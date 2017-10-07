Exxon Mobil - A Solid Company For The Long Term

These factors have led many strategists to suggest that a bottom in oil stocks has been achieved and that now may be the right time to start "looking" again.

Investment Thesis

After three years into a dramatic decline in oil and gas prices, big oil companies - E&P oil companies as well - have successfully demonstrated that they know how to tune their business model to the right frequency to generate positive cash flow, shrink debt levels, and keep paying a sizeable dividend.



It was not an easy task, of course, despite some improvement from January 2016 when the price of oil plummeted to a record low of $27.50 a barrel. Oil remains stubbornly depressed, more than 50% lower than it was in June 23, 2014, when the decline really started. That particular day, the Brent oil price closed above $115 a barrel and started its unrelenting plunge into oblivion.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

As a consequence, OPEC and non-OPEC countries came up with several agreements to rebalance the ailing oil market, and oil prices are seen as more stable since June 2016.

While many investors continue to have lingering doubts that OPEC will successfully implement these agreements to the fullest, even a partial compliance can do the magic trick, and it seems to work according to the chart above. That said, after three years of cuts in exploration expenditure, the market has gotten much closer to stabilizing on its own anyway.



The recent quarterly results show a three-year-long ongoing campaign across the entire oil industry to cut costs and capital spending to allow operating profitably in a $45-55 a barrel price environment.



These factors have led many strategists to suggest that a bottom in oil stocks has been achieved and that now may be the right time to start "looking" again in the oil and gas industry, which is divided in three major sectors:

E&P - includes searching for potential underground or underwater crude oil and NG fields, etc.

Midstream.

Downstream.

Two simple cases of this general study:

Integrated oil & gas companies. Independent oil & gas companies.

In the “Integrated oil & gas companies,” I will study seven different companies:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Chevron (CVX)

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B)

Total SA (TOT)

BP Plc. (BP)

ENI (E)

Statoil (STO)

Case 1: Exxon Mobil - Stock Analysis

XOM is describing a right-angled and descending broadening formation. According to Bulkowski:

The right-angled and descending broadening chart pattern is the worst performing chart pattern in a bull market. The break even failure rate is high and the average rise is meager.



However, this is the type of trading pattern that I like from a long-term perspective. The company is stable with strong free cash flow (please see chart below) and offers a 3.7% dividend on a yearly basis.

Financial Table

Exxon Mobil 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 67,62 74,11 67,34 59,81 48,71 57,69 58,68 61,02 63,29 62,88 Net Income in $ Billion 4,94 4,19 4,24 2,78 1,81 1,70 2,65 1,68 4,01 3,35 EBITDA $ Billion 11,02 11,49 10,37 7,44 6,57 7,29 7,94 8,93 10,58 8,97 Profit margin % 7,3% 5,7% 6,3% 4,6% 3,7% 2,9% 4,5% 2,8% 6,3% 5,3% EPS diluted in $/share 1,17 1,00 1,01 0,67 0,43 0,41 0,63 0,41 0,95 0,78 Cash from operations in $ Billion 8,00 8,79 9,17 4,38 4,81 4,52 5,36 7,40 8,17 6,95 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 6,84 7,11 6,40 6,14 4,60 4,27 3,40 3,89 2,89 3,10 Free Cash Flow (YCharts) in $ Billion 1,15 1,68 2,77 −1,76 0,21 0,25 1,95 3,51 5,28 3,85 Cash and short term investments $ Billion 5,18 4,34 4,30 3,71 4,85 4,36 5,09 3,66 4,90 4,04 Long term Debt in $ Billion 32,77 33,84 34,31 38,69 43,11 44,47 46,16 42,76 43,61 41,94 Dividend per share in $ 0,69 0,73 0,73 0,73 0,73 0,75 0,75 0,75 0,75 0,77 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 4,21 4,20 4,19 4,18 4,18 4,18 4,18 4,17 4,22 4,27 Oil Production K boep/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 Oil Equivalent Production in K boep/d 4,248 3,979 3,918 4,248 4,325 3,957 3,811 4,121 4,151 3,922 Quarterly average Brent Eq. ($/b) 53,97 61,92 50,26 43,69 33,89 45,57 45,85 49,46 53,78 49,83

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from YCharts

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Upstream Production

Analysis

On July 28, 2017, Exxon Mobil released its second-quarter earnings results.

Upstream earnings were $1.184 billion, down from $2.252 billion in 1Q’17, with upstream production declining 5.5% quarter over quarter. Downstream results grew by 24.1% to $1.385 billion on better refining margins and higher refinery volumes. On the other hand, chemical earnings were $985 million, $232 million lower than a year ago, primarily due to higher turnaround activities, lower volumes, and shrinking margins.





Note: 2Q’17 earnings in blue.

A few highlights:

The company indicated that it has made a final investment decision to proceed with the first phase of the Liza field development located offshore Guyana, with production expected to begin by 2020 with an estimated 120 K bop/d.

Exxon Mobil Corporation and Hess (NYSE:HES) have made a final investment decision on the first phase of development for the Liza field, one of the largest oil discoveries of the past decade, located offshore Guyana in South America.

The Liza Phase 1 development includes a subsea production system and an FPSO designed to produce up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day. Production is expected to begin by 2020, less than five years after discovery of the field. Phase 1 is expected to cost just over $4.4 billion, which includes a lease capitalization cost of approximately $1.2 billion for the FPSO facility, and will develop approximately 450 million barrels of oil.

The company also announced the following:

The Muruk-1 was successful in Papua New Guinea.

The Odoptu Stage 2 project also remains on track for first oil by year end. A major milestone was achieved in June, when the final facility modules arrived on Sakhalin Island.

The company spud its first well on the recently acquired Delaware Basin acreage.

The Hebron platform was safely towed to the Hebron field in the Jeanne d'arc Basin, Canada. With an estimated 150 K bop/d flowing before the end of 2017.

The company reached an agreement with Jurong Aromatics Corporation Pte Ltd. to acquire one of the world’s largest aromatic plants located on Jurong Island in Singapore.

Exxon Mobil and SABIC announced the selection of a site in San Patricio County, Texas, for potential development of a jointly owned petrochemical complex in the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Exxon Mobil announced the mechanical completion of two new 650,000 metric tons per year high performance polyethylene lines at its plastics plant in Mont Belvieu, Texas.

XOM announced the completion of an expansion in Singapore to increase production of grease and synthetic lubricants, including Mobil 1, the company’s flagship synthetic engine oil.

The company announced plans to enter the Mexican fuels market in 2017 with Mobil-branded stations and its new signature line of advanced Synergy gasoline and diesel fuels.

CEO Jeffrey J. Woodbury said in the conference call:



“Simply put, we remain focused on value growth through self-help and attractive investments. Our integrated businesses continue to generate solid cash flow and earnings.”

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil is a solid oil & gas company that should be part of any balanced portfolio. The company is generating solid free cash flow (see graph above) which allows a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share, albeit still too "high" for my comfort. I believe the company should cap dividend to $0.60 (quarterly) per share - which is still 3% annually - until it can cut debt by $8 billion or until oil prices can reach $60 per barrel. Long-term debt is now 28% higher than 1Q’15.

Recommendation

XOM is now a HOLD at $81.55, and I recommend to eventually add to your position at or under $77 only, depending on the price of oil which is of a paramount importance. A good idea would be to take some profit off around $82-83.

