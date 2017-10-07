GoPro's Product Arsenal Is Impressive

I expect analysts to upgrade revenue and EPS forecasts as well as price targets soon.

The product lineup is impressive, and no other company can boast such a sports action line.

GoPro management presented the company's new product lineup, which included the HERO 6, the new Fusion camera and a software update on the Karma Drone.

In a recent product presentation, GoPro (GPRO) announced two new cameras that will complement and further strengthen its product arsenal. First of all, let's see the new cameras, and then I will give my thoughts about the stock.

Let's start with the HERO 6.



The HERO 6 has 4K60 and 1080p240 video capabilities. It's waterproof up to 10 meters, has voice control in 10 languages, 3X faster data transfer to your smartphone, advanced stabilization, quick stories enabled, and runs on GPRO's new GP1 chip.

The game-changer in the HERO 6 is stabilization. In the analyst conference call after the product presentation, CEO Nick Woodman said stabilization on the HERO 6 is approaching Karma Grip levels. This alone he said will be a noticeable difference for consumers, and more than warrants the $100 price increase. If true, then when used together with the Karma Grip, I am assuming almost perfectly still footage, even in very bumpy conditions.

Next there's the GoPro Fusion.

Fusion is a 360-degree camera that has been talked about for over a year. Video can be recorded at 5.2K 30 fps, or 3K 60 fps resolution. It can also take pictures at 18-megapixel resolution. It hosts 2 lenses, and video is stored on 2 microSD cards. This makes for easier and more creative editing. The Fusion has an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a compass, and comes equipped with GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities.

OverCapture, a software specifically made for the Fusion, is able to capture parts of a panoramic 360 degrees video, edit it, and then portray it in a flat format. It's actually very impressive and will be a big selling point. The software, however, will be available in early 2018, so I do not anticipate huge sales until this software is out.

The question is, will these two cameras sell?

The company said it would have been technically impossible to offer the features of the HERO 6 for a lower price. The improvements in dynamic range and the low-light capture conditions would not have been possible at the current retail price. This because GPRO is using its new GP1 chip, as opposed to an Ambarella (AMBA) chip.

So from this perspective the HERO 6 is very competitively priced, when one takes into consideration the added value features of the HERO 6.

Nick Woodman also made a point about GPRO's intellectual properties, saying it's a testimony to the top-notch people who do the engineering at GPRO.

Another reason why the HERO 6 is competitively priced, is because the company continues to see very good sales of the HERO 5. As such, it did not lower the price of the HERO 5, or felt pressured to sell the HERO 6 at a lower price point.

Fusion is probably a camera that every professional athlete will want to have. It does things that no other camera can do. So while the price of $699 might seem on the high side, at the same time it's a prosumer item that few will want to be without.

It's all about optimization

For years I have heard the argument that Apple's (AAPL) specs are no big deal, and that many other high-end Android smartphones have better components.

This might be true; however, specs are not the reason most people buy an iPhone. Very few look at the specs. People just want something that works well and has a small learning curve.

And like AAPL, GPRO designed a proprietary chip and is coping the same model. Basically, GPRO wanted to better optimize the hardware and the software. And the only way this can be done is if you have total control over both.

Merchant supplier chips either do not deliver enough of what you want, or deliver things you don't need. Furthermore, the company said AMBA chips did not have the stringent requirements needed by GPRO. Any company that wants to take control over its future has to have control over its hardware also. This is what GPRO has done.

There is no easy way to compete with an inferior product on price. The only way to sell a premium product at premium price is to deliver quality, great specs, and the software that wraps everything together to make for a great experience.

This has been AAPL's model for a long time, and this is the model GPRO is now subscribing to. And I for one think they are doing the right thing. Please note this is GPRO's first generation processor. As time goes by, we can expect more features and better optimization, and more of the things that GPRO thinks is important to making sports cameras better.

What's ahead

Please recall 2016 was a bad year for the company. There were major price reductions to sell inventory, and it was not an indicative year for the company. This year the company does not have inventory issues and is not pressured to sell at lower prices.

For the first time ever, a new product launch will be available internationally and in 10 languages at all the company's retailer partners. In many cases, also catering to local package culture (as in Japan).

Please also note that margins will be incremental looking ahead. The HERO 5 is selling without any discount going into this launch, and the HERO 6 has a higher margins.

The Fusion will have much higher margins, and I expect this product to sell well starting 2018.

We know that the karma Drone is not a high margin product. However, the company has said that the next generation drone will have much higher margins. While there was no mention of when this might happen, I am guessing a new Karma will be introduced in 2018.

So looking ahead, there are 3 products that will offer incremental higher margins looking ahead.

There has been a huge swing in EPS estimates for GPRO over the past 90 days. However, please note these estimates are probably very conservative, because the Fusion probably is not incorporated in analyst models for 2018.

I also doubt very much if the above figures incorporate the new Karma that will be coming out next year, or its higher margins.

So while we all expect Q3'17 EPS results to be positive, at the same time, this positive momentum is sure to carry into next year on the back of products that will have incremental margins.

Bottom line

GPRO's new product line-up will prove to be a smash hit. Not only does the HERO 6 offer better performance and features than the HERO 5, it's also probably the best camera on the market at the specific price-point.

GPRO is also entering a period of incremental margin increases that should be expansionary over the next 4-8 quarters. The company has 3 products that will add to today's already higher margin product line. I doubt analysts have taken this into consideration yet.

Also note, analysts' EPS estimates have been going up, and I think they will continue to grind higher over the next several months.

About Thursday's correction

After every rally, the market usually tries to find some excuse for a correction. The reason GPRO shares corrected on Thursday was a supposedly competitive camera from Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) called Clip.

This is one of the most ridiculous arguments I have heard in a very long time. At best, the Clip is a product to spy on your kids to see if they are doing their homework, or to play around with.

Not only is this camera not in direct or indirect competition with any GPRO product, but it should have actually given GPRO's stock a boost.

The reasons are twofold:

Every major news outlet yesterday had a headline along the lines of: "Google to make camera to compete with GoPro".

The mere fact that everyone mentioned GPRO as the company GOOG was competing with, by default recognizes GPRO as the de-facto leader in the space.

The second reason is less obvious. The mere fact that GOOG is entering the camera space is testimony to the fact that the space is not shrinking as many think but increasing, and GOOG wants a piece.

In any case, I do not in any way consider GPRO has anything to fear from the Clip.

Finally, I consider yesterday's correction of GPRO an opportunity, and my price target continues to be $20 over the next 12 months or so.

