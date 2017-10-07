U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 'Switching' Things Up With 2 Strong IPO Pops

IPO performance remained strong for yet another week as two companies priced above their expected ranges to raise a combined $651 million and generate double-digit returns. Following the stunning performance from TV streaming platform Roku (ROKU: +66% from IPO), fellow large-cap tech company Switch (Pending:SWCH) had the wind at its back - the data center operator traded up 23% on its first day. Similarly, rare disease biotech Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (Pending:RYTM) benefited from the recent strength in the sector and popped 77% on its market debut. The average first-day pop now stands at 12%, its highest point this year.

2 IPOs During the Week of October 6th, 2017 Issuer

Business Deal Size

($mm) Market Cap

at IPO ($mm) Price vs.

midpoint First day

return Return

at 10/6 Switch $531 $4,202 13.3% 22.6% 22.6% Provides colocation services through three data center campuses. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals $120 $466 13.3% 76.5% 48.5% Developing peptide-based therapies to treat rare genetic obesity.

Switch, which provides colocation services through three data center campuses, raised $531 million by offering 31.25 million shares at $17, above the range of $14 to $16. The stock has returned 23% and is likely benefiting from its growth potential within undeveloped and partially-developed square footage. Data center stocks have historically been strong performers: the two most recent US IPOs, QTS Realty Trust (QTS: +156% from October 2013 IPO) and CyrusOne (CONE: +157% from January 2013 IPO), have each returned an annualized return of roughly 25% since their 2013 IPOs even before dividends.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, which is developing peptide-based therapies to treat rare genetic obesity, raised $120 million by offering 7.05 million shares (upsized from 6.7 million originally) at $17, above the range of $14 to $16. Insiders purchased $25 million worth of shares on the offering (21% of the deal). The company is targeting a small population with an unmet need; the accelerated regulatory pathway could lead to commercialization as soon as 2020. The stock spiked up 77% on its first day, but settled down to returns of 49% as of Friday.

Black Ridge Acquisition (Pending:BRACU), an energy-focused SPAC formed by Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCQB:ANFC), also IPO'd this week. It raised $120 million by offering 12 million units (upsized from 10 million) at $10 and traded up 1.2% by week end.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index is up 30.0% year-to-date, ahead of the S&P 500, which is up 13.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Ferrari (OTC:RACE) and First Data (NYSE:FDC). The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 25.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 20.5%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include ABN AMRO Group and Covestro.