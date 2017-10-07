When Will The VIX Spike Next?

The VIX has been trading near all-time lows largely due to money printing by global central banks via quantitative easing (QE) which remains at all-time highs. So far this year, when the VIX has moved closer to 9, a spike in the VIX has come within days. Big profits can be made by buying the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) when this occurs. Here is a brief discussion on how we use the 620 MACD to gauge our entries into UVXY.

Before we get into the details, here is some history on how the VIX has traded over the last few years. The chart below shows events that led to spikes in the VIX since 2014:





As you can see, the VIX is once again nearing all-time lows primarily because all the money generated by QE finds its way into the tallest standing midget which is the US market. So QE-manipulated markets continue grinding higher in baby steps which are followed by one-day dumps where up to a few weeks of profits can be reversed in a few days, yet the market then fails to have any sort of meaningful correction:





Consequently, the S&P 500 has corrected the least this year so far going all the way back to 1914:





Part of the abnormal action in the stock market can be attributed to stock buybacks by corporations and central banks which are at all-time highs due to QE:







And the QE money-printing machine rages on at record levels:



Market Timing/Trend Following

The aberrant environment driven by QE has made trend following that much more challenging. While 2009-2016 have been treacherous years for market timing given the QE manipulations which has made many market indicators unreliable, 2017 wins hands down for being the most treacherous market due to its severe lack of strong uptrends and meaningful corrections. Indeed, most all of the market timing sites that were competing with Virtue of Selfish Investing in 2009 have gone out of business over the years. This also proves that black boxes which tend to be static do not work. Change is inevitable so any strategy must adapt or die.

That said, Market Direction Model (MDM) at Virtue of Selfish Investing has managed to retool over the last 18 months to where it is up strongly since mid-2016.

"Model" is a misnomer since models imply static, non-changing strategies which are ultimately doomed to failure. MDM has had to pivot at critical times such as in early 2009 when QE began. That's not to say it has always been successful in pivoting during this unprecedented QE environment that began in 2009. But keeping a clear head, remaining flexible, and adapting to change has been key to getting back on track. This applies to all forms of trading when one is underperforming.

MDM senses buying and selling pressure in real-time in the major indices as the market trades. When the buying or selling pressure becomes large enough in context with the overall price/volume action leading up to that moment, the model switches to either a buy or a sell signal. The model uses reversion to the mean strategies as well as wider banding trend following strategies.

Further evidence that most trend following strategies have underperformed can be seen by the lagging performance of the Trend Following Wizards, a group of portfolio managers who have been interviewed in books such as Jack Schwager's "Market Wizards" series as well as Michael Covel's book "Trend Following".

A lack of strong trends in either direction, especially this year, has contributed to the challenging environment as shown in the S&P 500 daily chart above. This has deeply affected conventional trend following approaches when it comes to buying stocks or trying to market time the major averages. And leading stocks are not safe either. In this environment, when the major averages correct even 1%, leading stocks often correct 4% to 6% or more.



Thus, for the first time in history, buy-and-hold has outperformed most other standard strategies. The major averages have yet to have a correction much beyond 20% since 2009. But once the market finally corrects in true bear market fashion, buy-and-hold will once again be relegated to the back of the line.

One Way to Profit in this Environment

Holding volatility tracking ETFs such as XIV and the right leading stocks through wider banding uptrends has worked best by far. The 7-week sell rule which we discuss in our books continues to work. We also discuss it HERE.

I have found that most winning stocks can be held through the fat part of their gains by applying the 7-week rule. The issue this year has been very few stocks have been leaders.

For example, MDM, as discussed above, has adjusted to this environment by longer hold times, thus can ride even a weak uptrend that contains minor corrections. That said, in more normal markets which can correct beyond a few percent, such strategies can have larger drawdowns since the exit point is further away. And we all know that at some point, the market will have a serious correction.

The Solution

The UVXY 620 MACD strategy can be used not just as a way to handsomely profit when the VIX spikes as we have discussed HERE but also as a hedge against holding wider banding uptrends in stock-related ETFs such as the Direxion Technology Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TECL) and volatility-related ETFs such as the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY).

On the first day of a VIX spike, one could buy the UVXY when its fast line moves above its slow line. The number of false signals will outweigh the number of true signals, but the gains achieved on true signals will more than compensate for the small losses which are typically 1% or less depending on how tight you wish to keep your stop.

QE market manipulations which first greatly challenged trend following, now seem to also be targeting leading stocks as of the last few months. On July 27, leading technology stocks were targets. The selloff was pronounced on no particular news.

Further adding to the failure rate, stocks may have one strong up day only to see it immediately reverse. Stocks may also break below their 50-dma only to immediately roar back, such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) did recently which we refer to as a moving average undercut & rally (MAUR) entry point. Breakouts often fail (though this has been true for quite some time) and breakdowns often bounce back.

But again, wider banding hold times in the strongest names using the 7-week sell rule that we discuss in our books and website continues to work. The challenge, however, is finding those leading names as such names are few and far between in this QE-rattled market. And when you find one or two, using the 50-day moving average can put your account at greater risk in this environment where leading stocks often lose 3-5 times what the major averages lose, so using the UVXY as a hedging instrument can reduce the overall volatility in your account.

When Will The VIX Spike Next?

With the VIX near all-time lows, and leading stocks becoming deep sell-off targets, the market may be reaching the end of its rope. Singularly, the corner is getting tighter and tighter in terms of profit opportunities.

Ultimately, the UVXY 620 MACD will show you when to enter as we have discussed in prior reports such as this one:

That said, based on the first chart in this piece, the reasons behind a spiking VIX have been:

Geopolitical tensions Trump-related, i.e., impeachment Global economic woes

One-time events have been:

The presidential election Brexit The Fed ending QE

The wildcard is the time the VIX spiked on July 27, 2017 when leading technology stocks sold off on no particular news. They then got hit again in the ensuing weeks.

Thus, the next VIX spike could be news driven or it could spike on no particular news. Therefore, it comes down, once again, to watching your stocks, and in this case, watching the UVXY 620 MACD. But given where things stand in terms of a record low VIX and an overbought market, the odds favor a spiking VIX sooner than later which will serve as either a way to profit handsomely or as a nice hedge against your positions in stocks and ETFs to mitigate losses. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UVXY, XIV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.