Why We Don't Care If This High Yielder MLP Cuts Its Distribution

The current analysis suggests the stock has not got much cheaper in spite of the price decline.

Investment Thesis: Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) is suffering from chronic tapping of capital markets, and unlike many of its competitors, the valuation has not fallen much. We are bullish on the backdrop for energy prices and found a low-risk way to play the current situation.

ETP and its related general partner equity counterpart Energy Transfer Equity, LP (ETE) are two of the biggest holdings of our favourite InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA).

Source: ETP & ETE Company presentations

The complex structure above has been simplified since the merger of Sunoco LP and ETP. We will not rehash everything there is to know about ETP from its origins, but focus on the few keys facts that swayed our investment decision making process.

1) A terrible stock performance

ETP has declined by about 2/3rds since its 2015 peak where everyone and their brother wanted a slice of the MLP action.

Source: Tradingview.com

Not everything that is meandering near 52-week lows has value but that is always a good place to start looking based on our investing style. We were further intrigued with the high dividend yield of over 12% and the large ownership by our favourite actively managed ETF.

2) Is it cheap?

Looking at enterprise value to EBITDA multiples, we can see that while the stock has fallen a lot, the EV to EBITDA multiple has compressed a lot less.

Source: Author's calculations from company filings

This has a lot to do with issuance of more units (merger, capital raises) and increasing debt. The increase in EBITDA has been smaller than one would anticipate and hence the multiple has fallen just a bit. This is a very different case than what we saw with NGL Energy Partners (NGL) where the multiple compression was quite dramatic.

3) Looking forward - Project completion schedule

A big reason ETP's debt has increased more than its EBITDA is due to the large capital tied up in non-income producing projects. Not only have they been a large source of non-productive assets but the high cost of capital of these projects keeps adding to ETP's burden. We are, however, through the bulk of this waiting and the projects will now rapidly add to cash flow over the next 12-18 months.

4) A forward looking multiple

We have looked at management projections for increases in EBITDA going forward and we think they are conservative. A large reason for that is because we are very bullish on energy prices which should improve non-fee based revenues and even fee based volumes in late 2018. We use our low and high range below and account for additional equity (DRIP and direct) and debt issuance. The December 2018 run-rate (not annual 2018 numbers) is projected below. At the high end, the current stock price looks quite enticing.

The large amount of project complexity and the sheer number of them makes delays possible and ETP may have to issue equity at inopportune times, hence the low level is a distinct possibility. Even at the low end, though, the valuation is in line with the current levels and definitely in the realm of "not-expensive" if not "cheap".

5) Distribution coverage

Currently, the general partner, ETE, has given ETP reductions in incentive distributions it must pay ETE. 2017 is the peak year of such reductions and subsidies decline meaningfully in 2018 and further in 2019. While ETE has given subsidies, we don't see much chance of any further reduction or extensions.

How do our case scenarios cover the distributions?

The distributions are quite well covered if you buy the "high-level" scenario, but really badly if you believe in the "low-level". One problem that ETP is facing is that the low share price is creating a lower share price as units are being issued at a very high cost of capital. But should the MLP market improve, ETP might be able to sell portions of its projects (like it did with the Rover pipeline) at decent multiples and improve its debt profile. That would certainly be a better option than the chronic drip-drip dilution that we are seeing.

6) Why and how we took a position

At the low end, we envision a 30-35% distribution cut, a scenario that must not be taken lightly. A roll-up into ETE with the corresponding dividend level would be even more drastic (50% cut). Even the mid-level scenario looks like a distribution cut in the making as IDR subsidies decline further in 2019. So our base case should require a 20% cut of the distribution at some point, although when ETP bites the bullet remains unknown.

To limit our downside, capture the dividends and hopefully avoid a K-1, we decided to sell at-the-money puts. We will also use this as an opportunity to answer the perennial question, "How do options capture the dividends/distributions?"

Based on current distribution rates, ETP should distribute about $2.75/unit (55 cents a quarter) between now and January 2019. Looking at the price of the $18 strike price when the stock was trading almost exactly at that level is very instructive on how distributions are captured in the option premiums.

Source: Interactivebrokers

The Jan 2019, $18 calls have a midpoint of $1.55, whereas the puts have a midpoint of $3.40. The difference of $1.85 is largely due to implied dividends/distributions. You will not see such differences in non-dividend paying stocks. Why is this number not exactly $2.75? There are three main reasons for this.

You get the money upfront versus waiting for distributions, hence you invest a lower amount of your own money. Remember, you could theoretically reinvest this put premium in more ETP units and get even more distributions. The calls are slightly in the money (by 4 cents) so worth a bit more than if the stock traded at $18.00 exactly. And this is really important... the market might be pricing a distribution cut.

The market does not disadvantage a person who goes long and sells the at-the-money covered call versus someone who only sells the at-the-cash secured money put. We have run slightly adjusted values below to show the percentage returns for covered calls versus cash secured puts. You can see that the returns are pretty close.

Just for fun, we ran the numbers where the returns would be equal. That happened at total distributions of $241.25 per 100 shares over 15 months versus the current implied run rate of $275 per 100 shares over 15 months.

We would not put a lot of money in the theory that there is a distribution cut just based on this as the actual calculation is even more complex and the options we are talking about are quite illiquid and thinly traded. Even though the puts might imply a distribution cut, we believe the $3.30 average price we got for our puts gives us a good return if the stock stays flat over the next 15 months. We think that the distribution has a high possibility of being cut, but the stock should react positively as long the cut is less than 30%.

Conclusion

ETP represents a good investment based on our forward looking EV to EBITDA pricing. Unfortunately, the high level of debt and IDR payment increase to ETE, leave the company with a high probability of a distribution cut. A strong immediate rally in energy prices across the board, coupled with a good multiple asset level sale, could avoid the cut. Our put options give us a 23% annualized return versus the stock's 12% yield in lieu of forgoing the upside. We are okay with that. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate ETP a buy and a 6.0. Had we rated it higher, we would have sold in the money, $20 or $22 puts instead.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETP, AMZA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long through selling $18 puts.