level surpassed only once in the past 17 years. The recovery is also looking increasingly broad based, with rising demand across the region lifting all boats. Greece is the latest good news story, enjoying its strongest growth since June 2008.”

French Manufacturing is at a six and a half year high. The same can be said about Italy, where the index has now come in above 50 for 13 consecutive months. Germany continues to contribute positive results in the region with a PMI reading of 60.6, up from the August report of 59.3. That represents its strongest growth since 2011. Spain now sports a reading on output growth that is a three-month high rebounding from a poor reading in August.

European Composite PMI continued to improve to end the quarter showing a read of 56.7 versus the August report of 55.7. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

“The economy enters the fourth quarter with business energized by inflows of new orders growing at the fastest rate for over six years and expectations of future growth reviving after a summer lull.”

Services PMI in Germany hit a six-year high improving to 55.6 from the previous reading of 53.5. The service sector in France rebounded from summer doldrums rolling in at 57, a big improvement from the August tally of 54.9. Italy didn’t follow the positive services trends being reported as it came in with a reading of 53.2; that was down from the August report of 55.1. Spain picked up the slack though as the sharp rebound in its services sector continued. September Services PMI was reported at 56.7, up from a much improved August reading of 56.



China’s Official Manufacturing index is at the strongest level since April of 2012 as it jumped to 52.4 from the previous report of 51.7.

Caixin China General manufacturing fell slightly in September. It was reported at 51, slightly below the 51.6 reading in August, and remains in expansion territory.



Nikkei Japan Manufacturing PMI continues to show continued improvement. A new four-month high was reported at 52.9, up from the August reading of 52.2. Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey:

“Stronger international client demand provided a key source of growth, as shown by export sales expanding at the quickest pace in seven months.”

Bank of Japan Tankan survey of business conditions increased to 109.29, up from the June quarterly reading of 108.31.



The U.K. bucked the trend of positive reports as its Construction PMI fell from the August read of 51.1 to 48.1 in September. That was the first drop in 13 months.

Tim Moore, Associate Director at IHS Markit:

“A shortfall of new work to replace completed projects has started to weigh heavily on the UK construction sector. Aside from the soft patch linked to spending delays around the EU referendum, construction companies have now experienced their longest period of falling workloads since early 2013.”

However there was a positive; U.K. Services PMI improved to 53.6, coming off the 11-month low of 53.2 that was reported in August.



Canadian PMI Manufacturing increased to a reading of 55, up slightly from the prior month at 54.6. Christian Buhagiar, President and CEO, SCMA:

“Canada’s manufacturing sector achieved another month of strong output expansion and job creation during September. Greater demand from domestic sources and a rebound in energy sector spending remained key factors boosting production schedules.”



Earnings Observations

Bespoke Investment Group tells us that Corporate America has restructured its balance sheets and is flush with cash.

That also tells us it hasn't been investing in its business during the last few years. What bullish investors want to see now is a change in that strategy as regulations and a more pro-business outlook takes hold.

While investors eagerly await third-quarters earnings results to roll in, Brian Gilmartin looks ahead to the forecasts for the fourth quarter, and the news looks pretty encouraging for the bulls:

“The expected year-over-year growth rate of the SP 500’s “forward -4-quarter” EPS finally moved over 10%, the first print over 10% since - well - quite a while.”



Sentiment

For the S&P 1500 as a whole, average short interest as a percentage of float increased to 6.9%. While that may not sound like much, it is the highest level for the index since August 2010. In August 2010, the S&P closed the month at 1,049. Stocks started to rally, and in April 2011, the S&P closed the month at 1,363. A 30% gain before any meaningful pullback occurred.

The short interest levels are higher for mid caps standing at 7.9%, the highest level since July 2009. Of the different market cap ranges, the S&P 500 large caps is the only index where average short interest levels are not at a 52-week high. This time around it appears new highs are scaring people, and many are buying into all of the negative commentary we have seen lately, putting on hedges, and in some cases are net short.

Some of the neutral investors came off the sidelines this week. According to the weekly survey from AAII, bullish sentiment increased to 35.6%, while bearish sentiment also increased from 28.7% up to 32.8%.



Crude Oil

Interesting read on the crude oil situation that was brought to my attention by a follower this week.



The latest inventory report showed a larger-than-expected draw of 6 million barrels. For the second week in a row, gasoline inventories went the other way with a surprise build of 1.6 million barrels.

Last week a key resistance level was brought to readers' attention:

"It appears the next step would be a break above $52-53 to further confirm that this move is real.”

Crude oil WTI is apparently trading on technicals as it was rebuffed at resistance on this attempt to overcome that area of resistance. WTI closed Friday at $49.34, down $2.24 for the week.



