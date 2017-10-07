Real Estate Weekly: REITs And Homebuilders Climb Despite Hurricane Blip

Wage growth has been solid for several years, but we continue to see slack in labor markets. Nearly 20% of prime working-age Americans continue to sit out of the workforce.

US labor markets continue to be strong despite a ‘hurricane blip’ in the recent BLS report. We watch as the financial media crafts narratives out of statistically insignificant data points.

Construction spending continues to be weaker than expected. Non-residential and public construction spending has turned negative YoY. Residential spending growth has been solid but remains well below peak levels.

Earnings season is off to a strong start for the largest homebuilders. KB Home and Lennar have reported strong results, but we expect the bifurcating performance to continue.

REITs climbed higher for the second straight week as the S&P 500 climbed to another record high. Manufactured housing, student housing, and office REITs led the way this week.

Real Estate Weekly Review

The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) finished the week higher by 0.2%, the second consecutive week of modest gains. The S&P 500 again climbed to a record weekly closing high despite the mixed jobs report on Friday. Manufactured housing, student housing, and office REITs led the way this week while healthcare REITs lagged. The 10-year yield climbed to 2.36% after flirting with a one-handle in September.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 12 pm Friday)

Homebuilders (XHB) rose 2.2% on continued strong quarterly earnings from the large-cap builders. Mortgage REITs (REM) were unchanged while international real estate (VNQI and RWX) declined 0.4%.

Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

REITs are now higher by 0.8% YTD on a price basis and higher by roughly 3% on a total return basis. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%. Going forward, absent continued cap-rate compression, it is reasonable to expect REITs to return an average of 6-8% per year with an annual standard deviation averaging 5-15%.

Notable Developments on this Week

With international real estate outperforming US real estate so far this year, we launched coverage on the international real estate sector in Ranking The Best International REIT ETFs. We discussed the three best options to gain exposure to the high-growth sector with offerings from Vanguard (VNQI), iShares (IFGL), and SPDR (RWX). Compared with US REITs, international REITs are less sensitive to US interest rates while still paying a healthy dividend yield. They can be viewed as classic “Growth REITs”. We recap the important differences below.

Q3 earnings season for homebuilders has begun, and for the largest builders, so far so good. Last week, KB Home (KBH) reported better-than-expected results and Lennar (LEN) reported strong results this week. Operating margins have been better than expected as these builders have been able to pass the higher costs onto buyers. We have discussed how the performance between the larger homebuilders and smaller builders has bifurcated in recent months. In our Q2 Homebuilder Update, Homebuilders Surge Despite Unaffordability, we discussed how the largest builders have seen higher order growth and operating margins while the smaller builders continue to get squeezed by rising construction costs.

While the large homebuilders exceed expectations, the national data is less positive. Sales of newly built homes disappointed to the downside in August, falling 3.4% MoM and down 1.2% from last August. On a rolling 12-month basis, however, new home sales are still 9% higher. We are beginning to see signs of unaffordability affecting the markets: new home sales are slowing while new home inventory is rising.

The median price for a newly-built home topped $300k for the first time ever in August. It now takes more than 5 full years of median household income to purchase the median new home.

We continue to express concerns that homeownership is becoming increasingly unaffordable, in part a result of high construction costs, tight zoning regulations, high property taxes, and the relatively restricted supply of single family homes for sale. In our ‘Buy vs Rent’ index, we continue view renting as the more affordable option for the average household. We continue to be negative on homebuilders relative to consensus.

Tax reform continues to be a focus of discussion this week, but until more details are released, it is nearly impossible to access the impact on the real estate markets. We predict that the impact on REITs will be minimal or even slightly favorable. Last year, we published, “REITs Picked Winners in 2016: The Implications of The Trump Victory.” We pointed out that NAREIT, the lobbying/trade group for the REIT industry, had an impressive level of success in the 2016 cycle, higher than any previous cycle we analyzed. NAREIT supported the winning candidate in roughly 90% of Senate races and 95% of House of Representative contests, including supporting the upset bids of Republican Senate candidates Ron Johnson, Pat Toomey, and Todd Young. While these election results are not entirely predictive of legislative outcomes, it is reasonable to assume that the REIT industry has a strong voice at the table during tax discussions.

