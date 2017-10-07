S&P 500 Snapshot: Just Below Record High

By Jill Mislinski

The S&P spent most of the week climbing and opened Friday below Thursday's close. The index closed with a daily loss of -0.11% and a week-over-week gain of 1.19%. The index is up 13.87% YTD.

The U.S. Treasury puts the closing yield on the 10-year note at 2.37%.

Here is a daily chart of the S&P 500. Today's selling puts the volume 12% below its 50-day moving average.

Here's a monthly snapshot of the index going back to December 2007:

A Perspective on Drawdowns

Here's a snapshot of record highs and selloffs since the 2009 trough:

Here is a more conventional log-scale chart with drawdowns highlighted:

Here is a linear scale version of the same chart with the 50- and 200-day moving averages:

A Perspective on Volatility

For a sense of the correlation between the closing price and intraday volatility, the chart below overlays the S&P 500 since 2007 with the intraday price range. We've also included a 20-day moving average to help identify trends in volatility.