The Technical Picture

2017 has been a year of low volatility and plenty of bull market highs. As shown in the chart below, historically, the S&P 500 has averaged a daily change of +/-0.73% over the first 188 trading days of any given year.

The only year where the S&P 500 experienced a smaller daily change through 188 trading days is 1964. In that year, the index averaged a daily move of just +/-0.26%. The S&P 500 went through a three-year period of extremely low volatility in 1963, 1964, and 1965. 2017 now ranks as the second least volatile year through 188 trading days, but 1964 ranks 1st, 1965 ranks 3rd, and 1963 ranks 4th. The 1963-1965 period shows that 2017 doesn’t have to be a one year event; this type of low volatility environment can go on for even longer.

Many have placed their bets on a pickup in volatility since January, but who knows when volatility will pick up. Worrying about low volatility or trying to predict how the market will react to it is a waste of time, but for those that must, maybe October will answer their prayers.



New highs have been the trademark of this year's market as well. Bespoke tells us:

“Year to date, there have now been 39 closing highs, which puts the index on pace for 52 new closing highs on the year. The last time we saw more was in 2014, but before that you have to go back to 1995 when there were 77. In the index’s history, there have only been more than 50 closing all time highs four other times (1961, 1964, 1995, and 2014). That’s some impressive company!”

Since the initial breakout in 2013, the S&P 500 has recorded 164 new all-time highs, and it seems like each and every one has been questioned or called the last.





The projected S&P 2,525 pivot point that has been in place for quite a while was taken out early this week as the parade of new highs continued.



The daily chart does show prices somewhat extended. Pulling back to short-term trend lines is more than likely the next move. Look for a 35-40 point pullback to the 20-day moving average which stands at 2,511. Persistent up-trends do not quickly reverse direction without a major event, and I do not believe this time will be different.

Short-term support is at the 2,525 (former resistance) and 2,479 pivots, with resistance now at the 2,575 level.

Market Skeptics

The naysayers are all over the fact that margin debt it at a new high. The table below shows the average returns when margin debt is at a high versus periods when it isn’t at record highs.



Not much difference at all. After six months, the returns are about the same. 3.6% at record levels vs. 4%. After a year, the record margin situation holds a slight edge with a 6.9% gain versus 8.2%. There were seven occurrences of record margin debt from late 2013 through early 2014 and it’s why the bulls were constantly warned back then. Equities kept rallying after each one of them. I always wonder who exactly are these people warning? The investors who have had the story right need no counseling from anyone that has had the story wrong.

With so many other factors at work during these periods, it is clear that this data point cannot be used to call market turns or cited as a reason to change strategy. I’ll clarify that it can be used if one wants to hurt performance results.



Individual Stocks and Sectors

Technology has led the way all year and finishes out the third quarter on top of the pack.

Intel (INTC) has been mentioned here many times in the last two years. The reason, I saw this stock as another Microsoft (MSFT). An old technology company that is slowly morphing into a company that addresses the areas of tech that are growing today. In Microsoft’s case, it is the cloud. Don’t look now, but Intel has finally broken out of a 17-year trading range. The company started its transformation by purchasing Mobileye (MBLY), a leader in the autonomous car revolution.

With its yield of 2.8%, this company represents a compelling situation for investors, as it appears the dead money in Intel has now sprung to life. The same way the dead money was turned into profits with Microsoft. In my view, a perfect stock to get into if one has prematurely left this bull market and now wonders how they can get back in the game now. The stock is overextended now and will pull back in the short term. That will be the time to act.



Biotech stocks as measured by the Nasdaq Biotechnology Biotech ETF (IBB) recorded a new high this past week; I continue to remain solidly invested in this group and the fresh breakout signals further gains in the intermediate term. Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), Celgene (CELG), Gilead (GILD), and Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) are among individual stocks I hold and like going forward. The recent downgrade of Celgene citing generic threats represents a buying opportunity.

Sarepta just broke out of a trading range and is a candidate for research on any pullback. I got involved on the coattails of the CEO’s decision to purchase two million dollars worth of stock when it traded at $41.



A slight reversion to the mean saw Energy (XLE) have the biggest gains at +10.08% in September but is still down 8.6% year to date. Financials (XLF), Industrials (XLI), and Materials (XLB) were the next best performing sectors during the month.

Entering the fourth quarter investors are left with a decision whether to stick with the hot hand and buy the best performing sector to close out the year or rotate out into laggards. To help answer that question, it should be noted that when Tech leads through the first three quarters, it has averaged a gain of 12.9% during Q4 with positive returns five out of seven times.