Third Quarter Winners and Losers

As we enter October, the third quarter concluded. While 3Q17 earnings season doesn’t begin for a couple weeks, we look at the stock performance during the quarter. Net lease, industrial, data centers, cell towers, and storage REITs were the winners, all gaining more than 3%. Malls, student housing, and healthcare were the losers, all falling more than 4%. Homebuilders rose more than 7% during this time, even as housing data significantly disappointed to the downside.

The best-performing REITs of the quarter included Spirit Realty (SRC), STORE Capital (STOR), CubeSmart (CUBE), CoreSite (COR), and Prologis (PLD).

The worst-performing names included HCP (HCP), GGP (GGP), Sabra Healthcare (SBRA), Ventas (VTR), and Welltower (HCN).

For further analysis on each sector, be sure to check out our REIT Rankings quarterly updates: Apartments, Malls, Self-Storage, Data Center, Healthcare, Net Lease, Student Housing, Manufactured Housing, Single Family Rentals, Hotels, Cell Towers, and Office, and Shopping Centers, and International.

Real Estate Economic Data

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Construction Spending Moderates After Strong Start to 2017

Construction spending continued to moderate in August, dragged down by continued weakness in non-residential and public construction spending. Residential spending, the only category seeing any inflation-adjusted growth, is higher by 12% YoY on a rolling 12-month basis. The single-family category is 11.1% higher while multifamily is 2.3% higher YoY. Non-residential spending is higher by 5.6% on a rolling 12-month basis, but 2.5% lower than last August. Public construction spending continues to be a drag, lower by 4% on a rolling 12-month basis, a result of troubled state and local government finances.

After several years of above-trend supply growth, all of the major non-residential commercial real estate have seen slowing construction activity. Tighter financing conditions, higher construction costs, and moderating asset valuations have sidelined incremental projects.

If we are indeed at or near the end of this construction cycle, it's fair to say that supply growth was more moderate than past cycles. Overbuilding in the 2000s was a contributing factor to the “bust” in commercial real estate valuations during the financial crisis.

Labor Market Continues to Exceed Expectations

Despite a hurricane-related statistically insignificant 33k dip in payrolls in August, the overall health of the labor markets continues to be impressive across nearly all metrics. Amid the financial media hysteria, we caution against altering any conclusions from this recent BLS report, as the statistics were compiled during the week that was the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

More than 1.4 million jobs have been added so far in 2017 and 17 million jobs have been added since the beginning of 2010. Average hourly earnings took a mild step higher and continue along an upward trend around 2.9% YoY growth, while CPI inflation remains low, a good development for financial markets. We have continued to point out that the “wage growth is stagnant” narrative is simply wrong. The data actually shows that real wages have seen one of the best periods of growth in forty years. Real wages have increased 7.3% since 2014. Real wage growth is primarily a function of productivity growth and low inflation.

The unemployment rate ticked lower to 4.2% and the prime working-age labor force participation rate ticked higher but remains nearly 300 bps below the 2000 peak, representing more than 3 million prime working-age people that are not working or seeking work. There are several common explanations for the sustained decline in prime working-age labor force participation: longer time spent in the education system, the opioid crisis, and the expansion and continued use of government welfare programs after the recession. Structural reforms may be needed to fully unleash that segment of the workforce. We believe this suggests further slack in the labor markets and continued modest pressure on wage growth.

Bottom Line

REITs climbed higher for the second straight week as the S&P 500 climbed to another record high. Manufactured housing, student housing, and office REITs led the way this week. Earnings season is off to a strong start for the largest homebuilders. KB Home and Lennar have reported strong results, but we expect the bifurcating performance to continue.

Construction spending continues to be weaker than expected. Non-residential and public construction spending has turned negative YoY. Residential spending growth has been solid but remains well below peak levels. US labor markets continue to be strong despite a ‘hurricane blip’ in the recent BLS report. We watch as the financial media crafts narratives out of statistically insignificant data points. Wage growth has been solid for several years, but we continue to see slack in labor markets. Nearly 20% of prime working-age Americans continue to sit out of the workforce.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the real estate and income sectors.

Sector ETFs Mentioned: (VNQ, IYR, SPY, XHB, ITB, PKB, REM, VNQI, IYZ, IDU, KXI, IYF, LQD, JNK, IEF, VDE, VGLT, ISTB, BNDX)

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SPY, MAA, CPT, CCP, OHI, PLD, GGP, TCO, PEI, STOR, SHO, SUI, ELS, ACC, EDR, DLR, COR, REG, CUBE, PSA, EXR, BXP, EQR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purposes only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.