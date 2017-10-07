Market Volatility Bulletin: Vol Appears To Believe That The Jobs Figures Are Nothing To Fret Over

The dismal jobs numbers may or may not have signaled a pending downturn in the economy.

The dismal jobs numbers may or may not have signaled a pending downturn in the economy, despite the large miss and first foray into negative figures.

Source: The New York Times (data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics)

We had quite a big news day to close out the week, following Thursday’s record highs (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM), and the lowest close ever for the VIX.

Source: CNBC – 3:52 PM ET

The biggest news item was the significantly underwhelming jobs number. It was the first negative jobs number in seven years, but equities barely flinched. For an excellent analysis of why that was the case, take a look at the article featured in today’s shout out (below).

The jobs data release also contributed to increasing yields, as many interpreted the 2.9% wage increase as pointing toward increasing inflation. Yields on two-year Treasuries reached their highest levels since the end of 2008.

The biggest mover of the day was oil (USO), with losses nearing 3% amid rising oversupply concerns. As the chart below demonstrates, there has recently been a huge surge in U.S. crude exports.

Dollar strength (UUP) also likely played a role in plunging crude. The Greenback has enjoyed pretty substantial runs over the last couple weeks against both the Pound (FXB) and the Euro (FXE).

There’s quite a lot to look out for next week, especially considering Monday’s holiday. FOMC minutes are out Wednesday, several Fed speeches are littered throughout the week, and key data will be released Thursday and Friday. There will be plenty of events for equities to not respond to.

Source: Bloomberg (note: Thursday's schedule is truncated in this screenshot)

Shout Out

Today’s feature goes to fellow SA contributor Marc Chandler for his recent article: “U.S. Storm-Skewed Report Means Nothing About Anything”

The article’s main goal is to demonstrate the distortion of today’s jobs data by analyzing factors other than the jobs number.

One aspect of his analysis we found particularly noteworthy was on wage growth:

Hourly earnings jumped 0.5% in September to 2.9%. This is the strongest pace since June 2009. We worry this too may be distorted. However, what most assuredly has not been skewed was the upward revision to the August series. It was revised to 2.7% from 2.5%. To the extent that there is a signal from this noisy data, this is it: There is slightly greater upward pressure on wages than previously understood.

Taking the whole picture into consideration, his conclusion is as follows:

The main takeaway from today's North American jobs report will reinforce what the market was already expecting. The Fed will most likely hike rates in December, while the Bank of Canada is in no hurry to hike rates this month, which would be the third consecutive hike.

Do you think he is right about the skew/insignificance of the jobs data, or do you think the market should have responded in a more agitated fashion? Please share your thoughts in the comments section.

Thoughts on Volatility

Yesterday, we wrote (regarding the jobs number):

“If we get an extreme print tomorrow – higher or lower – we’d much rather be long the Oct than the Nov.”

That call was correct. There was a big downside deviation from the expectation on the jobs number. We presume this to be the reason for the push lower on the spread. That said, while we were “right”, we must confess that it took an awfully big miss on the jobs figure (not to mention the net downward revision) for us to have called it. Frankly, we’d say we were pretty wrong in terms of how the market reacted: we’d have looked for another $.20-.50 than what we in fact got.

ES has taken a pretty laid back approach to the jobs news, though it appears with a couple hours to go before the close that the S&P may not reach a new all-time closing high, ending the impressive streak of consecutive all-time highs for the index; the longest since 1997.

We contend that the response to the jobs market had more to do than recent price action and low levels of realized vol rather than a “normal” response to such a large miss.

Now with the hurricanes that the US recently suffered, we need to consider the August and September jobs figures with a grain of salt, as mentioned in the Shout Out we featured by Marc Chandler.

Still, our take here is that those short the F1-F2 better come up with some pretty good reasons to hold on, given the short-horizon nature of the pair.

Indeed, even as we write this, spot VIX is cascading lower:

VIX: “It’s scary way up there near September’s average close of 10.25!”

Yesterday, we shared this interesting announcement from Eli Mintz:

Atom & Humber got into the mechanics of why this maybe the case, from the standpoint of the dealer.

In the comment above, we want to be clear that he is referring to VIX put demand toward the bottom, not SPY puts.

Thank you for this insight, A&H. There is indeed a pretty nice gap typically between the standard, 30-day VIX and the 9-day VIX (VXST), perhaps for the reason he puts forth in his response.

The short-dated VIX is the blue line, with VIX in candles. The two move in toe, but note the scale (on the left) which corresponds to VXST is below the scale on the right.

Thank you for the cool explanation from a market mechanics perspective A&H!

The fact is that yesterday we were flooded with great comments from a variety of readers on a variety of vol-related topics. Thank you for the insight you provide us and other readers, and please keep them coming.

One last question before we move on to the next section: any thoughts on A&H’s last statement on VIX settlement being “too easily guided by big players”? Conspiracy theory or consequential reality?

***********************************************************

Oh! Notice we said nothing at all about VIX all-time lows. It’s very interesting, and there is a huge volume of news flow on the matter as you likely know. We’ll cover it at some point soon.

Records are fun to discuss, and can add perspective. But we have traders who come here and hash out ideas and pretty high level questions, and so we wanted to keep the discussion focused on more specific themes.

***********************************************************

Friday 3:00PM EST

At-the-money ES options are making new lows across all ranges. Pretty interesting that the straddle on the monthly contract is not only making an all-time low since we’ve been keeping score, but the bid-ask is only a quarter wide:

We thought there was a chance this kind of “bottom falling out” event may transpire, discussing it since late September. But we’ve got to say we’re pretty stunned with respect to both the velocity and the degree of the plunges.

The monthly contract (one that we’ve thought represented kind of a good buy) has gotten sacked. The time fly we recommended on Tuesday is down about $1.25 mid-to-mid. A lot of that is delta on the continued run-up (recall eight up days in a row): delta scrubbed the trade trades the same place it did on Tuesday: not good given the theta profile.

So what do you say: is this a decent place to buy some vol, or do we still have more to fall?

For ‘regular investors’ who ‘just’ buy stocks: you do not need to panic. In fact, low vol usually begets low vol, and frequently higher returns.

You might ask yourself, however, what the longer ramifications are for owning stocks at these valuations once the “vol worm turns”. How much cushion do you have? The long-term answer could be starkly different from the short-term one.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you’re a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section. As always, trade ideas, questions, and general sharing are appreciated.

Our interview with Bill Valentine, CFA is out! Bill generates food for thought in terms of ideas that are circulating about what a “crowded trade” a short VIX position represents. We encourage you to take a look at the Q&A session here. Thank you Bill!

The first part of our mini-article series that discusses the IB policy of late to tighten margin requirements is out. We’re hoping to have the other two parts out within the next couple days. We used a lot of your input in generating the series: give it a look.

We also have an article coming out on the infamous “Acceleration Clause” in the XIV prospectus.

Finally, reader ‘toombsb’ e-mailed us an interesting looking white paper by Tony Cooper on trading VIX, which we’ll include. He also shared this statement, which we’ll use for our close:

That’s pretty much the whole point of MVB Bob – thanks for summing it up so well!

Please consider following us.

Trading_Volatility_White_Paper.pdf

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.