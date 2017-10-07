Inseego: An Interesting Turnaround Play

We bought 5,000 at $1.52 for the SHU portfolio on Thursday, per StockTalks.

We think both of these themes make the shares interesting, and the shares have been much higher in the past.

But the company has also landed some big clients in IoT applications, like asset tracking and management.

We think INSG offers an interesting play on an ongoing restructuring.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is a producer of a raft of products and services related to WiFi networks, IoT (Internet of Things) and telematics, like mobile hotspots, universal serial bus modems, and mobile tracking machine-to-machine devices, communications and applications software and cloud services.

The shares are attractive for two main reasons:

As a restructuring play.

As a vehicle tracking and IoT play.

Restructuring

The company's recent history is one of losses (these are GAAP figures):

However, costs are already falling and margins are improving:

The company was also in a bad negotiating position with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) for newer MiFi products when the sale to TCL was still proceeding, and margins had further headwinds because of new product introductions. But these are temporary issues.

The company is embarking on additional restructuring after the $50M sale of its MiFi access point business to TCL of Hong Kong was canceled. From the company PR:

The Board confirmed that market opportunities and the underlying business fundamentals of the MiFi mobile broadband business have significantly improved since the Company decided to seek the sale of the business in early 2016. The Company believes opportunities associated with 5G, advanced home networking technologies, and next-generation fixed wireless technologies will facilitate product roadmap expansion, resulting in increased product breadth, improved relationships with its supply chain vendors, and the expansion of its customer base. In addition, the Company’s shift to a more modular architecture for all products is expected to increase opportunities with new carriers and international markets. As part of the Company's review, discussions with leading global manufacturers also highlighted the opportunity to improve MiFi product development and manufacturing processes.

The restructuring targets are as follows:

Positive free cash flow in the fourth-quarter 2017.

Minimum $25 to $30 million annualized Adjusted EBITDA run-rate by year-end 2017.

Minimum $30 to $40 million annualized Adjusted EBITDA run-rate by year-end 2018.

Leverage Ratio (Total Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA) of 3-4x by year-end 2018.

In order to get there, the following elements will be implemented:

Inventory reductions: It sold a batch of older MiFi products that will hurt gross margins in Q3 but improve the cash position.

Reductions in headcount: Management argues that this will start to have a considerable impact in Q3.

Reductions in operating cost totaling $15M, the bulk of which will be achieved in Q4.

Reductions in manufacturing cost by negotiating with contract manufacturers. The improvements will start to show up in Q4, but most of it will materialize next year.

The company will also deemphasize going after the consumer market in vehicle tracking service Ctrack, putting more emphasis in going after more profitable segments of the market like fleet management and SMBs.

Internet of Things

The company has capabilities in designing and building network gear. It even has demonstrated the first LTE based gigabit mobile hotspot. This network prowess is combined with SaaS management platforms to deliver interesting asset tracking and asset management solutions and position the company well to develop into a genuine IoT player.

Ctrack is the company's vehicle traction, fleet management and insurance telematics division. It's present in 55 countries with over 664,000 subscribers, up 5% sequentially (in North America it's called INA, Inseega North America, instead of Ctrack).

The company doesn't limit itself to vehicle tracking; it also has a solution for asset tracking in airports. One of its first customers is Schiphol, Europe's fifth largest airport.

The company also has a Full Maintenance Lease Solution that is pitched at the Internet ride-sharing business. From its brochure:

Telematics provides not only a way to manage driver and vehicle risk, but also a means for including and monitoring against specific terms incorporated in the lease, such as mileage targets and the basis for driver incentive programmes. Ctrack’s fleet tracking unit is installed in the driver-partner vehicles, giving the FSP access to vehicle and driver data through Ctrack’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. This includes individual driver activity and behaviour tracking, as well as reports on speeding, harsh braking, acceleration, cornering and excessive idling.

This solution has been adopted by WesBank Full Maintenance Lease and Uber (Private:UBER), which helps with sorting out new drivers, for instance, as it:

Is able to manage new lease agreements using the telematics data provided through Ctrack’s SaaS platform. This include driver rating scoring behaviour, vehicle movement and locations, as well as trip ODO and mile-type reporting for invoicing purposes.

Before you get too excited, this tech is used in cars leased through WesBank to Uber drivers (in South Africa), that is, it's not a generalized Uber program. But still this is an interesting IoT (or telematics, if you wish) application that has a significant growth opportunity.

