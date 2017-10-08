Transports Week In Review - Stranger Things As Transports Provide A Mixed Week

Positive momentum is poised to be sustained over the next few quarters across multiple industries.

Transports were up for the week, but many large well-known companies were down, chock it up as an anomaly.

The XTN transports index is now up 11.9 percent; whereas the SPY is up 13.8 percent.

As we closed the week on October 6th, transports witnessed positive growth, but did not equal broader market results. Interestingly, industries and major select companies were down for the week. I chock this up to a breather and some profit taking.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow forecast increased its expectations for the third quarter to 2.8 percent. Employment data came in weak today, but the inconsistencies of natural disasters may fudge the numbers from August through October. This should lead to pent up demand and increasing freight rate activity, and ultimately, solid momentum over the next few quarters.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stood at 12.2 percent, as highlighted in green. Transports somehow found a way to remain positive this week, despite some selling pressure. The anomaly remains the NASDAQ Transportation (^TRAN) index, now up 17.8 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (FCNTX) remain strong, up 22.4 and 25.3 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) were all up 13.8 to 15 percent. Mid- indices continue to lag larger capitalization and broader diversified peers, however small-cap indices have caught up. Transports continue to lag broader markets, but performance is much closer.

YTD 2017 SPY Vs. XTN Index Prices

For 39th week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) increased with the SPY up by 1.9 percentage points. The SPY increased by 140-basis points (bps) to 13.8 percent; while the S&P Transportation ETF also increased by 70-bps to 11.9 percent for 2017.

Last week’s performance was rather odd, as will be seen below for the industry charts. Despite positive results for the transports index, a lot of quality names were down for the week. Also worth noting was that on Tuesday, transports nearly achieved parity – there is plenty of time remaining in the year for outperformance.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was negative for the week. Last week’s downgrade for CSX (CSX) could have investors a little worried regarding the broader group. Especially hard-hit peers aside from CSX included Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Canadian National (CNI). The reaction to most commodities and markets from Hurricane Nate has been negative thus far.

Week thirty-nine of 2017 witnessed a fourth consecutive YoY growth trend from week 35’s only second negative result for the year. The rate of improvement continues to be more marginal – expectations should remain tempered as the rest of the year will continue to face a higher comparable baseline. The most recent monthly Class I rail traffic report can be found here.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were mixed with most railcar manufacturers up. Both Trinity Industries (TRN) and Greenbrier Companies’ (GBX) have rallied strongly of late. Trinity Industries’ result was a result of the court judgment regarding its guardrail issues, while Greenbrier disclosed solid orders and expectations are positive for the upcoming quarterly report.

Could railcar manufacturers catch some momentum as rail operators take a break? I don’t think we are out of the woods yet – the risk for opposing directional volatility is balanced. The reality remains that railcar manufacturers have and may continue to witness a longer down-cycle until we hit the inevitable bottom.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were mostly down for the week, with the exceptions being Daseke (DSKE), P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) and Universal Logistics Holdings (ULH). After being on fire for the entire third quarter, trucking stocks have witnessed some profit taking. Celadon Group (CGI) has sold off due to recently released financial information and remains a risky play.

Much has been expressed regarding increasing truck prices from the combination of sustained and/or increasing demand and expectations for tightening capacity. I don’t mind a break here as the next few quarters could see new highs.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers were more mixed with Forward Air (FWRD) and YRC Worldwide (YRCW) leading the charge. I remain interested to see how performance looks between the non-unionized peers and YRC and ArcBest Corporation (ARCB). The second quarter was extremely unkind, but this is a distant memory. Will it be repeated?

In hindsight, selling Old Dominion Freight Lines (ODFL) was not the best move, despite realized double-digit profits. The market turn for trucking has left no prisoners as the run-up has ensued. There are still opportunities in the event any sustained downward pressure was to emerge, but today’s levels are a little riskier.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were mixed, with air cargo lessors being positive, and package delivery peers being down for the week. The news for the week which had an impact on package delivery companies was Amazon’s (AMZN) announcement to delve into third party deliveries. This is something that has been contemplated for a little while now. The pressure is actually on Amazon to execute on this diversification strategy as e-commerce growth will only slow moving forward.

Despite the pullback this past week, there were no strong buying opportunities. Investors should keep an eye on both Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) and FedEx Corporation (FDX). Any drop to or below the $40 and under to low $200s or lower would be solid entry levels.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were mixed in an interesting way for the week. CH Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) and Expeditors International (EXPD) were higher, while Hub Group (HUBG) and XPO Logistics (XPO) were lower. Intermodal was impacted by the similar sell-off for the trucking industry, while for whatever reason, CH Robinson was not affected.

I have been writing for a little while now regarding the “lag effect” of contract logistics peers catching up to their asset-based company stronger performance of late. I still believe that these companies will see stronger results over the coming quarters.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, most of last week’s performance was positive. Container lessors continue to see strong results, but have not been able to set new yearly highs. Some very small charter owners and managers have turned positive for the year, but collectively, this group is still very unstable and risky.

With less than three months to go in 2017, container lessors look like they will be the top performing stocks within transports. Investors should always think for a bit before jumping into highly leveraged businesses. Some which many thought would never go under did. But for now, container lessors are on very solid footing.

