Kellogg: Adapt To Survive

The Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) was founded in Battle Creek, Michigan, in 1906 by Will Keith Kellogg. In its early years, the Battle Creek Toasted Corn Flake company, as it was called then, marketed only a single product, the Toasted Corn Flake. The cereal became an almost instant success due to its inexpensive yet nutritious nature and has been a staple of the American diet in the 100 years since. Today, the Kellogg Company markets its wide array of products in over 180 countries and is the second largest snack food company in the world after PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP). Although Kellogg has been a true example of American business acumen over the last century, in recent years, they have faced continually declining sales figures as the American diet changes and cereal’s role on the breakfast table diminishes.

Kellogg is one of the many examples of companies in this segment which are failing to adapt with changing consumer tastes. Once an amenable stalwart of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is now fast becoming a mismanaged and overvalued relic from a time long past.

This disturbing trend is reflected most clearly in Kellogg’s net sales numbers which have declined every year since 2012. The company has also failed to grow its total assets and has seen rising long-term debt during the period. You would expect to see these numbers reflected in the stock price, but quite the opposite has occurred, as the second longest bull market in history has pulled K along for the ride, increasing the stock price from around $46 a share in 2012 to its current mark around $63. Although Kellogg has fallen off its highs of over $74 a share that it saw back in 2015, the company is still quite clearly overvalued as it no longer offers the growth prospects it once did.

From Annual 10-K:

In MM $ (except share price) 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Net Sales 13,014 13,525 14,580 14,792 14,197 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,628 1,691 1,793 1,807 1,758 Total Assets 15,111 15,251 15,139 15,456 15,151 Long-Term Debt 6,695 5,275 5,921 6,312 6,064 Stock Price Range $70-87 $61-74 $57-69 $55-68 $46-57

Instead of focusing on creating products that better fit with customers' new more health conscious desires, Kellogg has focused on increasing efficiencies. It seems management is convinced that they have the right product mix and only minor changes need to be made going forward. They have initiated a “global efficiency and effectiveness program” called “Project K” which has recently been extended yet again. From Q2 SEC Filing:

In addition to the original program’s focus on strengthening existing businesses in core markets, increasing growth in developing and emerging markets, and driving an increased level of value-added innovation, the extended program will also focus on implementing a more efficient go-to-market model for certain businesses and creating a more efficient organizational design in several markets.

Although this is a step in the right direction, I simply do not agree with management’s assessment of their product mix and believe major changes need to be made, especially if the company wants to return to a period of growth in developed nations. The product mix (as pictured below) is full of sugar and salt filled options that are becoming less and less important to the American consumer. Although Kellogg has continually added new products to their line-up, when you look at the nutrition facts and recipes, it becomes clear that this is nothing more than a little rebranding of the classics. Special K Nourish cereal is a perfect example of this. Looking at the nutrition facts for the cereal, which has been labeled "Nourish" in order to give the impression it is a healthy option, we can see the product has 10 grams of sugar in every cup. That is hardly an improvement from the classic special K which has 12 grams. The name "Nourish" is put forward in an attempt to make the consumer think that they are making a health conscious choice, while in reality it's more of the same. This rebranding move by management should be an insult to the American consumer, one that has been repeated time and again by the company. It's moves like this that exemplify the flawed thinking going on in the Kellogg company.

This isn’t the first time that Kellogg has attempted to use rebranding and advertising to trick the supposedly "naïve" consumer into thinking their products are healthier than they really are. In fact, in 2016, two Special K ads were banned in the UK for claiming the product was "full of goodness" and "nutritious." Kellogg has been attempting to change its product line to fit with consumers' more health conscious approach to nutrition, but only in name and this just doesn't fly with today's consumer.

While there will always be a place for sugary cereal and cookies, along with salty crackers and chips, these simply aren't growth areas in developed countries. A company with the resources that Kellogg has should be attempting to compete in areas that are seeing more rapid expansion while improving its current product lineup and efficiencies; they may be doing the latter but they seem to be forgetting the former.

