Don't Forget To Copy Warren Buffett's Biggest Position

Many investors closely watch Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) (BRK.B) investments. 13F filings alert investors when new positions are initiated. New positions often trigger a bump in the stock price. For example, when investors discovered that Berkshire initiated a position in Synchrony Financial (SYF) last summer, the stock rose from about $29 to $31 in a brief time. As this article demonstrates, suddenly, investors started to pay more attention to Synchrony. Of course, investors can never be sure whether the position was initiated by Buffett or his investment officers, Todd Combs or Ted Weschler. I also closely pay attention to Buffett’s investment moves, but as most of us know, copying investment moves of masters can be tricky and is far from a guarantee for successful investing. Nevertheless, it can be an educational experience. Buffett, himself, was first drawn to Geico decades ago when he realized that his mentor/boss had a large position in the stock.

Many investors are forgetting to scrutinize Buffett’s single largest position, cash. Look below at Berkshire’s cash position over time:

Cash Equity Cash as a percent of Equity Q2 2017 99.6 304 33% 2016 86.3 286.3 30% 2015 71.6 258.6 28% 2014 63.2 243 26% 2013 48.1 224.4 21% 2012 46.8 191.5 24% 2011 37.2 168.9 22% 2010 38.1 162.9 23% 2009 30.5 135.7 22% 2008 25.4 113.7 22% 2007 44.2 120.7 37% 2006 43.6 108.4 40%

All the numbers above are from Berkshire’s 10-Ks or 10-Q. The cash is the sum of the holdings from the three reported segments: 1) “Insurance and Other” 2) “Railroad, Utilities and Energy” and 3) “Finance and Financial Products”. It would not be fair to just examine the absolute value of Berkshire’s cash as the company is growing so I also calculated cash holdings as a portion of shareholder equity. As you can see above, Berkshire’s cash position has been steadily rising since 2008. What is more remarkable is that in 2008, cash accounted for only 22% of Berkshire’s book value. In the latest quarter, that percentage has grown to 33%. Berkshire’s largest equity position (as of December 2016) was Wells Fargo (WFC) which had a market value of $27.5B. As you can see above, this is dwarfed by the company’s cash position of $86.3B.

In October of 2008, as markets were sliding, Buffett wrote in a New York Times Op Ed that he was buying stocks for his own personal account. As it is evident in the table above, he was also dramatically reducing Berkshire’s cash position between 2007 and 2008 from $44B to $25B. Cash as a portion of book value dropped from 37% to a ten-year low of 22%. That is when many stocks went on sale. Of course, the nadir did not come until March of 2009.

Now we are in a reverse situation. At this point in the economic cycle, there are few bargains left. Investors are increasingly using margin to buy stocks. This is exactly the opposite what they should be doing at this point. Eliminating margin debt would be more apt. Given the lack of bargains, investors should be building their cash position much like Buffett is doing. Buffett refused to increase his initial bid price of $9B for Oncor last summer. He refused to continue chasing his target. Continued expanding PE ratios demonstrate that many investors are chasing overvalued stocks, thus making them even more overvalued.

At this point in the economic cycle with multiple headwinds that I discussed in my previous article, it is wise for investors to hoard cash. Cash is boring. It earns practically nothing. An investor may boast about their Amazon (AMZN) gains, but I have yet to hear an investor boast about their wise cash investment. However, cash gives investors flexibility that will be required when stocks go on sale next. I have no idea when they will next go on sale, but I have little doubt that Mr. Market will offer much better prices for us in the future than it is currently offering.

Additional Disclosure: I am long cash and it comprises my biggest position in my portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.A, BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.