Indeed, just recently the company also won a contract in the UK with Gripit, which is especially interesting because the latter was frustrated with its existing provider, which suggests competitive opportunities.

Ctrack consists of a combination of software and hardware, and it achieved $15.3M in revenues, down 3% for the year, which was primarily related to a contract restructuring with a large insurance company in Q1.

The company also offers other SaaS-based solutions like DMS. This is a SaaS-based mobile subscriber management system that allows wireless carriers to automate procurement, provisioning, tracking and billing analysis for strategic enterprise accounts.

DMS is used by T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), and the company is in talks with other Tier 1 carriers, and management expects to add a new customer in the second half of this year.

Then there is Crossroads, which is an:

Application Enablement Platform (AEP) where you can view data for your IoT devices, monitor your usage and inventory, deploy widespread configuration changes, or let us create a solution that visualizes your business data and turns it into intelligence you can use.

The company generated $14.9M in SaaS, software and service revenue in Q2, up 7% sequentially and 9% for the year. SaaS, software and service revenue makes up 25% of the company's revenues. Gross margins at 75.9% are much higher than the company average (32.1%); that's hardly surprising. But it is up a lot from 68% in Q1.

Hardware margins declined from 19.7% to 17.5% sequentially, due to MiFi product launches.

MiFi

The company canceled the sale of its MiFi business to ICT earlier this year. Management is now going to focus on reducing costs through cheaper product development, more efficient supply chain, and cheaper contract manufacturing.

There are also new products, one of which has gained a major foothold at a Tier 1 service provider. From the Q2CC:

We have been awarded new business for a next-generation MiFi hotspot with a Tier 1 North American service provider. The underlying technology supports the highest LTE category available to-date, leveraging one of the most advanced modem cores on the market and employs pre-5G radio technologies to achieve over 1.2 gigabit per second performance.

The company also launched an LTE phone that replaces your landline and a new USB device in July that supports one of the industry's first LTE unlicensed technologies, both with Verizon. The MiFi 7000 global hotspot has been adopted by Bell Canada.

Then there is the Skyus product line with USB modems and the Skyus-X IoT gateway for instance. Skyus experienced a 40% growth rate over the year and welcomed a tier-1 IoT LTE smart city connectivity solution win in the second quarter.

Balance sheet

The company has refinanced the notes that were expiring in May next year through a (per company PR):

Credit Agreement with certain funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management, LLC on August 23, 2017. Pursuant to the credit agreement, the lenders provided the Company with a new term loan facility in the principal amount of $48.0 million (the “Loan”) with a maturity date of August 23, 2020. The Loan will bear interest at a rate per annum equal to LIBOR, but in no event less than 1.00%, plus 7.625%. A portion of the proceeds from the Loan was used to repay all amounts outstanding under the Company’s previous Senior Credit Agreement due May 8, 2018.

A fairly steep rate, but at least that looming expiration is out of the way and it adds to the company's $8.7M cash balance at the end of Q2. The inventory sell-off will add to that as well, so there are no immediate cash worries going forward.

Valuation

Given the amount of debt and the fact that the company is still loss making, the best metric here is EV/Sales:

Reminding readers that this is backwards looking, and on a GAAP basis, valuation is about what one would expect.

Analysts expect 35 cent loss per share for this year and an EPS of $0.00 for 2018. Much of this will depend on whether the company will be able to achieve those $15M operating cost reductions which it has targeted, most of which will be achieved in the fourth quarter of this year.

GAAP loss in Q2 was $12M while non-GAAP loss was considerably smaller at just $4.7M. A $15M cut in operating expenses would make a considerable difference.

The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP loss were caused by:

These are mostly non-cash items with a finite life, so we think the company could indeed move to non-GAAP break-even next year.

Risks

As with most microcap stocks, the risks are significant. The company competes against better capitalized, bigger companies. It might fail to achieve the projected cost cuttings and may therefore not make its financial projections. Given the new credit facility and positive cash flow, it isn't going to run out of cash immediately, but this might not always remain the case.

Conclusion

We see room for both operational improvement and revenue growth in the company, which makes this an interesting restructuring play. The situation could become especially interesting if the growth in its SaaS business, which generates much higher margins, continues or even accelerates.

The company does have some big customers in these businesses, like Schiphol airport, T-Mobile and Verizon, which is why we think these shares could be promising. Once you land one big customer and they are happy, there is a chance of more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INSG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.