Airlines

Airline stock performance for the week finally perked up in a noticeable way. The majority of peers still remain in negative territory for the year, but recent coverage has become increasingly more optimistic now that stock prices have been beaten down.

There is a chance that the majority of this group could get to positive territory before the year is over. But even if it were to take a few quarters, investors could still be handsomely rewarded for exercising some patience.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic – Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the thirty-ninth week of 2017, total traffic was up 4.6 percent with carload traffic up 4.5 percent, down 20-bps; and intermodal traffic up 4.7 percent, up 10-bps. Week thirty-nine performance remained positive from last year.

These numbers continue to not be far off from the total traffic originated results of 5 percent for the first thirty-nine weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 3.5 percent and Canadian traffic was up 11.4 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was up 0.6 percent, as improvement remains in positive territory.

Container traffic was up 4.6 percent, which was flat. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages remain positive from last year. Fuel surcharges, although a lag, remain poised to increase as diesel prices have stayed higher after both hurricanes.

Week thirty-nine witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 112,000 carloads carried. This reflected a -2.9 percent decline versus last year, the third consecutive decline. Grain performance was down, at -14.1 percent versus last year. Similar to coal, weekly growth from this point forward will be choppier; this was the sixth consecutive week of negative performance.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down -12.6 percent versus last year; the twelfth consecutive drop from previous performance levels. Chemicals were up 1.9 percent, petroleum products were down -3.3 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 31.7 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

As both tractor and trailer manufacturers have witnessed strong performance in 2017, what are we hearing? Manufacturers expect increasing gross domestic product (GDP) to continue to propel sales growth. This is an area of direct conflict with those looking for a stock market crash in the short-term. Freight continues to buck this trend on multiple fronts.

Diesel prices remained elevated up 17 percent versus last year as of October 2 nd, flat from the previous week. Spot market pricing remains up big on a weekly basis. For the week of October 4 th, spot market loads were up over 115 percent YoY, while capacity was down at nearly -8 percent. Dry van, flatbed and reefer rates were up from 17 to 22 percent from last year.

Air Cargo

The most recent reports continue to show very strong increases in air cargo yields as double-digit volume growth keeps being realized. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is anticipated to greatly increase its demand forecast for 2017 as a result. Growth has remained stable across the globe, IATA could end up pushing this year’s forecast closer to 10 percent as a result.

Back to the domestic front, Amazon’s impact on the stock market is never over. The company continues to express strong interest in developing its internal transportation network. However, the company tends to lease its assets rather than own them. This makes for an interesting model moving forward as to whether Amazon will inevitably begin to acquire assets or perpetually lease them. I think the latter will be the case – this will continue to hit Amazon’s cash flow, but profits may improve. Investors need to think about this.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner – Top 100 Operated Fleets

Pricing for spot market container rates have remained in a downtrend since the peak in mid-January, per the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI). As we continue to October, the comparable baseline will remain much higher for the remainder of the year.

YoY, Trans-Pacific freight rates remained down around -16 percent for shipments from Shanghai to the West and East coasts. Asia to Europe rates remained positive by 2 and nearly 20 percent for North Europe and the Mediterranean. Rates remained down for the Trans-Atlantic between New York and Rotterdam.

With spot market activity now in negative territory, will we continue to see strong demand? This will be heavily dependent upon national and regional economic growth. Container shipping lines had the benefit of increasing rates from a year ago and stronger volumes in most instances for the first half of the year. As long as demand remains stable and prices do not fall substantially further, profitability will likely ensue for the remainder of the year.

North America Seaports

After finally getting to the North America month of August numbers, it was clear that the Gulf seaports were greatly impacted by Hurricane Harvey. The Port of Houston witnessed substantial declines, while New Orleans and Mexican seaports picked up the slack. Miami was the biggest benefactor on the East Coast.

Things are set to rebound back to stronger performance in September, but Hurricane Nate now looms with expectations for land fall back in the Gulf. Despite the lower category level versus Harvey, flooding in the Gulf region is always a longer-term issue whenever hurricanes or tropical storms hit. The most recent monthly North America seaport TEU report is located here.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (EWW) was down by 240-bps for the week. The index continues to outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC). The Mexico index is now up 21.8 percent for the year versus the 10.7 percent result for the Canadian index; which reflected no change from last week. The Canadian index continues to witness its strongest positive trend for the year, steadily inching towards its Mexican peer.

We are no step closer to any renegotiation of the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Negotiations provided more clarity on how far apart all countries are. If things are to come together, there will need to be compromises, or NAFTA could really fall apart. While not necessarily the end of the world for trade in North America, it would wreak havoc on companies exposed to either Canada and/or Mexico trading in the U.S.

Summary

Last week was one of the stranger (stranger things anyone) ones as transports continued higher, but many large and well-known stocks were down. Overall, momentum remains strong and transports are poised to potentially outperform their broader market peers.

As a decent number of transports have taken a pause, I view this as a good breather before momentum carries this sector higher into 2018. Even though there were quite a few companies pulling back and/or witnessing profit taking, there were not any substantial discounts calling for screaming buys. Investors already in the game should exercise some patience, those looking for entries should be selective.

