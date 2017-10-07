Heisenberg's Ice Cream Shop: How Much S&P Upside From Tax Reform?

How much can you expect to make in U.S. stocks if tax reform gets done?

I don't want to get into a debate about market efficiency or otherwise get too far down the theory rabbit hole here, but in light of recent "progress" on the tax reform front in the U.S., I did want to pen a little something for this platform about the inherent problem with the idea that the market instantaneously tries to price in all available and all relevant "news."

Generally speaking, I do think the market does a good job of being efficient in that regard. Indeed, there's a certain extent to which a lot of what you're seeing in record high equity prices is the market pricing in the "news" that central banks aren't likely to move too aggressively on policy normalization.

That's a reasonable assumption and perhaps the best reason for assuming it is the fact that markets are themselves part of policymakers' reaction functions. So if you, a market participant, realize that selling is likely to prompt policymakers to think twice about rolling back stimulus, well then the only thing to do is buy, right? Because why sell if you know that in doing so, you're just giving central banks an excuse to keep easing which is in turn good for risk assets? Think about that for a minute. That's what the communication loop (the "removal of the fourth wall") means and it goes a long way towards explaining the following chart which illustrates how the riskiest assets have been continually bid this year:

(Bloomberg)

That said, the inherent risk is that what the market thought was "news" (where "news" suggests it is some semblance of "true") doesn't pan out.

Think about it this way. If I own an ice cream shop on an island where the economy benefits from a seasonal flow of tourists, then come April, I'm going to start hiring seasonal employees ahead of the expected seasonal influx of business. That's me "pricing in" the "news," where the "news" is simply this: usually, there is a season called "summer."

In the event summer does in fact roll around as expected (a safe assumption based on historical precedent) and the tourists show up and buy ice cream, then my decision to hire those seasonal works is akin to the market pricing in something like tax reform. I was "efficient". I knew business would pick up in a couple of months' time, I "priced that in" by hiring workers, summer did in fact roll around, my workers served ice cream, and I raked in money.

However, if I hire those workers in April and for whatever reason, it turns out that May, June, and July are the coldest on record on my island or if some other meteorological anomaly ends up ruining tourist season, well I don't look "efficient" anymore in my hiring practices, now do I? No, I don't. Instead, I just look like an idiot.

Now that's not to say that anyone who has bought stocks recently on the assumption that tax reform in one form another will get done is a silly person. Rather, it's just to say that if that's what you're betting on in terms of capturing further upside for U.S. equities (SPY), it's incumbent upon you to at least try and quantify whether the price you're paying now is lower than what the price would be if tax reform gets done and the expected benefits of that legislation materialize. Going back to the ice cream shop analogy, even if tourist season ends up going as planned, I still don't want to "overpay" in the lead up to it by hiring more seasonal workers than I actually need.

The problem with this for average investors is that it requires actually trying to quantify the impact of legislation on equity prices. Simply put: the lion's share of people who read this article won't even try to do that. Because doing that is hard. And it's a lot easier to just buy stocks at CAPE 31 (see super-fun annotated chart below) and if someone asks you to explain yourself, say "tax reform is going to get done":

(SocGen)

Well, for those interested in one bank's attempt to quantify things, consider this from Goldman:

Although many details remain unclear, the White House plan as proposed could boost 2018 S&P 500 adjusted earnings by 12% from our current top-down estimate of $139 to $156. A major impediment to the adoption of this plan is that the potential deficit increase may be above what the Senate and House are willing to accept. An alternative scenario that would bring the plan closer to the allowance in the Senate budget resolution could lift 2018 EPS by 7% to $148. Assuming no change to our current forecast 2019 EPS growth of 5% and forward P/E multiple of 17.1x, these earnings would suggest an S&P 500 index level of roughly 2650 by the end of next year (5% above the current level).

Now here's the thing: from the bear side, you could very plausibly argue that what you just read is little more than a thought experiment. That is, there are so many embedded contingencies in terms of coming up with something that will actually fly on Capitol Hill that attempting to quantify this ahead of time is a fool's errand.

So that's the bear side of the equation. But I'm not sure there's a bull case outside of those projections. Is there a plausible scenario that would somehow be more bullish than the White House plan? Here's BofAML's David Woo, who has long been skeptical of this (more here):

We struggle to understand the positive market reception to the unveiling of the detailed tax reform proposal last week. In our view, the plan, which is not even close to meeting the Byrd test, has little chance of becoming a reality in its current form.

Some progress was made this week, but it was largely procedural and it by no means removes all of the impediments. I'm not going to regale you with the details on that, but you can Google it - The Hill has a decent summary here.

Getting back to Goldman's projections and taking their alternative scenario as something that's some semblance of realistic, you're only looking at ~4% upside for the S&P over the next year (it's a bit lower than the 5% they cite because stocks rose more since that note was released).

If that's enough upside to make you confident in buying at CAPE 31, then by all means. But I'm not sure that would be good enough for me.

But what do I know, right? I'm just a guy with an ice cream shop.

