3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: October 7, 2017

Merck goes big in new combo trial for lung cancer

Company: Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Therapy: Pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, and ipilimumab, an anti-CTLA-4 antibody

Disease: Newly diagnosed advanced lung cancer

News: MRK posted a new clinical trial, KEYNOTE-598, enrolling patients with newly diagnosed metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with at least 50% PD-L1 expression to undergo therapy with pembrolizumab plus placebo or pembrolizumab plus ipilimumab. The study will seek to include 548 patients, with co-primary endpoints of overall survival and progression-free survival.

Looking forward: Interesting bit of non-press released news coming down the wire. I have to betray that my scoop here was an article on Endpoint News, which offers pointed analysis. I think this is a very interesting collaboration between two companies locked in a dead heat to claim as many indications for their respective PD-1 inhibitors as possible. It is unclear at this time what the benefit for patients could be since the PD-1/CTLA-4 combos are well known for their increased toxicity. Still, this type of combo is a standard treatment option for metastatic melanoma, and it will likely become important for renal cell cancer, as well. So why not first-line lung?

New T-VEC pub bodes well for patients with melanoma

Company: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Therapy: Talimogene laherparepvec (T-VEC), an oncolytic virus

Disease: Advanced melanoma

News: The results of a phase 2 randomized clinical trial were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. The study enrolled patients with stage IIIB/IV melanoma to receive either the combination of T-VEC and BMY's ipilimumab or ipilimumab alone. T-VEC improved the objective response rate over ipilimumab alone (39% vs. 18%). T-VEC also led to a modest increase in grade 3 or higher adverse events (45% vs. 35%).

Looking forward: In this heady world of immune checkpoint inhibitors, sometimes it's easy to forget about the other forms of immunotherapy that patients now have access to. T-VEC has been approved as intralesional therapy for melanoma since 2015, but the really exciting potential for this strategy is definitely in combination with other melanoma treatments. The fact that the study met its primary endpoint bodes well for AMGN's positioning of T-VEC within the treatment algorithm, and I expect we'll be seeing more of this combination in the future for patients with advanced disease.

Biogen's new Spinraza results are a big plus for very young SMA patients

Company: Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Therapy: Nusinersen, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting splicing of SMN2

Disease: Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)

News: BIIB and IONS announced that they will present updated trial data from the ENDEAR and EMBRACE studies, which led to last year's approval for nusinersen. ENDEAR specifically enrolled infant patients with SMA, and its positive findings led to early termination of the randomized EMBRACE study. End-of-study results from ENDEAR indicated a massive increase in response rate for the treatment over control (51% vs. 0%), and the event-free survival appeared to favor infants the most. EMBRACE findings confirmed the favorable risk to benefit profile in spite of the need to deliver nusinersen directly into the lumbar spine.

Looking forward: These results are icing on top of what was learned in 2016 that led to the approval, a first in SMA therapy. Obviously, these findings won't lead to additional approvals for nusinersen, but they do lend strong evidence for the benefit of early treatment. This places a higher priority on clinicians to move quickly to identify SMA and provide treatment, an urgency which will likely translate well into sales for BIIB.

