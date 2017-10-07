Medical Drug Stocks: What Are The Best Wealth Builders Now?

From the hedging actions of market professionals in over two dozen Medical Drug Producer stocks, a few issues stand out.

Please be alert to our objective of building capital wealth as reliably and rapidly as possible by putting capital to work actively, not by having comfortable stocks to "cuddle with".

So we pulled up Maket-Maker-implied coming price range forecasts, based on how they now hedge the risk exposures they must take to fill big-money block trade orders.

Allergan (AGN) is an interesting example

Please do not jump to conclusions about what these pictures show

Figure 1 is NOT a conventional backward-in-time-looking “technical price chart.” Instead, it is a recent history of daily forward-looking price range forecasts made by well-informed, experienced market professionals.

Figure 1

(Used with permission)

The vertical lines of Figure 1 span the range of price implied to be likely by the actions of Market-Makers [MMs] as they hedge the firm’s capital required to be put at risk. Their commitments are needed to balance buyers and sellers when “filling” client block trade orders from big-money-fund portfolio managers.

The implications of these actions have been known to sometimes vary significantly from forecast statements made by the “research” departments of the same firms.

The vertical forecast lines are split into upside and downside prospects by the heavy-dot end-of-day market quote for the issue on the day of the forecast. A measure of the imbalance between up and down implications is the Range Index [RI], which tells what percent of the whole forecast range lies to the downside. Here for Allergan, Inc., the RI is 13, indicating some 6-7 times more upside in prospect than downside. [(100-13)/13= ~6]

The “thumbnail” picture at the bottom of Figure 1 displays where today’s RI relates to the RI experiences of the subject over the past 5 years. Positions to the left of the distribution’s peak are favorable, to the right may be not so.

The row of data between the two pictures of Figure 1 tells of the prior experiences of forecasts like the one seen at this point in time. We use the RI to see how well the MMs’ prior forecasts have worked out when a simple, practical portfolio management discipline is uniformly applied to all investment candidates at all times.

The acronym for that Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline is TERMD. It sets as a price sell-target the top of a price range forecast held likely to occur within a time horizon that can be credibly forecast. When the target is reached, the position is closed and the realized proceeds are reinvested in their entirety into the then current best available candidate. For our purposes, the forecasts used come from the MM hedging actions, with position costs of the price at the end of the market day following the forecast. The forecast horizon used is 3 months (91 calendar days or 63 market days), when a still-open position is closed, it is all to be reinvested, regardless of gain or loss.

For AGN, there have been 26 prior instances of RIs at 13 out of its 1,261 market days in the past 5 years. Profits were there to be earned in 92% of those experiences. After deducting the losses of the two unprofitable positions, the return on all 26 was +11.1%.

Since many reached targets before 63 full market days, the average holding period on all 26 was 50 market days. That compounds to an annual [CAGR] rate of +71%. There can be no guarantee of an AGN position taken now producing profit at a +71% CAGR, but the proportion of RI forecasts at an adequate sample size beginning at 26 different market days over 5 years is impressive.

With AGN as a guideline, let’s look in Figure 2 at how its trade-off between an upside forecast prospect of +15.4% and a typical worst-case price drawdown experience of -4.5% compares with other Medical Drug producers. Price drawdowns are in comparison to a position entry cost price at the end of the day after the forecast.

Risk-Reward tradeoff comparisons

Figure 2

(Used with permission)

Upside price rewards come from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not of errors) by Market-Makers [MMs] as they protect their at-risk capital from possible damaging future price moves. Their potential reward (best upside likely price change) forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual-experience price drawdowns at the most extreme point while being held as positions in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the red vertical scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock or ETF whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Best reward-to-risk tradeoffs are to be found at the frontier of alternatives down and to the right. In this case, AGN is at location [6] and for comparison, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) is at [9].

AGN minimizes price drawdown exposure risk, accepting reduced upside reward, while TEVA accepts greater drawdown exposure in order to have a larger payoff prospect. Let’s look at the details of TEVA as a contrast to AGN as candidates for investment.

Figure 3

(Used with permission)

Now TEVA hedging suggests a possibility (for a short position to be protected from) of as much upside price change as +20.3%, the Sell Target Potential. But in 279 prior forecasts at similar Range Indexes of 30, less than half (49 of each 100) produced a profit. The overall resulting average loss was -1.3%, far short of the target potential of +20.3%.

That contrast earned a discouraging Cred.(ibility) Ratio for TEVA of -0.1.

The achieved price losses of -1.3% in 54-day average holding periods produce a CAGR of -6%. The comparable CAGR for AGN is +71% on an acceptable Payoff-to-Prospect ratio of +0.7.

The point here is that the forecast returns in Figure 2 may need further analysis. That is supplied in Figure 4, where the size of accomplished payoff price returns on the vertical scale are matched with the odds of a position being profitable on the horizontal scale.

Comparing profitability odds and payoff sizes

As in Figure 2, more desirable results are down and to the right, and less attractive ones are in the upper left direction.

Figure 4

(Used with permission)

Here the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) at [12] is offered as an indication of a market average norm. Figure 4’s scales are set to include outstanding performances, so some of these issues appear attractive in comparison to the market average.

(Apologies for securities with Win Odds less than 80 appearing in the white Payoffs vertical scale space at the left of Figure 4. Additionally, those with negative payoffs, like TEVA, are at its upper left corner.)

But among themselves, now AGN is seen at [6] as both a better payoff and perhaps more assured than SPY at [12]. Other attractive investment candidates are suggested by this map of attractive attributes. Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) is at [1] here, and at [24] in Figure 2. Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) is here at [11] and is at [7] in Figure 2.

SUPN details are shown in Figure 5, and AVGO in Figure 6. Please check them out.

Figure 5

(Used with permission)

Figure 6

(Used with permission)

Here SUPN couples a +9.8% price gains achievement with an +8.8% upside forecast by means of 90 out of every 100 forecasts recovering from price drawdowns to produce a profit. Its average holding period of 31 market days generates a CAGR of +114%, half again larger than AGN

That makes it more attractive to many wealth-building investors than its Reward-to-Risk ratio pictured in Figure 2. But there may be an equally appealing combination of +14.5% net payoffs achieved 143 times by NBIX recoveries from typical price drawdowns of -10.3%, in 76 of every 100 prior forecasts at Range Indexes of 37. The greater drawdown exposure and lower assurance of price recovery offer for NBIX an historic CAGR of +141%. Preferences all depend on the investor’s appetite for gains, their aversion to stressful price drawdowns, and their sense of chance occurrences.

Conclusion

Among the two dozen or more Medical Drug producers compared here AGN, SUPN, and NBIX may offer the most attractive prospects.

Please remember this is a near-term evaluation, suggesting price gain opportunities far above multi-year trendline price growth street estimates for the group. What may appear as more attractive in a few months, providing future price-compounding capital growth opportunities may be very different from the then less attractively-priced current investment competitors. A follow-up visit to the group is advisable.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NBIX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.