2 Pictures From The September Employment Situation

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 6, 2017, by Menzie Chinn here.

Consensus (Bloomberg) had been for +100,000 (range 0 to 140,000); print was -33,000.

Figure 1: Nonfarm payroll employment, thousands, seasonally adjusted, from September release (blue), August (red), July (green), all on log scale. Source: BLS via FRED.

Obviously, the hurricanes distorted the numbers, but consensus estimates should have taken the impact into account. Note that the last two months of data have been revised down. There is a slight deceleration in employment growth as a consequence. This is more apparent in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Nonfarm payroll employment, seasonally adjusted, month-on-month growth rates (blue), and three-month growth rate (red), all annualized, calculated as log differences. Source: BLS via FRED, and author's calculations.

Some deceleration is to be expected given the economy is at near full-employment. Hence, the question is how much deceleration was due to weather. IHS estimates hurricanes reduced employment by 249,000; that implies an underlying September increase of 216,000! Taken that way, the labor market remains strong.