Since I have been in the sector and enjoyed the gains, I won’t be lightening up now nor would I be adding aggressively. I’ll stay with what has been solid and remain diversified instead of loading up in one area of the market. In contrast if one has not enjoyed the gains, it might be worth the risk to get involved. Remember the people managing huge sums of money will want to have all of these winners on their year-end summaries. I mentioned FAANG earlier as a possibility. My view is that these stocks will outperform the market when we tally up the numbers after the fourth quarter comes to an end.



Small caps were left for dead most of the year as we headed into September, but they came roaring back last month. The S&P Small Cap 600 ETF (IJR) was up 7.9% on the month while the S&P 500 (SPY) was up 1.9%.



The commentary continues, we can’t find any good stocks to buy right now. Some of that mindset comes from avoiding stocks that have risen in price. Many market participants are loathe to buy a $20 stock that is now selling at $30. It’s how we are programmed to think, but dismissing a stock because it has had a nice run is a mistake. What is forgotten is that the stock’s fundamental picture more than likely has also improved, and in many cases, their new price is more than justified.

One example, Apple (AAPL) started the year at $116, moved to $130 on a better earnings picture. Continued on that path to $140; you guessed it, better fundamentals. Shares sit at $150 now, and it appears the positive story continues. Someone who didn’t want to buy shares in January simply because they saw them trading at $105 the month before made a huge mistake.

With an improving earnings situation, a global growth story and a bull market backdrop, it is very important to lose that mentality. If an investor doesn’t, they have just put on a straight jacket, added leg irons and handcuffed themselves to a handrail. The problem for them now is they aren't escape artists, and are now severely handicapped.

It's better to adopt this mindset, It's not about where a stock has been, it is where it is going. Therefore many stocks still remain attractive because the prospects of further earnings gains are in their favor. You add in the bull market backdrop and you have been given the keys to success. Far too many investors put them in their pocket and don’t use them.



An important takeaway from this bull market has been the fact that so many investors still bear the scars from the last great recession. It's had a dramatic affect on their psyches and it's been reflected in sentiment levels for years. There is another aspect that has also emerged with the duration of this upside run.

There is a new generation of investors who increasingly know nothing about bear markets. While most of us still have vivid memories of the financial crisis, and others also remember the dot-com bust, just about every 30-year old out there has never experienced a bear market since they graduated from college. One has to wonder how they will handle that and if it will have ramifications on how the market behaves once in a true downtrend. Perhaps it will be this group taking the stock market to euphoric highs.

Last week the closing commentary revolved around providing answers to the question of what will bring this bull market to an end. A strong and vocal consensus has recently formed that it is time to run and hide. This week I pose the question to all that may still not believe the market is going higher. What will bring this bull market to new heights? Some thoughts were posted on this topic back in early September.

For starters, maybe we should put this age issue to bed. I have long argued that the bull market is nowhere near the age that many have based their long in the tooth arguments on. Barry Ritholtz agrees with his missive that delves into this debate. While some think a bear market is overdue, I pose the thought that this bull market is just getting started.

Many technicians now agree that the U.S. stock market suffered a stealth bear market back in the 2015-2016 time frame. The S&P never reached the 20% level required to officially put that index in a bear market, but just about every other index did drop by more than 20%. The point being, many investors saw their portfolios take a decent hit. This occurred less than two years ago, and so the call for a bear market today simply because we are overdue looks very premature to me.

The stock market doesn't care about absolutes, about good or bad. Instead it reacts to change. Change for the positive or negative, and tends to dismiss most everything else. In this case the change has been a positive one. Those positives look to continue through the fourth quarter at the very least.

Continuing global economic growth.

U.S. corporate earnings improvement.

The war on U.S. corporations is coming to an end.

Fed remains flexible and accommodative.

Any progress on repatriation and tax reform adds to the positive change already in place. The changes that have taken place caused the breakout in stocks that occurred late in 2016. That event is less than a year old, and it is my belief this move is in the very early stages of development. If investors grasp that concept and marry it to the idea that it won’t be a straight line up, they will have the mindset needed to successfully navigate the high probability of a continuing bull market.

I remain more bullish than the consensus, and it is well justified when I look at the intermediate-term view. In addition to what I just mentioned, liquidity is ample, money managers remain underexposed to U.S equities, while investor sentiment largely remains apathetic. Where the S&P goes in the very short term is anyone’s guess, but any weakness will more than likely be temporary.

As always it's is best to monitor the situation with an open mind, always looking to re-assess as conditions warrant. At this point in time, I see no reason to abandon this bull market as we enter into the fourth quarter of 2017.



The tragic events that took place in Las Vegas last weekend remind us just how violent and unpredictable the society has become. Law enforcement officials and first responders show everyone they are heroes once again.



to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Best of Luck to All!