For the past 100 years, Kellogg has been in a growth industry that has buoyed its success. The consumption of sugary products has been growing at a steady 2% for the past two decades and before that even faster, but now things are slowing. According to research done by the Platts Kingsman group, sugar consumption may grow at its slowest pace in seven years in 2017/18, a rise of 1.04 percent, that is nearly half the average growth rate of about 2 percent per year over the last decade.

According to Francesco Branca, director of nutrition for health and development at the World Health Organization:

There is an increasing understanding for the need to control intake of free sugars, in public policy and in culture in general.

This is bad news for companies like Kellogg whose product line up is full of sugary choices. And as Branca points out, it’s not just consumer preferences that are an issue for sugar reliant producers, there has also been increasing government interference in an attempt to protect consumers from the harms that excessive sugar consumption can cause. This can be seen most clearly in the taxation of sugary beverages which takes place in 17 states in the U.S as of 2017. A recent study at Newcastle University found that:

Demand for sugary cereals fell by 48% if consumers knew a tax was being applied and consumers purchased healthier alternatives.

If cereal goes the way of soda and a tax on these products begins to be applied, it could really begin to affect Kellogg’s bottom line. This isn’t just conjecture though, we are already seeing the changing consumer preferences and possibility of governmental interference having an effect on cereal sales. In 2015, cereal sales tallied $8.75 billion in the U.S., while back in 2012 they were up around $9.6 billion.

Hopefully, companies like Kellogg can buoy their sales by increasing their expansion into emerging markets that aren’t seeing the same trend towards healthier products, but the competition is fierce. This is something that K understands and they have already been pushing a move into EM which is something I love to see. From Q2 Conference Call:

Emerging markets are going to drive packaged food growth for years to come. We've dramatically built up our scale and presence in these markets in recent years. And Q2 featured continued progress in this area. Not only did we continue to grow organically in emerging markets during Q2, but we made good progress in integrating the already-growing Parati business we recently acquired to transform our business in Brazil.

Emerging markets are deemed the saving grace at Kellogg and companies like it as developed nations begin to lighten their use of the unhealthy products they market. By the company’s own admission in their Q2 conference call, U.S. consumption has remained “soft” and this has been an “industry wide” phenomenon that affected “most of our categories”. As you can see from the slide below that can be found in the Q2 investor presentation, the Asia Pacific region has been a particularly promising growth area for the company and a lot of hopes are resting on Kellogg’s ability to sell product overseas.

Some say the better-than-expected Q2 is an example of things turning around at Kellogg. The company beat EPS estimates by $.05 and beat on revenue by $30 million. These are solid figures but don’t really tell the whole tale. K’s cost of goods savings for the quarter was the main reason for the beat as you can see their net sales for the six months that ended in July 1, 2017 have actually fallen compared to the year prior.

From Q2 SEC Filings

In MM $ Six Months That Ended July 1, 2017 July 1, 2016 Net Sales 6,441 6,663 Cost of Goods 3,972 4,148 Net Income 544 455

For years Kellogg has been a safe, reliable option for the dividend growth investor, but I fear those days may be coming to an end if changes aren't made. I don't mean to preach doom and gloom, merely to say that I am witnessing a lack of growth potential in a company that has done nothing but grow for over 100 years. With a forward dividend yield as of 10/4/2017 of around 3.4%, Kellogg may look like an appealing option for stable income, and I don't consider their dividend to be at risk at all, but I also don't see much in the way of price appreciation going forward for Kellogg, and as a dividend growth investor, I would be remiss not to mention that fact.

The company’s Statement of Purpose is "Nourishing families so they can flourish and thrive." I think Kellogg would be better suited if they would attempt to follow this statement to the letter, especially in the U.S. Instead of continuing to push sugar filled options that aren’t in line with customers' current desires, making real changes to some current underperforming recipes and adding new more health conscious options may be the way to go, even if there are serious costs involved. The stock price may suffer in the near term, but in the long run, it would be the right choice. I do have faith that Kellogg's management can turn things around, I just don't know how low the stock price may fall before they do. The Kellogg company isn't going anywhere, but management needs to recognize the need for some serious changes to their product line-up, if they don't then this once proud bastion of secure income may end up being just another struggling snack food company on the block.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.