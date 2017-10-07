3 High Yielders For Big Upside Moves In Q4

Investment Thesis: Our three favourite retail mall REITs are still near 52-week lows, and the big yields are a punishment for shorts. We expect shorts to retreat as the crescendo of bad news dies down.

We went through our high-yield holdings and analyzed which would be most likely to give good capital appreciation in Q4. Surprisingly, all our picks turned out to be in the mall REIT sector.

Washington Prime Group (WPG)

Currently trading at about 5X adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) and sporting an extraordinarily large 12% yield, WPG is truly priced for disaster. WPG continues to execute on all fronts, and we saw another capital transaction last week with the sale of 41 restaurant properties.

The short interest remains stubbornly high in spite of good second-quarter results. At the current price, the cost of shorting including dividends and borrowing costs would be 16-20%. That is the amount the stock has to fall annually just for speculators to break even. That is a tough ask here as the valuations have already discounted a lot. WPG's ability to walk away from distressed properties that have non-recourse mortgages is a huge put option that it has used in the past and one that limits the amount of damage a few malls can wreck on its balance sheet.

Pennsylvania REIT (PEI)

PEI's management lives on a different planet where doing the same thing over and over again produces a different result. But the worst performing mall REIT over the last two years is now so far below its intrinsic value (we believe it to be close to $25) and the yield so high that we expect value buyers to step in, with activists not too far behind.

With a stunning 33% of the float short, one single tier one property sale and buyback could push this stock up 50%. Expect management to be asked for the tenth time on the Q3 conference call whether it should still be a public company.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL)

CBL traded at 12X AFFO in 2013. Since then, its AFFO has remained flat while paying an excellent dividend, and its balance sheet has improved significantly. The market has rewarded CBL by chopping the multiple by two-thirds. At 4X 2017 AFFO, with a 12.5% yield, the market is not only pricing that every Sears (SHLD) store will close, but also that employees from closing stores will ransack and destroy each of CBL's malls while leaving.

The bulk of the shorts are late to this party and adjusted for borrowing costs and dividends paid have probably not made much money. We have previously argued that while challenges persist, CBL is dealing quite well with them and a 6X multiple makes far more sense than the current 4X.

Catalyst

For all three, the biggest catalyst will just be the slowdown of news flow on the "death of retail." While the retail landscape has not been easy, the three REITs continue to maintain high occupancy levels and continuously improve their portfolios. Unfortunately headlines like the ones below don't sell so the media has to continue its flair for the dramatic.

But eventually even they get tired and move on to the next "disaster." We think we are close and the stocks should react positively once the negative news stops. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate all three, WPG, CBL and PEI, as strong buys and at a 7.0.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, CBL, PEI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.