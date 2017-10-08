Financialization, Warren Buffett, And Wealth Inequality

Also, the focus on financial engineering and financial innovation has resulted in greater investment in the financial sector relative to the industrial sector and has produced greater income/wealth inequality.

The last fifty-five years or so have been ripe for taking advantage of "policy bubbles" with financial engineering and financial innovation and hence the term "financialization" was coined.

Warren Buffett's most recent acquisition of Pilot Flying J is a reminder of how smart, sophisticated investors can take advantage of "policy bubbles" created by the government.

Holman Jenkins writes in the Wall Street Journal about Warren Buffett and his latest purchase of controlling interest in Pilot Flying J, a truck-stop chain that sells food, coffee and diesel fuel to truckers.

What’s going on here?

Well, Mr. Jenkins contends, Warren Buffett “knows a policy bubble when he sees it….”

Mr. Jenkins then explains the policy situation surrounding automation and driverless vehicles that do not use fossil-based fuels. And, the biggest pusher of this scenario is the government.

Government leaders, here in the United States - and elsewhere - have bought into the future and are all in favor of getting rid of the current crop of “legacy” vehicles in order to bring along a more-user-friendly-future.

But, in doing so, these government leaders create “policy bubbles” that can be taken advantage of by smart, sophisticated people who have - or control - lots and lots of money.

Mr. Jenkins does not give too much credence to these “government leaders.” He does commend them be writing “the world’s politicians are not stupid,” but then he adds, “but neither are they necessarily interested in sound, coherent long-term policy.”

They are interested in “doing good,” which is often consistent with providing opportunities for “smart” investors to take advantage of what they are doing, and, consequently, often lead to a greater inequality in income and wealth within the society.

Mr. Jenkins closes by writing:

“...put aside the dream of electric cars soon taking over, which has always depended on wizardly management by politicians who can’t manage anything.” “Gasoline and diesel-powered cars will remain the vehicles of choice for many uses for decades to come. And Mr. Buffett (and his heirs) will be plying their drivers with pancakes, coffee and fill-ups.”

The point is, government creates opportunities from which smart, sophisticated investors can make lots of money. And, the modern form of this has been going on since the early 1960s so that during the following fifty-five years or so that the current “regime” has been in power many smart, sophisticated investors have learned and grown in their ability to “game” the system and rake off lots and lots of money. Hence, there has arisen greater and greater income/wealth inequality.

A lot of this began with the movement of the government to Keynesian-type aggregate demand policies brought to us by the Kennedy administration in the early 1960s. By the end of the 1960s, President Nixon bragged that “we are all Keynesians now!” as he pushed deficit spending to reduce unemployment rates in order to make sure that re-elected in 1972.

By the end of the 1960s, inflation was rearing its head and a group of smart, sophisticated investors were learning to jump into assets - like gold, houses, works of art, and other asset classes - in order to take advantage of the sustained credit inflation that US government leaders, of both parties, was imposing upon the economy.

Toward the end of the 1970s, the credit inflation worsened, actual inflation really picked up, and the smart, sophisticated investors began to expand financial leverage, take more risk, and financial innovation. Within the corporate world, financial engineering began to take the place of production and business investment as smart, sophisticated financial teams used credit inflation to their advantage.

This was the age of financialization. More and more people and more and more wealth moved into the financial sector and away from the industrial sector.

Note, that one could separate corporations splitting into their own financial divisions and away from the manufacturing side of the business. Note that in the 1990s, major corporations like General Motors (NYSE:GM) and General Electric (NYSE:GE) were earning more than one-half of their profits from the finance-side of the company.

In the universities, the MBA programs flourished with more and more of the students majoring in financial administration leading to jobs on Wall Street - and on not Main Street. And, with the plethora of data being created in the financial sector, more and more emphasis was placed upon mathematics and information science.

More and more books were produced on how to profit from monetary policy, from government fiscal policy, and from government programs. George Soros who “broke the policy of the Bank of England” in the early 1990s through operations in the foreign exchange market became a legend.

Financialization became the way to quicker and more sustainable results - why shouldn’t investors focus more on financial returns than returns earned by producing goods and services?

And, as a consequence, income and wealth inequality grew and grew and grew.

In other words, as government activity grew in the post-World War II environment and “playing” the government agenda became “par for the course.” And, these investors have become better and better at it with fifty-five years or so of practice. Furthermore, there seems to be no intent on the part of the government to back off from producing “do good” programs that are the building blocks of this investment strategy.

Holman Jenkins, using the recent example of Warren Buffett, has just reminded us of the situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.