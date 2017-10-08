32 Of 80 MoPay Canadian Equities Flaunt 'Safer' Dividends For October

Analyst one year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safe" CDN MoPay stocks produced just 16.17% LESS gain than from $5K invested in all ten.

"Safer" MoPay stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 10/3/17 to document their dividend supoer strength. None were discarded in this screening due to negative annual-returns.

32 of 80 Monthly Paying (MoPay) Canadian (CDN) Equities were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yield greater than their dividend yield per 10/3/17 market data.





Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Expected Ten Top Canada MoPay Dog Stocks To Net 15.5% to 46.3% Gains To October, 2018

Note that three of the ten top net gain MoPay dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the Top ten yielders for the coming year. Thus the dog strategy for this "Safer"Canadian Dividend MoPay group, as graded by analyst estimates for August, proved 30% accurate.

Ten likely profit-generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

High Arctic Energy Services (HWO.TO) [OTCPK:HGHAF] netted $463.33 based on mean target price estimates from five analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 102% more than to the market as a whole.

Alaris Royalty (AD.TO) [OTC:ALARF] netted $234.98 based on dividends plus median target price estimate from eight analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Plaza Retail (PLZ.UN.TO) netted $234.59, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from seven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% less than the market as a whole.

Smart Real Estate (SRU.UN.TO) [CWYUF] netted $219.87 based on a target estimate from nine analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Callidus Capital (CBL.TO) [CCAOF] netted $206.60 based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 203% more than the market as a whole.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (FC.TO) [OTC:FCMGF] netted $183.55 based on a mean target price estimate from two analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% opposite the market as a whole.

Pure Multi-Family REIT (RUF.UN.TO) [OTCQX:PMULF] netted $174.34 based on target price estimates from ten analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 84% less than the market as a whole.

Inter Pipeline (IPL.TO) [OTCPK:IPPLF] netted $164.07 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from thirteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

Freehold Royalties (FRU.TO) [OTCPK:FRHLF] netted $159.28 based on target estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Medical Facilities (DR.TO) [OTCPK:MFCSF] netted $155.81, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 21.96% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Canadian MoPay dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

32 of 80 August All-Cap Canadian MoPay Dividend Dogs Show Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the raw list of 80 all-cap MoPay stocks from which the 'safe' dividend 32 were sorted. You see below the those that passed the dividend "stress" test. These all-cap Canadian monthly pay dividend dogs report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial guarantees. however, are frequently re-set by corporate boards of directors managing company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Tahoe Resources (THO.TO) failed to pay its August and September monthly dividends and therefore, is assumed to have reverted to a Q pay mode, dropping its annual yield to 1.52%. This article asserts that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Eight Business Sectors Were Represented By "Safer" Canadian Equities Paying Monthly Dividends In October

Eight of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the thirty-two equities alleging 'safer' October dividends. The representation broke out, thus: financial services (6); real estate (11); consumer cyclical (8); healthcare (1); Utilities (1);energy (3); Industrials (1); Basic Materials (1); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Technology (0). The first three sectors named on the list above were represented by the top ten "safer" dogs by yield.

Dog Metrics Found No October Bargain MoPay "Safer" Dividend Stocks

Ten "Safe" top All-Cap Canada MoPay dividend stocks per October 3 YCharts data were ranked by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated (11) 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Canadian Dividend Dogs Would Deliver 10.99% VS. (12) 13.11% Net Gains from All Ten By October, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Canadian MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 16.17% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The highest priced "safe "MoPay dog, Alaris Royalty (AD.TO) [OTC:ALARF], was projected to deliver the best net gain of 23.5%.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend MoPay dogs as of October 3 were: Partners REIT (PAR.UN.TO); True North Commercial (TNT.UN.TO); Manulife Floating Rate (MFR.UN.TO); Callidus Capital (CBL.TO); Automotive Props REIT (APR.UN.TO), with prices ranging from $3.11 to $11.10.

Higher priced five "safe" Canadian all-cap MoPay dogs for October 3 were: Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (FC.TO) [OTC:FCMGF]; Corus Entertainment (CJR.B.TO) [OTCPK:CJREF]; Canadian Banc (BK.TO) [OTC:CNDCF]; Slate Retail REIT (SRT.UN.TO) [SRRTF]; Alaris Royalty (AD.TO) [OTC:ALARF], whose prices ranged from $12.41 to $20.59.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: flickr.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.