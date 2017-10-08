Your Dividend Is Doomed

The company is leveraging way too high and hiding expenses from net interest income.

Dividends plus expenses come out to over 21.5% of common equity.





What if I could save you from losing money?

Let’s fix this entire situation by not letting you get caught by surprise. Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (AI) has a dividend that looks a lot like the dog above. After I’m finished, you won’t want a dividend that’s about to get pounced on.

Operating expenses & interest income

Operating expenses from the first half of 2017 annualized would consume around 5.54% of common equity over the course of a year:

The dividend is over 16% on estimated book value. The two combine to require the net interest spread to be over 21.5% on common equity. Are you kidding me? Is there a reason to do the full analysis? That isn’t even remotely sustainable. It is a terrible joke. The punch line is a dividend cut.

(Yes, I did the full analysis)

Red box: AI is internally managed. It’s strange to see internal management with a 5.54% operating expense ratio. AI needs to reduce compensation. Over 2/3rds of the operating expense ratio comes from one line “Compensation and benefits”. Normally, higher expenses are correlated with external management.

Red down arrow: See chart for dividends, notice how they go down. That trend is just getting under way. They have so much further to fall.

Yeah, that’s the dividend yield alright. It isn’t the level of future yield investors should expect. It isn’t even remotely close. But that is the rate shown by annualizing the latest dividends.

Portfolio

That’s a bunch of fixed-rate securities. Fixed-rate securities create interest rate risk, AI will need a huge hedge portfolio:

So we have:

$3.475B in current swaps $375m in forward-starting (though at a great rate) $350m in 10-year Treasury futures $700m in call options on Treasury Futures.

Let’s accept the forward-starting swaps as a non-issue since they carry such a low rate. They will actually help net interest income when they become active. On the other hand, we’ve got about $1.05 billion (numbers 3 & 4) in hedging that won’t flow through net interest expense. That means cost of funds should appear a little lower than it would be if all hedging expense went through there:

This is laughable. First, notice that I’ve called out the economic cost of funds as being slightly too low. Then notice that the “economic net interest margin” ( underlined in orange) is still on a downwards trend from 1.56% in Q3 2016 to 1.33% in Q2 2017. What happens as the spread compresses? Leverage gets jacked up higher. Would you want to leverage your bet when spreads are huge or when they are weak? I’d rather have more capital leveraged in when spreads are wider. I consider 8x to be high leverage. 10x is extreme.

Remarkably, this 10x leverage ratio is before we get to the dollar roll income:

That’s 10x leverage + additional “at risk” leverage from TBA. The leverage is absolutely through the roof.

Indeed, if we pause for a moment to look at slide 21…

…we have a fair value on agency MBS + notional value on TBA positions of $5.34 billion. Common equity at the end of Q2 2017 was about $350 million. That gives us a ratio of just over 15 to 1.

Going back to page 10

Then investors should take a look at the disclosures for lines 4 and 6:

Specifically, we want those disclosures for how they relate to “Core general and administrative expense”. Line 4 says this is an annualized percentage of “average investable capital”. That isn’t the same as common equity. They used a larger denominator to reduce the percentage. Line 6 indicates that this excludes stock-based compensation expense:

That’s a real expense. It is just the same as issuing new equity and then taking the proceeds and giving it to management. Economically, it is the exact same thing. So line 6 tells us they shrank the numerator, which also reduces the percentage. The value investors should be using is about 5.5%. Throw this 3.81% in the garbage:

What that tells us is that the net spread income return is materially less than 14.71%. It is less because the net spread would be thinner and it is less because the operating expenses are higher. Even if we overlooked those dramatic problems, we would be dealing with an absolutely massive amount of leverage.

Negative convexity

Remember that agency RMBS have “negative convexity”, so they lose value faster in rising rates than they gain it when rates are falling. Page 21 shows that a 50 basis point change in EITHER direction results in over 4% of book value lost:

If we get a really nasty shock at 100 basis points in EITHER direction, it is a loss of over 14% of book value. This is funny because the net duration gap is almost 0:

Leverage

15 to 1 is insane. That’s the level necessary to have any shot at sustaining the dividend. The moment rates move hard in either direction, the train comes off the tracks. Until then, passing some hedging costs outside the cost of funds helps give the appearance of a better spread.

Finally for page 12 we see GAAP expenses and Core Expenses:

The ideal way to use this chart is to think of it as “This is how much Core Expenses understates the real expenses. GAAP operating expenses are not simply a good metric, they are precisely the correct metric to use in this ratio.”

Conclusion

Arlington Asset Investment Corporation’s dividend is not sustainable. It isn’t even remotely close. The expenses are insane even for an externally managed mortgage REIT. The dividend yield is well over anything remotely sustainable. Dividends plus expenses come out to over 21.5% of common equity. The dividend should’ve already been cut. Instead, the company is leveraging way too high and hiding expenses from net interest income. AI has extremely liquid assets, so an interest rate jump in either direction probably won’t result in a bankruptcy. It will end up in a massive loss for shareholders.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 279/280 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before November 1st, 2017 to lock in at $370/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.