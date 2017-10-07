New York Mortgage Trust: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - An Update

Still, a preferred investment might not be the worst move you could make.

However, the numbers, as reported by Finviz, were not quite as stellar.

I'm happy to report that both its common and preferred shares appreciated in value over the past year.

This revisit was prompted by the news of a new preferred offering from New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT), the D Series, which might be listed on the open market as NYMTQ or N. It's also been more than a year since I last wrote about this company and this review is overdue.

This was my bottom-line assessment at the time.

As best as I can tell, it's in no great danger of an imminent existential threat, which, as most of my followers know, is the single thing that is most important to me. Consequently, if one is inclined to invest in one of the two preferreds, I've done the math to determine which is best according to today's, 8/25/16, closing prices.

I followed this up 3 months later when I wrote:

As far as I'm concerned, nothing has really changed; however, because of its current preferred prices, an investment now is certainly a better yielding one than it was in August.

Let's see how the commons have performed over the past year since I wrote the last article dated 11/29/16. However, because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.



It appears that over the past year, NYMT's share price has appreciated from $5.75/share to its current $6.24. Although it dropped its common dividend from the beginning of the 1-year period, from $0.24 to its current $0.20, it concerns this preferred investor little. Certainly, nothing to write home about, but fine as far as this preferred investor is concerned. I'm not looking for a 4-bagger, I simply want to continue receiving my lovely preferred fixed-income dividends that this chart virtually assures me of.

Now, let's compare NYMT's performance to its peers over the past year. They are CYS Investments (CYS), AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Dynex Capital (DX), PennyMac Mortgage Investment (PMT), MFA Financial (MFA), Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR), and Capstead Mortgage (CMO).

Again, nothing to write home about because NYMT performed comfortably in the middle of its peer group.

Before we discuss NYMT's future prospects, let's see how its existing preferreds have fared during the past year:

This I would write home about. Both have appreciated nicely.

Now for a little forward guidance:

In this instance, I am going to do something a bit different from what I usually do. I am going to compare the current financial highlights with the above screenshot taken last year.

Let's look current financial highlights as shown by Finviz:

According to the Finviz summary of NYMT's financial highlights, this company was valued then at $728.57 million, now it's $710.62 million. It earned $46.00 million then, now $56.80 on $354.30 million in sales then, now sales of $377.40 million. Its book/share was 6.40, now it's a tad less at $6.07. YTD it is down a modest 4.24%. Its current D/E is reported at an uncomfortably high 13.73, higher than it showed in its November report, 11.62, which was a tad higher than it displayed in August, 11.59.

As far as this preferred investor is concerned, in spite of the less than stellar Finviz report, little has really changed; however, because its current preferred prices have appreciated, an investment now is certainly less rewarding because of the reduced effective yields each offers.

NYMT Preferreds 11-28-16

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best NYMTO 4/22/20 1.96875 22.60 1.96875/22.60 8.71% Best NYMTP 6/4/18 1.9375 22.92 1.9375/22.92 8.45%

Now let's see how each are priced today and which is the best current buy.

Symbol Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield % Best NYMTO 1.96875 24.75 1.96875/24.75 7.95 Best NYMTP 1.9375 25.00 1.9375/25.00 7.75

It might also be worth exchanging these two preferreds for a small arbitrage profit by trading in the P for the O, thereby putting some cash in your pocket while increasing your yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYMTO, CYS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.