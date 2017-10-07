AT&T: Addressing Dividend Concerns

In a recent controversial column, we discussed the changing debt load of AT&T (NYSE:T) across five charts, and provided some projections. While our Seeking Alpha readers digested the widening debt burden picture that we painted for them, a very healthy discussion was generated. One of the outstanding questions was the safety of the dividend. We responded to inquiries and said the dividend was more than safe, and that we would follow up with a piece explaining why. With the recent Q3 dividend announcement, now is an opportune time. It is our thesis that the quarterly dividend will continue to be raised each year by a penny, but more importantly, it is our thesis that the dividend growth is more than safe. We will show that despite concerning headline numbers, all measures of dividend sustainability that we look at indicate the health of the dividend remains strong.

Dividend Aristocrat

AT&T has always been a stock that we recommended buying on dips and holding long-term in a tax favored account to reinvest dividends and build wealth. In this piece, we demonstrated the power of the dividend and its ability to build wealth over time. That said, in the past few years, AT&T shifted from a stock that traded sideways to one that offered some growth. As you can see in figure one, up until the last few months, the stock was offering growth:

Figure 1. Two-Year Share Price History of AT&T





As the name has pulled back in recent months, the yield has risen and is currently over 5%. In the last five years, the dividend has consistently been raised by a penny. A higher dividend and/or a lower share price boosts yield. Assuming shares remain constant, the yield will rise in 2018 if our dividend expectations are correct. We have on numerous occasions suggested the dividend will be raised another penny per quarter in 2018, and are currently using that projection:

Figure 2. AT&T Quarterly Dividend Payments Over The Last Five Years With Q1 2018 Projections





With the increasing dividend payments per quarter, the total amount of cash paid out in dividends has risen over the last five years.

Figure 3. AT&T Annual Cash Payments Over The Last Five Years With Fiscal 2017 Projections

As you can see, the total cash paid out has increased over time. Despite the dividends being raised in a linear fashion, the total dividends paid out have not risen in tandem. This is a key point. The reason for the volatility over time is that the total cash paid out is not only based on the dividends declared but also the existing share count. The share count has fluctuated thanks to issuances and buybacks over time. If there were no issuances or buybacks, the total amount paid would rise in a linear fashion. The buybacks have helped offset the total amount paid in dividends. These buybacks have benefitted key measures such as earnings per share, cash from operations, and free cash flow, despite revenue pressure in the last two years.

Revenues And Earnings

Revenues on the top line are the starting point which impacts all other measures. One of the concerns we noted when we highlighted the growing debt burden was the pressure on revenues. As you can see, revenues have fallen in recent quarters, and we project 2017 revenues will be below that of 2016:

Figure 4. AT&T Revenues Over The Last Five Years With Fiscal 2017 Projections

The decline in revenues has of course been a major concern for investors, and Wall Street has punished the stock for these declines, as there are fears sustained declines will hit the bottom line. Without the past buybacks, earnings per share would have been pressured significantly. However, thanks to buybacks and expense discipline, earnings per share have risen annually and are projected to rise for 2017 as well.

Figure 5. AT&T Earnings Over The Last Five Years With Fiscal 2017 Projections

The top and bottom line results have led to some significant moves in share prices. The astute reader may note the jump in revenues and earnings in the middle of both figures 4 and 5. Note that these jumps stem not just from buybacks but of course new lines of business, most notably DirecTV. While the top line and bottom have moved the stock, they don’t tell us much about dividend sustainability.

The Dividend Is Healthy

There are several ways to look at the health of a dividend. In the past, when analyzing Coca-Cola’s (NYSE:KO) dividend, we looked at the dividends paid relative to cash generated from operations. This is a solid approach and one that we feel is relevant here. Cash from operations has continued to grow each year, although with projected revenue declines here in 2017, the projected 2017 cash from operations will be flat to up slightly.

Figure 6. AT&T Cash From Operations Over The Last Five Years With Fiscal 2017 Projections

With a rising dividend obligation, it raises concerns that the payout ratio relative to cash from operations may grow too high. This is because in figure 6 we see that cash from operations has grown at a very healthy rate, but is going to stabilize/level off this year. However, as we showed in figures 1 and 2, the dividend payments are continuing to rise. Therefore, it becomes prudent to examine the trend in the payout ratio:

Figure 7. AT&T Dividend To Cash From Operations Ratio Over The Last Five Years With Fiscal 2017 Projections

The dividends paid relative to cash generated from operations, or the payout ratio, are trending higher over time. While the increase definitely warrants some concern, the fact is that the overall ratio is at a healthy 30%, leaving 70% of cash from operations for other uses. When we utilized this metric in our Coca-Cola coverage, it was brought to our attention that while this measure is telling, it is better to examine the payout ratio using the dividends paid relative to free cash flow.

Free cash flow has consistently risen over the last five years. Despite a decline in revenues, and pressure on cash from operations, it is projected that free cash flow will be in the $18 billion range this year.

Figure 8. AT&T Free Cash Flow Over The Last Five Years With Fiscal 2017 Projections

With a rising dividend burden, it is reassuring to see that free cash flow is expected to rise. This brings us to the most important metric of the present column: the change in the dividend payout ratio, comparing dividends paid to free cash flow. If this measure is on the rise, it means the dividend could come under pressure going forward, because more and more free cash flow is being utilized to pay the dividend. This is especially problematic if the dividend is going to be hiked every year. That said, this all-important measure suggests the dividend is safe.

Figure 9. AT&T Dividend To Free Cash Flow Ratio Over The Last Five Years With Fiscal 2017 Projections

Since the trend of the chart is lower over the last five years, we know that a lower percentage of free cash flow is going to the dividend. This also bodes well for the debt concerns we highlighted in our last article. Looking ahead to 2018, if dividends paid come in around $12.6 billion (based on current share count and a higher quarterly payout), and free cash flow remains constant at $18 billion, the payout ratio would still be a healthy 70%, which is the goal management has set going forward. Of course, these calculations and projections are independent of any future mergers/acquisitions, but the key is that we have answered the question “is this dividend safe”?

Conclusion And Future Research

We believe the dividend is safe. We believe the quarterly dividend will continue to be hiked by a penny each quarter. Despite falling revenues, cash from operations has risen. The dividend payout ratio, using both cash generated from operations and free cash flow, supports our thesis that the dividend is more than safe. Even with a one penny quarterly dividend hike in 2018 and flat free cash flow expectations, the payout ratio would meet management’s target of 70%. Looking ahead, future AT&T research by Quad 7 Capital will assess the potential impact of the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) merger on its ability to repay debt, as well as impact to cash flows.

